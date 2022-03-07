  1. Movies & TV

Keanu Reeves is Batman in DC League of Super-Pets trailer

By

This weekend, movie theaters belonged to The Batman as Robert Pattinson stepped into the title role to make it his own. However, he’s not the only Batman in the multiverse, or even the only Batman that will make his debut this year. Ahead of the film, Warner Bros. Pictures premiered a new trailer for the kid-friendly stand-alone animated film DC League of Super-Pets. And in this footage, the Dark Knight was voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves.

Reeves is best known for his leading roles in The Matrix and John Wick films. He might be a little too old to pull off a live-action Batman, but in animation, Reeves gets to embrace the two sides of the Caped Crusader. He’s the grim avenger of the night, as well as a softer hero with a heart who can’t resist the charms of his new pet, Ace the Bat-Hound.

This new trailer downplays almost the entire roster of Super-Pets in favor of establishing the bond between Batman and dog. Even the classic Danny Elfman Batman theme from Tim Burton’s films is used to great effect, before the scenes get quite silly. For example, Superman’s loyal dog, Krypto, has a Batman chew toy that he calls a “squeezie Bruce.” And the Batman is not amused.

Ace and Batman in DC League of Super-Pets.

As you may have gathered, DC League of Super-Pets is geared toward a much younger audience than The Batman. In this world, Krypto and Superman are inseparable pals until the evil Lex Luthor defeats and kidnaps the entire Justice League. To save his master and the rest of the League, Krypto teams up with shelter pets including Ace, PB (a pig), Merton (a turtle), and a squirrel named Chip, all of whom have somehow gained superpowers.

Dwayne Johnson headlines the voice cast as Krypto, with Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-Hound, Vanessa Bayer as PB, Natasha Lyonne as Merton, Diego Luna as Chip, John Krasinski as Superman, and Marc Maron as Lex Luthor. Kate McKinnon, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Jameela Jamil also have roles in the film.

Jared Stern directed the film and co-wrote the script with John Whittington. DC League of Super-Pets will hit theaters on Friday, May 20.

