 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

New DC League of Super-Pets trailer reveals the real villain

By

Due to some recent release date shuffling, the animated film DC League of Super-Pets won’t be premiering later this month as originally intended. Perhaps in part to tide fans over, Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for the kid-friendly superhero movie. In the latest footage, Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) loves his life with Clark Kent/Superman (John Krasinski). But he’s much less enthusiastic about the love of Clark’s life, Lois Lane. Unfortunately for Krypto, the good times aren’t going to last.

When Marc Maron was cast as Lex Luthor, it was assumed that he would be the main bad guy in the film. However, the latest trailer reveals that the primary villain is actually Lulu (Kate McKinnon), a super intelligent and very tiny guinea pig. Our guess is that Lulu is Lex’s pet, because she has access to Kryptonite, which is more than enough to capture Superman. And with the Man of Steel out of the way, the Justice League will also fall to Lulu’s power.

Fortunately for both Krypto and the heroes, a group of shelter animals has been gifted with superpowers of their own. The trailer reveals how PB the pig gained her size-altering ability, while Merton the turtle picked up Flash-like speed, and Chip the squirrel took on electricity powers. As for Ace, the future Bat-hound has strength to rival Krypto, as well as invulnerability.

Krypto and Superman in DC League of Super-Pets.

Kevin Hart co-stars as Ace the Bat-Hound, with Vanessa Bayer as PB, Natasha Lyonne as Merton, Diego Luna as Chip, and Keanu Reeves as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Jameela Jamil will also have parts in the film, but their specific characters haven’t been announced yet.

Jared Stern directed the film from a script he co-wrote with John Whittington. DC League of Super-Pets will hit theaters on Friday, July 29.

Editors' Recommendations

If you use Gmail, you should know these keyboard shortcuts

Gmail inbox in Safari on a laptop.

How to share files with other people on a Mac

An opened Macbook Air M1 sitting on a table.

Leaked Sonos budget soundbar reportedly called Sonos Ray

Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar.

Bose’s best noise-canceling headphones are $70 off today

A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.

The best OnePlus 10 Pro cases and covers

OnePlus 10 Pro in its Sandstone case.

Best Buy’s $89 Chromebook laptop deal is back — until midnight

Lenovo Chromebook 3 on a table.

Best Prime Day AirPods Deals 2022: What to expect in July

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Best Memorial Day TV sales and deals for 2022

Sony CES 2021 TV 1

Alexa, May the Fourth be with you

Kylo and Rey fighting in Rise of the Skywalker

Best Prime Day MacBook Deals 2022: What to expect in July

Prime Day 2021 MacBook Deals

Best 8K TV deals for May 2022

2021 Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals 2022: What to expect in July

Prime Day 2021 Laptop Deals

Best Prime Day Chromebook Deals 2022: What to expect in July

Prime Day 2021 Chromebook Deals