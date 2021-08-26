  1. Movies & TV
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Disney reveals how it kept The Mandalorian season 2’s biggest cameo a surprise

By

(Spoiler alert: This article is filled with key details about The Mandalorian.) Back in December, The Mandalorian’s second season finale caught everyone off guard by featuring Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in a pivotal cameo that was an instant sensation with fans and critics alike. Keeping this a surprise was no small feat, especially since the casting of Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka Tano), Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett), and Timothy Olyphant (Cobb Vanth) had been leaked months earlier. So how did Disney and Lucasfilm prevent this secret from getting out?

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian — Making of Season 2 Finale, which premiered on Disney+ this week, finally shed some light on how the show’s creative team pulled it off. And it all started with Plo Koon. That’s a name that won’t mean much to casual Star Wars fans, but Plo Koon is a Jedi Master from the prequel trilogy and Star Wars: The Clone Wars who just so happens to be a favorite character of The Mandalorian Executive Producer Dave Filoni. In order to throw fans off the scent of Luke’s return, even the cast members were led to believe that Plo Koon would be the Jedi who rescues Grogu and Mando in the finale. Lucasfilm even commissioned production art of Plo Koon in action to further the illusion.

Plo Koon production art from The Mandalorian.

Series Creator and Executive Producer Jon Favreau laid the groundwork for Hamill’s participation months ahead of time by inviting him to watch the pilot episode of The Mandalorian before its official release. According to Filoni, it made creative sense for Luke to appear.

“If there’s one person in the galaxy you’d be okay with taking Grogu from the Mandalorian, it’s gotta be Luke,” Filoni says in the Gallery episode. “It just felt right to both of us.”

Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian.

From there, the challenge was not only keeping the secret, but also finding a way to convincingly recreate young Luke on screen. One of the biggest revelations from this special is that young Luke’s voice was created by a program called Respeecher. This allowed the effects team to use samples of Hamill’s voice from the original trilogy, the Star Wars radio programs, and interviews from that era to synthesize a convincing audio illusion of the Luke Skywalker voice that everyone knows and loves.

Max Lloyd-Jones behind the scenes in The Mandalorian season 2.

Another tricky aspect was finding the right performer who could pass for young Luke without letting the word get out. Enter Max Lloyd-Jones, the man chosen to physically portray young Luke. While Hamill was present on set and in costume, he and Lloyd-Jones both acted out their scenes in a single day. Hamill also noted that he and Lloyd-Jones observed their respective performances and tried to mimic each other.

Mark Hamill and Grogu in The Mandalorian season 2 finale.

Hamill also had to perform his scenes again in a special chamber that could record the intricate movements of his face. This was done to give the digital artists an even better source to work with. Numerous techniques were put into play in order to digitally de-age Hamill, including the widely popular Deep Fake program. But the moments leading up to Luke’s reveal were just as important to make the audience buy into it. That included the creation of a fighting style for Luke that was an evolution of his previous lightsaber techniques from the original films.

To further protect the surprise, no one was allowed to utter the words “Luke Skywalker” on set. The scene in question was also shot with the minimum number of crew members while another unit was filming the sixth episode of season 2, which heavily featured Boba Fett, in a different location.

Mark Hamill digitally de-aged as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian.

Another memorable touch was that Luke’s return was accompanied by a reprisal of John Williams’ iconic music from the original trilogy. Those notes alone can trigger an emotional response. But when combined with the visual of young Luke, it hits even closer to home.

“Let’s never underestimate the importance of John Williams,” said Favreau.

Very few would ever argue with that. Thanks to the contributions of Hamill, Favreau, Filoni, composer Ludwig Göransson, and numerous contributors behind the scenes, young Luke’s Mandalorian cameo is one of the greatest moments in the history of Star Wars. It’s also a testament to the power of surprise.

Editors' Recommendations

The best shows on Disney+ right now

A promotional image of celebrities and their school photos for Disney's Becoming series.

The best movies on Disney+ right now

The gorilla Ivan from Disney's movie The One and Only Ivan.

What’s new on Disney+ in September 2021

A scene from Star Wars: Visions series episode titled The Elder.

All of the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows

the mandalorian spinoff series ahsoka rangers of new republic rosario dawson tano

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Google Docs to finally borrow one of the best features from Gmail

how to boot into Safe mode in Windows 10 man using computer

Lego Star Wars: The Skyawlker Saga finally has a release window

LEGO Star Wars Skywalker

What’s new on HBO and HBO Max, and what’s leaving in September 2021

The cast of the Doom Patrol series gathered in a dark amusement park.

The best fantasy movies on Netflix

Robin Williams in What Dreams May Come.

10 games like RuneScape to play right now

best free to play games runescape

The best romance movies on Netflix right now

Cole Sprouse and Haley Lu Richardson in Five Feet Apart.

Saints Row is getting a reboot set to release in February

The crew of the Saints Row reboot stands against a wall.

Oberhasli is an evolving virtual world built for Deadmau5 fans

A purple-lit area featuring deadmau5's mouse mask in Oberhalsi.