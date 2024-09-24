 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Disclaimer, the latest Apple TV+ must-see show, has Cate Blanchett searching for the truth

By
Cate Blanchett looks scared as she stands outside a front door.
Apple

The hunt for the truth is at the forefront of the trailer for Disclaimer, the Apple TV+ psychological thriller from Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón.

Cate Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a documentary journalist who has made her bones by uncovering difficult secrets. Now, the tables have turned, with Catherine becoming the hunted, not the hunter. An unknown author sends Catherine a mysterious novel that exposes her dark truths. If these revelations become public, Catherine’s entire world will come crashing down. It’s now a race to expose the author’s identity and stop the book from seeing the light of day.

Recommended Videos

“The world needs to know who Catherine Ravenscroft really is. The world needs to know the truth,” Kevin Kline’s Stephen says to Catherine’s assistant.

Related

The title, also stylized as Disclaimer*, includes this note: “Any resemblance to persons living or dead is not a coincidence.”

DISCLAIMER* — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Besides Blanchett and Kline, Disclaimer’s ensemble features Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, Hoyeon, and Indira Varma as the narrator.

All seven episodes of Disclaimer are written and directed by Cuarón. Hailing from Apple Studios, the series is based on Renée Knight’s 2015 novel of the same name. Executive producers include Cuarón, Blanchett, Gabriela Rodriguez, David Levine, Steve Golin, Emmanuel Lubezki, Donald Sabourin, and Carlos Morales. Finneas O’Connell composed the score.

Disclaimer screened at several major film fall festivals, a rarity for television shows. Disclaimer screened at the Venice International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival.

Disclamier premieres on Apple TV+ with two episodes on Friday, October 11, 2024. New episodes will follow every Friday.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
5 most anticipated Apple TV+ shows of 2024, ranked
Two men stand in front of a plane in Masters of the Air.

Apple might not introduce as many series as some of the other competing streaming services. But if 2023 is any indication, the TV shows that are released on Apple TV+ are, more often than not, top-notch. In fact, some of the most exciting new shows introduced in 2023 overall include Apple TV+ titles like Silo, Shrinking, Hijack, and most recently, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

A new slate of TV shows from all the top streaming services and traditional linear networks is being released this year. But when it comes to the most anticipated Apple TV+ shows of 2024, these 5 make the cut.
5. Criminal Record (January 12)
Criminal Record — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Read more
David S. Goyer and the Foundation cast on season 2 of the Apple TV+ sci-fi show
Lee Pace stares into the distance while another man looks at him in Foundation.

David S. Goyer told his writers before starting work on season 2 of Foundation that "the training wheels are off." Foundation, the sci-fi drama co-created by Goyer and Josh Friedman that's based on Isaac Asimov's book series, returns to Apple TV+ for its second season on July 14. With so much exposition and worldbuilding in season 1, Goyer, the showrunner on Foundation, and his team were happy to "dive right in and start the story" to begin season 2.

It has been two years since the season 1 finale, but more than a century has passed in the series' timeline. The impending Second Crisis is on the horizon, with the galaxy's fate in the hands of "crucial individuals" that transcend time and space. Foundation stars Jared Harris as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace as Brother Day, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Laura Birn as Demerzel, Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk, and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn.

Read more
Apple TV+: From The Morning Show to See, do the first series live up to the hype?
Apple TV+'s Morning Show

The new Apple TV+ services launches today with a slate of original programming that includes something for everyone, from your basic workplace dramas to jazzed-up period pieces, alternate histories, comedies, and horror sereies. After watching the first episode of some of the shows with the most buzz, it’s clear that Apple is coming out of the gate with a solid lineup aimed at rivaling the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO, and the other dominant players in the streaming game.

Here are our first impressions of some of the most talked-about and anticipated series.
The Morning Show
The Morning Show — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Read more