Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds on those Taylor Swift cameo rumors

“I will say once and for all that the cameo thing with Taylor because she’s our friend — that is not in this film,” Reynolds told E! News.

In June 2024, Entertainment Weekly reported that Swift would not appear in the third Deadpool film. Swift had been rumored to cameo as Dazzler, a member of the X-Men, or Lady Deadpool, a variant of Deadpool. Swifties will now wait to see if Swift signs on for another superhero project. If that happens, Reynolds believes she could play his role as Deadpool.

“I always do say that if anyone ever were to take over the role of Deadpool, actually Taylor would be very good,” Reynolds explained. “Because that’s a superpower that I don’t know that she shows everyone too often: She’s one of the funniest people I’ve ever met.”

Even without Swfit, Deadpool & Wolverine remains the most anticipated movie of the summer. Reynolds reprises his role of Wade Wilson/Deadpool, while Hugh Jackman joining in to play Logan/Wolverine for the first time since 2017.

In Deadpool & Wolverine, Wade reluctantly teams up with Wolverine to face Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin) and save his world. The film will be a multiversal adventure and feature the TVA, the organization introduced in Loki. Additional cast members include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox.

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26, 2024.