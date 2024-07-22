 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds on those Taylor Swift cameo rumors

By
Deadpool stares on the left while Taylor Swift sings on the right.
Paolo Villanueva / Marvel Studios/Flickr

Taylor Swift might appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) one day. However, it will not be in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Despite reports stating Swift is not in Deadpool & Wolverine, speculation about the pop star’s involvement in the upcoming Marvel film reignited after Lady Deadpool’s cameo in the latest trailer. With Deadpool & Wolverine arriving in theaters later this week, the film’s star, Ryan Reynolds, finally put those Swift cameo rumors to bed.

Recommended Videos

“I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor because she’s our friend — that is not in this film,” Reynolds told E! News.

In June 2024, Entertainment Weekly reported that Swift would not appear in the third Deadpool film. Swift had been rumored to cameo as Dazzler, a member of the X-Men, or Lady Deadpool, a variant of Deadpool. Swifties will now wait to see if Swift signs on for another superhero project. If that happens, Reynolds believes she could play his role as Deadpool.

“I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good,” Reynolds explained. “Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Even without Swfit, Deadpool & Wolverine remains the most anticipated movie of the summer. Reynolds reprises his role of Wade Wilson/Deadpool, while Hugh Jackman joining in to play Logan/Wolverine for the first time since 2017.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade reluctantly teams up with Wolverine to face Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and save his world. The film will be a multiversal adventure and feature the TVA, the organization introduced in Loki. Additional cast members include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26, 2024.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
New Deadpool & Wolverine trailer and poster released as tickets go on sale
Wolverine stands nexts to Deadpool and argues.

The odd couple is back in the latest look at Deadpool & Wolverine. Marvel Studios released a new trailer and poster on Monday to signal that tickets are now on sale for Deadpool & Wolverine on Fandango.

In the one-minute clip, Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine are still at each other's throats. Most of the footage was previously revealed in an earlier trailer. However, there's a new moment when Deadpool winds up on top of Wolverine while lying on the ground. "Get your mind out of my pants," Deadpool jokes as he pulls his knife out of Wolverine's body.

Read more
Like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Then watch these 3 great rom-coms right now
Taylor Swift plays the piano during her Reputation tour.

There are plenty of people who will watch the Super Bowl without really caring about who wins the game, but this year, an entire new fandom has suddenly found themselves intimately invested in the success of the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the news that Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce were dating, the internet has been abuzz as she has attended his games. Some fans were even wondering whether it would be possible for her to make it to the 2024 Super Bowl following her concert in Japan the day before the big game.

If you're at all invested in that relationship, though, you probably like a good romantic comedy. With that in mind, we've found three of the very best that will remind you, just like Travis and Taylor do, that love is still alive and well.
Set It Up (2018)
Set It Up | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Read more
5 underrated Ryan Reynolds movies you should watch now
Ryan Reynolds points a gun in Smokin' Aces.

He’s a Canadian icon, an innovator in mobile phone services (as an owner of Mint Mobile, recently sold to T-Mobile), and a passionate English football team co-owner. Ryan Reynolds does more than just act. Nonetheless, the Hollywood star is best known for his time on the big screen, showing his range in everything from rom-coms to dramas, comedies to Marvel Comics superhero films.

Sure, Reynolds got his start on a little Canadian soap opera called Hillside, then starred on the TV show Two Guys, A Girl and a Pizza Place. But he catapulted from National Lampoon’s Van Wilder to being taken seriously once he started taking on more dramatic and nuanced roles. Reynolds is about more than just Deadpool, The Proposal, Red Notice, and the one movie he wishes to forget, Green Lantern. He has had some fabulous, often forgotten roles, too.
Adventureland (2009)

Read more