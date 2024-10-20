DC is set to make a massive comeback with its lineup of films and TV shows for its new DC Universe. Overseen by James Gunn and Peter Safran, this upcoming cinematic universe will undoubtedly reinvigorate the franchise with a fresh timeline filled with unique comic book characters.

With the franchise featuring iconic heroes like Superman and Batman and more underrated characters like Booster Gold and The Authority, fans have plenty to look forward to in the next few years. While fans wait for this next chapter of superhero media, here are all the film and TV shows confirmed for the DCU so far.

Recommended Videos

Creature Commandos (2024)

The new DC Universe will officially begin with this seven-episode animated series written by James Gunn himself. The show will have Amanda Waller form a new black-ops team after being banned from putting “human” lives at risk with the Suicide Squad.

This series will introduce a more “monstrous” successor to Task Force X led by Rick Flag Sr., starring DC newcomers like Maria Bakalova, Anya Chalotra, Zoë Chao, Frank Grillo, David Harbour (Stranger Things season 5), Alan Tudyk, and Indira Varma.

Superman (2025)

Premiering on July 11, 2025, the first film in the DCU, Superman, will naturally revolve around the franchise’s new Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet.

Set in a world where superheroes have long been prevalent, this film will show Superman facing off against villain Lex Luthor while encountering what appears to be a new version of the Justice League and The Authority’s superpowered “Engineer.” Superman has never received a solo film of such scale before, so it should make for an exciting live-action intro to DC’s new world.

Peacemaker season 2 (2025)

Peacemaker‘s second season will show the titular antihero team up with his pals again in eight new episodes written by Gunn. It’s unknown how the story will be affected by DC’s recent timeline reboot.

But given how season 1 ends, the show will likely depict Peacemaker still haunted by his father after killing him. Since the show will also include Rick Flag Sr., the show should connect with Creature Commandos and bring up the murder of Rick Flag Jr. in The Suicide Squad, which still torments the guilty Peacemaker.

Batman: Brave and the Bold

For the first time in live action, DC will show Batman fighting crime with his biological son, Damian Wayne/Robin. The film will be directed by Andy Muschietti, best known for helming 2017’s horror hit It and 2023’s The Flash. Though the latter didn’t exactly win over audiences, Muschietti did a fantastic job presenting both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton’s versions of Batman.

Having Muschietti direct a feature-length film about the Dark Knight and his Bat Family should give the Caped Crusader the sprawling and exciting solo film he never got in the DC Extended Universe.

Lanterns

Billed by Gunn as a cosmic detective story inspired by True Detective, this series will follow Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart as they investigate a murder in the heart of America. Lanterns have already gathered a veritable team of writers, which includes showrunner Chris Mundy (Ozark), comics scribe Tom King, and Damon Lindelof (HBO’s Watchmen). DC has also hired Kyle Chandler (Friday Night Lights) and Aaron Pierre (Rebel Ridge) to play Jordan and Stewart, respectively.

Swamp Thing

Swamp Thing has been described by Gunn as a “very dark horror story” about the origins of the titular monster with a tone outside the rest of the DCU. The film’s production will be led by writer/director James Mangold, who made his mark in the superhero genre with 2017’s smash hit, Logan. Given the other stories in his filmography, Mangold will likely present a dark, tragic film as he tells the story of Alec Holland as he is reborn as the not-so-jolly green giant.

Waller

Since Amanda Waller is one of the DC’s most prominent, non-superpowered characters, her solo show written by Watchmen‘s Christal Henry should be one of the more distinctive additions to the DCU. And with Viola Davis reprising her role as the sinister Waller, the series should be nothing short of enthralling.

While Waller will be set in the DC Universe and assemble characters from Peacemaker, Gunn confirmed it won’t be a comedy like the latter show. Nevertheless, Doom Patrol writer Jeremy Carver has signed up to write the series.

Paradise Lost

James Gunn stated that this show will present a “story of [Wonder Woman’s birthplace] Paradise Island, usually known as Themyscira,” and it is almost like “Game of Thrones with Westeros, but with all of the inhabitants of Paradise Island.”

It’s unknown how or if Wonder Woman will appear in the story. But for those wishing the Amazonian hero got a third film with Gal Gadot, this series may serve as a close substitute for the time being.

The Authority

Based on the characters made by WildStorm comics, the film will see the members of the Authority come together and interact with the main heroes of the DC Universe. Gunn has confirmed a writer has been hired for the film, though their identity remains a mystery.

Since the Engineer, a prominent member of WildStorm’s team, will be introduced in Superman, the events of this film will likely set up the story of The Authority.

Booster Gold

This Max series will follow everyone’s favorite golden boy as he travels from the future to the present day to use his advanced technology to become a superhero and make people love him.

Gunn claims this series is “basically a superhero story of imposter syndrome,” which should present a unique take on the genre in a world filled with costumed crimefighters.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, this film will adapt Tom King’s recent comic book of the same name. This epic sci-fi story will depict Kara Zor-El as she struggles to live on a chunk of the planet Krypton before arriving on Earth. With House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock portraying Supergirl, the movie will show the Last Daughter of Krypton face off against the comic’s antagonist: Krem of the Yellow Hills, who will be played by Matthias Schoenaerts.

Untitled Teen Titans film

Now that Max’s show Titans has concluded, DC will make way for a new iteration of the team in their recently announced live-action movie. It’s unknown which heroes will make up the titular team.

But since Damian Wayne will be introduced in Batman: Brave and the Bold, it is likely that the events of the film will tie into the Teen Titans, with the young Robin joining the team as he does in the comics. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow‘s writer Ana Nogueira will also pen the script for this film.

Untitled Blue Beetle series

Following 2023’s Blue Beetle, the armored hero will return in this animated sequel series. Actor Xolo Maridueña will reprise his role from the original film as protagonist Jaime Reyes in the show.

According to Deadline, the film’s executive producer, Miguel Puga, will serve as showrunner, while the film’s director and screenwriter Angel Manuel Soto and Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer will return as EPs for the series.