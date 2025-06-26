Denis Villeneuve will direct next James Bond for Amazon MGM

The name’s Villeneuve. Denis Villeneuve. And he’s ready to take on 007.

Amazon MGM Studios announced on Wednesday that Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond movie. Villeneuve will serve as an executive producer alongside Tanya Lapointe.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman are attached to produce.

“Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since Dr. No with Sean Connery. I’m a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he’s sacred territory,” Villeneuve said in a statement. “I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also, incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust.”

“Denis Villeneuve has been in love with James Bond movies since he was a little boy,” Pascal and Heyman added. “It was always his dream to make this movie, and now it’s ours, too. We are lucky to be in the hands of this extraordinary filmmaker.”

Amazon had reportedly been gearing up for pitches from filmmakers to direct the next Bond movie. Per Puck, Edward Berger, Edgar Wright, Jonathan Nolan, and Paul King were also being considered to direct Bond. In the end, Villeneuve lands one of the biggest gigs in Hollywood.

Villeneuve is a master of scope and scale, as evidenced by his successful resume of blockbusters, including Sicario, Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and the Dune movies. His most recent movie, Dune: Part Two, is considered a masterpiece by many. Villeneuve’s movies have garnered 33 Oscar nominations, with 11 wins.

The move to hire Villeneuve is somewhat surprising, not because of his talent, but due to his impending schedule. Villeneuve is gearing up to shoot his third and final Dune movie, Dune: Messiah, this summer. Work on Dune 3 will keep Villeneuve occupied for a year, especially if it keeps its December 2026 release date.

Despite his busy schedule, Villeneuve is an excellent choice by Amazon MGM Studios and the right filmmaker to usher in a new era for 007. The next 007 movie, Bond 26, will be the first under Amazon’s creative control, which they acquired from Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli earlier this year for nearly $1 billion.

With Villeneuve locked in, Amazon must now find a screenwriter to pen the story. Then, it’s time to answer the question on everyone’s minds: Who will play James Bond?