Dark Matter Season 2 review: Apple TV’s unpredictable multiverse finally ramps up the intrigue

Dark Matter Season 2 Score Details “Dark Matter takes bigger risks in Season 2, and I'm more invested in where the story goes than I was in the first season.” Pros More ambitious and unpredictable story

Stronger character development

More confident direction

Excellent ensemble performances

Leighton's evolving relationship with the Box adds a new dimension Cons Some alternate realities feel underused

Too many diverging plotlines

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Dark Matter Season 2 is in a much more interesting position than the first season left it. Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) spent most of Season 1 trying to get back to Daniela (Jennifer Connelly) and Charlie, and by the end, he had finally succeeded. The family is together again, but the life Jason fought so hard to recover isn’t quite the refuge he imagined. They are still moving between realities, still trying to stay ahead of the other Jasons, and increasingly forced to deal with the fact that the Box has created problems nobody can simply outrun.

The difference is that Jason no longer has a single destination. He isn’t trying to find Daniela and Charlie in one particular reality, and Jason2 isn’t around to provide the season with an obvious villain. Instead, the Box has become a source of competing ideas. Jason wants to destroy it, Ryan and Amanda still have reasons to use it, and Leighton is becoming increasingly interested in what might be possible if the technology is taken much further.

Season 2 is more ambitious, less predictable, and more interested in the consequences of the Box than Season 1 was. I find it more compelling for precisely that reason, although the expanded story comes with a real risk of losing focus. The first season had a clear emotional drive. Jason wanted his family back, and almost everything else in the story fed into that objective. Season 2 has several characters moving toward very different ideas of what the Box should mean, and the show has to find a way to make those competing stories feel like parts of the same larger narrative.

For Jason, the question is no longer whether he can get his old life back. He has to figure out what that life looks like after everything he has seen, while Daniela has her own reasons to question whether returning to the past is even possible. Dark Matter is moving away from the idea of a single perfect reality and toward something considerably harder: deciding what makes a life worth choosing when you know how many alternatives are out there. I went deeper into the opposing storylines of Daniela and Amanda in an earlier piece, but Season 2 gives us a much broader story to examine this time, with the Box pulling Jason, Daniela, Ryan, Amanda, Leighton, and McNamara in very different directions.

Jason doesn’t know where home is anymore

Season 1 had a remarkably simple emotional objective underneath all its science-fiction machinery. Jason wanted to go home. Every strange reality, every version of himself, and every problem with the Box ultimately pushed him toward the same destination: Daniela and Charlie.

Season 2 takes away that certainty. The family has to keep moving, but finding another Chicago isn’t the same as finding a home. Their attempts to disappear also come with mundane problems the show can use to make the multiverse feel less abstract. A world without the internet may make it harder for the Dessens to be tracked, but it also makes money, records, school, communication, and even basic information much harder to navigate. Finding another version of themselves in California only complicates the idea of starting over.

The different worlds are also easier to miss than you might expect. Dark Matter doesn’t always announce a new reality with some huge visual transformation. The distinctions often sit in small details, which means the show rewards attention rather than passive viewing. A different version of a familiar place can look almost ordinary until you notice what has changed, who is missing, or what the characters know that they shouldn’t.

I like that approach, even though I also think the show underuses some of the possibilities its premise gives it. There are worlds here that could become much more than temporary stops on the way to the next development. The restraint makes the realities feel believable, but it can also leave you wanting the show to spend more time exploring what makes each one worth visiting.

Jason’s obsession with the Box becomes particularly important here. He knows what it has already cost him, yet he can’t quite stop thinking about it. The man who spent Season 1 fighting to get through the Box now wants to understand it well enough to make sure nobody can use it against his family again. His desire to destroy it comes from experience, not theory, and it puts him in direct opposition to people who see possibilities where he sees danger.

Daniela is also in a very different position. She isn’t simply the person waiting for Jason to come home anymore. Everything she has experienced has changed her relationship with him, with the life they are trying to rebuild, and with the idea of whether their reality is still something they can trust. Giving the characters room to sit with those consequences is one of Season 2’s better decisions. The show finally slows down enough to care about what its characters are going through rather than treating every emotional beat as something it has to rush past to reach the next multiverse reveal.

The Box is no longer just a way home

The Box is also becoming harder to separate from the conflict itself. In Season 1, it was primarily a way into another reality, and Jason’s struggle was about getting through it and finding his way back. Season 2 gives the technology a much more complicated role. Jason wants to destroy it, Ryan still sees possibilities in it, Amanda understands both its promise and its dangers, while Leighton is beginning to look at the multiverse as something he can actually use.

Leighton’s evolution is particularly interesting because he is approaching the Box from almost the opposite direction to Jason. In the first season, he was largely the wealthy backer whose money helped make the experiment possible. Now, with access to alternate versions of himself and the possibilities they represent, his curiosity is turning into something more ambitious. What happens when someone looks at the same technology Jason sees as a source of destruction and sees instead a way to build a better life, acquire what another reality has already discovered, or perhaps create the kind of world he wants for himself?

Jason2 gave Season 1 a very clear villain. Season 2 doesn’t have that clarity yet, and I’m glad it doesn’t. Leighton could eventually fill that role, but reducing him to another version of Jason2 would waste what makes his character interesting. His belief in what the Box can accomplish is more compelling if it comes from a genuine conviction that the possibilities are worth pursuing.

Ryan and Amanda make the conflict even less straightforward. Ryan still has reasons to believe the Box can take him somewhere better, while Amanda has already experienced the cost of moving between realities and understands what can be lost along the way. McNamara’s independent interest in the Box adds another layer to a story where control over the technology is becoming increasingly difficult to contain.

The Box has effectively stopped being one character’s route to another life. Everyone now has an argument for what should happen to it, and those arguments are beginning to pull the story in different directions. The question isn’t simply who will get to use the Box next. It is whether anyone should be using it at all.

The multiverse is getting harder to predict

The biggest compliment I can give Dark Matter is also the most qualified one: I don’t know yet where it is going, and I’m enjoying that. The story has a better dramatic graph because it isn’t simply escalating the conflict we have already seen. The characters are moving in different directions, their goals are beginning to overlap, and the Box keeps creating complications rather than convenient solutions. With the Dessens, Ryan and Amanda, Leighton, McNamara, and the other Jasons all pulling at different parts of the story, the season has become more sprawling without settling into a predictable pattern.

The show’s biggest improvement isn’t necessarily in how many realities it can show us. It is in how much more useful those realities have become for the characters. A different version of Chicago isn’t interesting simply because it looks different. It matters when living there changes what Jason thinks he wants, when Amanda sees a future she could accept, when Ryan encounters another version of himself, or when Leighton starts considering what could be taken from one reality and brought into another.

Edgerton continues to carry Jason’s exhaustion and obsession, while Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, and Dayo Okeniyi get more room to develop characters whose relationships with the Box don’t simply exist to serve Jason’s story. Simpson’s work with the different versions of Ryan is particularly effective because the variations feel rooted in the lives those characters have lived rather than exaggerated for the sake of showing off the premise. Direction has also become more confident, particularly in the way scenes are allowed to breathe and tension can come from familiar environments instead of every alternate reality needing to look spectacular.

More characters, more variants, and more competing storylines also give the writers considerably more to manage. A multiverse story can become so complicated that the audience starts spending more time keeping track of it than experiencing it, and some of the criticism around the season comes from exactly that concern. I don’t think Dark Matter has reached that point yet, but the possibility is there, particularly when some of the worlds and storylines feel capable of supporting far more than the show currently gives them.

I’m willing to take the risk because I still don’t know where all of this is going. Leighton could become the central threat, the Dessens may or may not find somewhere they can actually build a life, and Ryan and Amanda’s relationship with the Box could pull the story somewhere neither of them expects. I also don’t know whether all these threads will eventually converge in a satisfying way. For once, those aren’t questions I’m asking because the show has failed to explain itself.

I’m asking them because I genuinely want to see what the writers do with everything they have put in motion.

Dark Matter has already told the obvious version of its story: a man discovers another version of himself has taken his life and fights to get it back. Repeating that conflict with another Jason would have made the series feel like it was extending its premise rather than developing it. Making the Box itself the source of competing ambitions is a harder route, but it gives the writers considerably more room to take the story somewhere new.

So far, that choice is working for me. Dark Matter is still a show you need to watch closely, particularly if you want to catch the small differences between realities, but the extra attention is starting to feel worthwhile. The series is streaming on Apple TV, with new episodes arriving weekly, and I’m more interested in seeing where the remaining episodes take these characters than I expected to be. Whether all of this can eventually come together, and whether it leaves enough for a third season without simply stretching the premise, is the question I’ll be watching for next.