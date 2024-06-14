Deadpool & Wolverine might just shatter a box office record

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Deadpool & Wolverine is going to break records upon its release this summer. Just how big can the Merc with a Mouth get? Per Deadline, Deadpool & Wolverine is projected to have the highest-grossing opening weekend ever for an R-rated film at the domestic box office.

Conservative estimates from The Quorum, the industry leader in film data research, peg Deadpool & Wolverine’s opening weekend projection between $200 million and $239 million. A $200 million opening would shatter the record held by Deadpool, which opened to $132.4 million in February 2016.

“Even if Deadpool & Wolverine comes in at $150 million (keep in mind, it’s not clear if the younger Disney Marvel Studios parents/fans realize this is R-rated), it will still rep the biggest opening for both [Ryan] Reynolds (beating Deadpool) and [Hugh] Jackman (besting X-Men: The Last Stand‘s $103 million),” Deadline’s report states.

Marvel is entering a new phase where the company will focus on quality, not quantity. This past May, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Marvel would reduce its film output from “maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three.” The strategic shift comes after a disappointing 2023, with The Marvels bombing at the box office and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania underperforming.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the only movie on Marvel’s schedule in 2024. It marks the highly anticipated MCU debut of Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool. The third installment will see Deadpool teaming up with Wolverine (Jackman) on a multiversal mission involving the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine will be part of Phase Five of the MCU. It will be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

