 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Someone remade Deadpool & Wolverine in Fortnite, and it’s awesome

By
Deadpool battles in a forest in Fortnite.
Fortnite

It’s safe to say that a lot of people have watched Deadpool & Wolverine by now. The MCU movie, which pairs The Merc with a Mouth with the X-Man Wolverine in a wacky multiverse adventure, has grossed over $900 million as of August 8, and will easily pass the $1 billion mark after this weekend.

It’s hard for a movie these days to make that much money, which is a testament to just how much people like this film. Aside from the much-publicized popcorn buckets that are already scarce collectibles and viral Tweets and video clips about its many surprise cameos, Deadpool & Wolverine‘s impressive popularity has already crossed over into the world of gaming.

Recommended Videos

In particular, Fortnite, the battle royale sandbox online game that is still massively popular after all these years, showcased one fan’s love for the movie in the form of a faithful re-creation of the film’s opening sequence. A picture’s worth a thousand words, and a video is worth about a million more, so watch the clip below and see for yourself.

FULL Deadpool Bye Bye Bye Recreated In Fortnite I Deadpool And Wolverine Play Fortnite #fortnite

The talented YouTuber, ToraMeda, helpfully provided a side-by-side comparison via a small screen in the upper left of the video to show how faithful the re-creation really is. It’s not exact, of course, because Fortnite, as popular as it is, doesn’t have the most realistic graphics around, and the movie’s visuals were created with help of a $200 million+ budget.

Still, it’s a surprisingly faithful homage, with Deadpool’s killer moves synced well with the NSYNC song Bye Bye Bye. Heck, in some ways, the Fortnite version is better, if only because it has the Deadpool emote to play with, which makes the mutant anti-hero far more dexterous on the dance floor than his silver screen counterpart is in the movie.

Two men stand close to each other in Deadpool & Wolverine.
Marvel Studios

That’s just my opinion, though. But we can all agree that homages like these are fun to watch and share. It also makes me want to make one of my own. Anyone know how to faithfully re-create the orgy scene in Eyes Wide Shut in Fortnite? Anyone?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
Deadpool & Wolverine: Everything we know about the MCU movie
DEadpool and Wolverine stand next to each other in Deadpool & Wolverine.

In retrospect, we should have suspected that Deadpool & Wolverine wouldn't keep its most famous co-star out of the title. In 2022, Ryan Reynolds coaxed Hugh Jackman into reprising his role as Wolverine for the first time since 2017's Logan. Once that happened, the name Deadpool 3 didn't fully convey how monumental this film would be.

So Marvel Studios has officially retitled it as Deadpool & Wolverine. Jackman has also humorously rebranded the film as Wolverine & [expletive], which would make this R-rated flick a lot harder to market!

Read more
Deadpool & Wolverine’s ending, explained
A masked Ryan Reynolds covers his mouth as Hugh Jackman glowers in a still from the movie "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Deadpool & Wolverine has superhero-landed in theaters, making for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest blockbuster event yet. This threequel shows the Merc with a Mouth getting drafted to the Time Variance Authority and teaming up with a variant of Wolverine to save his universe from destruction. Since the film features the return of 20th Century Fox's mutant heroes, fans have been dying to see how it will affect the MCU at large.

Kevin Feige said in a press conference that Deadpool & Wolverine would finally begin the MCU's "Mutant Era." He also said to Gizmodo that, on a scale of 1 to 10, the impact the film would have on the MCU would be an 8, while stating that Avengers: Infinity War would be a 9 and Avengers: Endgame a 10. The idea that Deadpool's third film would come anywhere close to those two films in terms of impact hinted at some huge changes. Let's break down the film and what its ending means for the MCU.
How the Deadpool sequel sets up the finale

Read more
Alpha Cop? Ryan Reynolds reveals original plan to prevent leaks on Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool puts his hands over his mouth while Wolverine stands next to him.

Ryan Reynolds understands the importance of secrecy, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Reynolds' new film, Deadpool & Wolverine, has successfully avoided leaks about plot details and cameos. To combat spoilers, Reynolds drew up a plan involving a fictional movie.

Reynolds and his co-star, Hugh Jackman, recently appeared on Hot Ones. Host Sean Evans asked the duo about leaks and how they can help or hurt a movie. Reynolds admitted that he was "shocked" Deadpool & Wolverine's biggest surprises remained under wraps. Determined to keep plot details hidden from the public, Reynolds revealed his plans to shoot a fake movie to protect Deadpool & Wolverine.

Read more