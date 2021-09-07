There is no Halloween in the Star Wars universe. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t scary stories suitable for the Halloween season. Next month, Lucasfilm and Disney+ are releasing a new special, Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales. And as the name implies, these stories are going to embrace the Dark Side of the Force.

Regardless, the Lego Star Wars brand also means that it’s all in good comedic fun. The first trailer from the special has already been released, and it sets the tone for everything to come.

Technically, this story is set after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. However, LEGO Star Wars isn’t exactly canon, so don’t take it too seriously. Resistance fighter Poe Dameron and his loyal droid, BB-8, take the spotlight after their X-Wing is forced to land on Mustafar. For those of you not up on your Star Wars lore, that’s the lava planet where Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader and later built a summer home.

Castle Vader has a new owner: Graballa the Hutt, who is pictured above with Dameron. While Graballa seems more gregarious than Jabba the Hutt, he’s got ulterior motives for Darth Vader’s castle. And he’s already transformed it into “the galaxy’s first all-inclusive, Sith-inspired luxury hotel.” While taking a tour of the castle led by Graballa, Poe, BB-8, and a new character named Dean will encounter Vaneé, a being who was once Darth Vader’s servant. And he’s got some spooky stories to share that may or may not have actually happened.

According to Disney+, there are three mini-stories that will unfold from Vaneé’s tales. “The Wookiee’s Paw” will show us a timeline where Luke Skywalker joined the Imperial Academy and fought the Rebels alongside his mentor, Darth Vader. “The Dueling Monstrosities” resurrects Darth Maul and General Grievous from the Star Wars prequel era. Finally, young Ben Solo meets Ren in “The Lost Boy.”

In between these tales, Poe and his friends “will have to face their fears, stop an ancient evil from rising, and escape.”

Jake Green will headline the special as the voice of Poe Dameron, with Raphael Alejandro as Dean, Dana Snyder as Graballa the Hutt, Tony Hale as Vaneé, Christian Slater as Ren, Trevor Devall as Emperor Palpatine, Mary Elizabeth McGlynn as NI-L8, and Matt Sloan as Darth Vader.

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales will premiere October 1 on Disney+ streaming service.

