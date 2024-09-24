The hunt for the truth is at the forefront of the trailer for Disclaimer, the Apple TV+ psychological thriller from Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón.

Cate Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a documentary journalist who has made her bones by uncovering difficult secrets. Now, the tables have turned, with Catherine becoming the hunted, not the hunter. An unknown author sends Catherine a mysterious novel that exposes her dark truths. If these revelations become public, Catherine’s entire world will come crashing down. It’s now a race to expose the author’s identity and stop the book from seeing the light of day.

Recommended Videos

“The world needs to know who Catherine Ravenscroft really is. The world needs to know the truth,” Kevin Kline’s Stephen says to Catherine’s assistant.

The title, also stylized as Disclaimer*, includes this note: “Any resemblance to persons living or dead is not a coincidence.”

DISCLAIMER* — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Besides Blanchett and Kline, Disclaimer’s ensemble features Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon, and Indira Varma as the narrator.

All seven episodes of Disclaimer are written and directed by Cuarón. Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is based on Renée Knight’s 2015 novel of the same name. Executive producers include Cuarón, Blanchett, Gabriela Rodriguez, David Levine, Steve Golin, Emmanuel Lubezki, Donald Sabourin, and Carlos Morales. Finneas O’Connell composed the score.

Disclaimer screened at several major film fall festivals, a rarity for television shows. Disclaimer screened at the Venice International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

Disclamier premieres on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Friday, October 11, 2024. New episodes will follow every Friday.