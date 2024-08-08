Someone remade Deadpool & Wolverine in Fortnite, and it’s awesome

It’s safe to say that a lot of people have watched Deadpool & Wolverine by now. The MCU movie, which pairs The Merc with a Mouth with the X-Man Wolverine in a wacky multiverse adventure, has grossed over $900 million as of August 8, and will easily pass the $1 billion mark after this weekend.

It’s hard for a movie these days to make that much money, which is a testament to just how much people like this film. Aside from the much-publicized popcorn buckets that are already scarce collectibles and viral Tweets and video clips about its many surprise cameos, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s impressive popularity has already crossed over into the world of gaming.

Recommended Videos

In particular, Fortnite, the battle royale sandbox online game that is still massively popular after all these years, showcased one fan’s love for the movie in the form of a faithful re-creation of the film’s opening sequence. A picture’s worth a thousand words, and a video is worth about a million more, so watch the clip below and see for yourself.

FULL Deadpool Bye Bye Bye Recreated In Fortnite I Deadpool And Wolverine Play Fortnite #fortnite

The talented YouTuber, ToraMeda, helpfully provided a side-by-side comparison via a small screen in the upper left of the video to show how faithful the re-creation really is. It’s not exact, of course, because Fortnite, as popular as it is, doesn’t have the most realistic graphics around, and the movie’s visuals were created with help of a $200 million+ budget.

Still, it’s a surprisingly faithful homage, with Deadpool’s killer moves synced well with the NSYNC song Bye Bye Bye. Heck, in some ways, the Fortnite version is better, if only because it has the Deadpool emote to play with, which makes the mutant anti-hero far more dexterous on the dance floor than his silver screen counterpart is in the movie.

That’s just my opinion, though. But we can all agree that homages like these are fun to watch and share. It also makes me want to make one of my own. Anyone know how to faithfully re-create the orgy scene in Eyes Wide Shut in Fortnite? Anyone?