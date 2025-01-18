 Skip to main content
Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox shares exciting season 2 update

Matt Murdock sits in a diner in Daredevil: Born Again.
Marvel fans have had to wait a long time for Daredevil: Born Again, but they won’t have to wait nearly as long for its second season. Per ComicBook.com, Matt Murdock actor Charlie Cox revealed at this year’s FAN EXPO San Francisco that he already knows when he will start shooting new episodes of the forthcoming Disney+ series, and it’s sooner than fans may have expected.

“It’s been so many years since we released any Daredevil content. I’m really excited about it,” Cox said. “By the time we release [Born Again] on March 4, we’ll already be shooting season 2. So it’s just a gift that keeps on giving, really.” The actor’s comment comes less than a week after Marvel unveiled the first official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again.

Cox’s announcement is not only a surprise, but also as an encouraging indicator of Marvel’s confidence in Daredevil: Born Again. The studio’s production schedule suggests that it is happy enough with Daredevil: Born Again to start shooting its second batch of episodes before it has even been able to gauge fans’ reactions to the show’s first season. That’s exciting, especially because of the positive change of pace it represents for a series that has had to take a long, winding road to reach this point.

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+

When Daredevil: Born Again was originally announced in 2022, it was said to be an 18-episode, loose continuation of Netflix’s Daredevil. Filming began nearly a year later in 2023, but production was stopped and delayed by the year’s WGA and SAG-AFTRA labor strikes. In September 2023, Marvel then decided to overhaul Born Again, replacing its initial writing and directing teams and changing the series’ tone and structure and strengthening ties to its beloved Netflix predecessor. All of this means that Marvel fans have been waiting nearly three full years for Daredevil: Born Again, and arguably even longer than that, if you count the four years between Daredevil‘s 2018 cancellation on Netflix and its successor’s original 2022 announcement.

The past seven or so years have been long and sometimes rocky for Daredevil fans, but their long wait for Born Again is nearly over. In case that wasn’t enough, it doesn’t sound like they’ll have to worry now about enduring too long of a gap between the series’ first and second seasons, either.

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 premieres March 4 on Disney+.

