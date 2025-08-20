Did Taylor Sheridan secretly create another Yellowstone spinoff?

It seems like the Yellowstone franchise will soon work on another spinoff show. Chron reported that a Yellowstone spinoff codenamed Rio Palo will film in and around the city of Ferris, Texas. This series will reportedly follow two returning characters from Yellowstone, and based on the filming location, the show will be set in Texas rather than Montana.

A press release from the city of Ferris states that “filming will take place at various locations throughout the city” and that “the production team has coordinated closely with city staff, local law enforcement, and regional partners to ensure a smooth and well-managed process.” It also states that a location in Ferris will be the home of the show’s lead characters.

Despite the show’s codename, Rio Palo may actually be a spinoff that was previously announced. The most likely candidate seems to be the upcoming show about Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler.

Country Living claimed the series filming in Ferris is the one about Beth and Rip, and that Rio Palo isn’t the final title. This is according to a representative at 101 Studios, which produces TV shows for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan.

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will reprise their respective roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler. Actor Finn Little will also return to play Carter in the series. The spinoff is set to premiere in November 2025, but since filming is still supposedly ongoing, it is unclear if the show will be ready on time.

While it seems odd for a Yellowstone show set in the present day to take place outside Montana, the original has spent some time outside of the Treasure State. There is even another upcoming spinoff titled 6666, which will center around the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

Now that it looks like Beth and Rip’s show is making progress, it seems fans of Yellowstone can look forward to seeing them again on their TV screens real soon.