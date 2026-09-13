Dark Matter season 2’s most interesting question may be what comes after Amanda and Daniela’s choices

For all its quantum mechanics and competing realities, Dark Matter has always been less interested in the choices people make than in what happens once they have to live with them.

Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton) remains the character around whom most of those choices orbit. Season 1 began when an alternate version of the Chicago physicist, Jason2, abducted him and crossed into his world to take over the life he believed he should have had. That life included Daniela (Jennifer Connelly), Jason’s wife and the mother of their teenage son, Charlie. The abduction also brought Jason into the life of Amanda (Alice Braga), a psychiatrist who worked on the Box project in Jason2’s reality and had been romantically involved with him.

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For Daniela and Amanda, the problem was never simply that Jason2 was a different Jason. Daniela unknowingly spent weeks with a man who looked like her husband and shared much of his history, but wasn’t the person with whom she had built her marriage. Amanda escaped with a man who looked like her partner but wasn’t hers at all. Both women had to reckon with how much of a person can be familiar before the person themselves becomes something else entirely.

Season 1 eventually gave both women a choice about what came next. Amanda travelled through the Box with Jason as he searched for Daniela and Charlie, before deciding to remain in an unusually peaceful and empathetic version of Chicago. Daniela faced the stranger problem at the end of his journey. The Box had produced several branches of Jason, each carrying some version of his memories and his determination to return to his family. Daniela ultimately chose the Jason she believed was hers and left with him and Charlie.

At the time, both decisions felt like endings. Season 2 is treating them as beginnings.

Amanda found an almost perfect world. Why isn’t that enough?

Amanda’s Season 1 departure worked because the series resisted turning her relationship with Jason into a conventional romantic complication. There was intimacy between them, certainly, but there was also an increasingly obvious reality to their journey: every door Jason opened was another attempt to get back to Daniela.

Eventually, Amanda understood that continuing with him meant participating in a search whose successful conclusion would leave her outside the life he wanted. She could keep travelling with Jason, but she couldn’t pretend that the destination was going to be hers. By then, she also seemed tired. She had spent so long moving from one reality to another, helping Jason get back to the life he had chosen, that stopping offered its own kind of freedom.

The world in which she stayed seemed almost designed for that decision. It was technologically advanced, prosperous and built around an unusual degree of empathy. After the violent and sometimes uninhabitable realities Amanda and Jason had crossed, this was a place where she could finally stop and simply live. The Amanda native to that world had disappeared, leaving her with an identity she could plausibly occupy. More importantly, she could build a life that wasn’t organised around Jason.

The Echo’s advice that Amanda needed to put herself first gives that ending another layer. Perhaps Amanda wasn’t deciding that she had found her forever home. Perhaps she was finally choosing what she needed after spending so long putting someone else’s needs ahead of her own.

Ryan’s reasons for leaving are easy to understand. Jason2 abandoned him outside his own reality, and he wants back what was taken from him. Amanda’s decision is more revealing because she has already experienced what it means to stay. She had a safe, prosperous world waiting for her and chose it at the end of Season 1. Now she has chosen to leave it.

Her decision doesn’t make the one she made before a mistake. Amanda had every reason to stop after what she had been through, and she had found a world that seemed to offer exactly what she needed. Seven months later, though, she knows what that life feels like. It wasn’t enough to keep her there.

Season 1 was the first time Amanda stopped living according to someone else’s needs. She walked away from Jason’s search and chose a life that could be hers. Season 2 finds her making another decision for herself, only this time it means leaving behind the stability she once chose. She doesn’t know what is waiting on the other side of the Box, but she has decided she wants to find out.

Amanda spent much of Season 1 helping Jason get back to the family he wanted. Now the journey belongs to her.

Daniela chose her Jason, but she cannot choose her way back to normal

Daniela’s situation is almost the inverse of Amanda’s. Amanda has discovered that she can leave and has chosen to do so. Daniela seems to want nothing more than for all those other possibilities to disappear.

Season 1 robbed her of something more fundamental than her husband. Jason2 entered her home without her knowledge and performed the role of Jason well enough to make Daniela question the subtle changes she could see in the man beside her. By the time she understood what had happened, even the basic idea of recognising her own husband had become unreliable.

Jason’s return should have corrected that violation. Instead, the arrival of multiple Jasons made the situation even harder to understand. These men weren’t simply Jason2 repeated. They had branched during Jason’s journey through the Box, and each carried some version of his memories of Daniela and Charlie. They had all experienced Jason’s determination to get home, which made their claims on Daniela disturbing precisely because none of them were entirely fabricated.

Daniela still had to choose.

She ultimately chose the Jason she believed was hers and left with him and Charlie. After a season in which different versions of Jason had repeatedly made decisions about her life, choosing one of them was a way of taking some of that agency back. The problem is that choosing Jason couldn’t undo everything that had happened to her. It couldn’t make the other versions disappear, or restore the certainty she once had about the man she knew.

Seven months later, the Dessen family has built another version of normality. They have a house, jobs and routines. They also have a daily safe word, and Daniela keeps a gun hidden nearby. Their precautions are practical, but they also reveal how far their lives are from the ordinary marriage they are trying to recreate. The appearance of another Jason doesn’t simply threaten their physical safety. It reminds Daniela that the life she chose remains accessible to men who remember it as their own.

Her decision to shoot him is one of the more revealing developments of the new season. Daniela is no longer the woman slowly discovering that someone has infiltrated her marriage. She knows exactly what another Jason could mean, and she acts immediately to protect the family she chose.

The harder part comes afterward. Shooting him doesn’t make Daniela feel safer. Instead, it adds another layer of guilt and fear to a life already organised around the possibility that someone else could arrive. The danger may have changed, but the uncertainty that Season 1 left her with is still there.

Season 2 will have more to do with Daniela if it doesn’t reduce all of this to paranoia. The Box has fundamentally changed what intimacy means to her. How do you trust the familiar when you know familiarity can be replicated? How do you build a marriage around the belief that the person beside you is yours when you know there are other versions of him who can make exactly the same claim?

Daniela chose her Jason. The harder part may be learning how to feel like she has him back.

Amanda and Daniela could give season 2 its strongest character story

The parallel between Amanda and Daniela works because neither woman necessarily made the wrong choice. Amanda chose to stay. Daniela chose Jason. Both decisions made sense with everything they had experienced, yet neither has brought the certainty they were supposed to provide.

Amanda found a world where she could finally build a life on her own terms, then decided that life wasn’t enough and chose to leave. Daniela got her husband back, only to find that having Jason beside her doesn’t erase the knowledge that other versions of him exist. One woman has started moving again; the other is trying to hold on to a life that no longer feels as secure as it once did.

Season 2 has an opportunity to take both stories beyond the immediate mechanics of the Box. Amanda shouldn’t simply become another route back into Jason’s story, and Daniela can’t spend the entire season waiting for the next version of her husband to appear at the door. Both women have been forced to question choices that once seemed definitive, and the most interesting direction for either character is to let those questions belong to them.

For Amanda, that means figuring out what she wants after finally stepping outside Jason’s orbit. For Daniela, it means working out what it takes to feel secure in a marriage when the person you love can exist in multiple versions. Neither question has an easy answer, which is precisely what makes them worth following.

Two episodes are too early to know how far Dark Matter will take either woman. The setup, though, suggests that Season 2 isn’t interested in simply reopening their Season 1 stories. Jason spent the first season learning that infinite possibilities didn’t make him want his own life any less. Amanda and Daniela are now dealing with a harder version of the same problem: what happens when you finally make your choice and discover that choosing doesn’t make the uncertainty disappear?