Disney+ 2025 preview trailer teases Andor season 2, The Bear season 4, Alien: Earth, and more

Disney+

In honor of its fifth anniversary, Disney+ released a “coming in 2025” trailer, previewing next year’s TV slate hitting the streamer. Notable shows in the footage include Andor season 2, The Bear season 4, and Alien: Earth.

Andor season 2 features Diego Luna returning as Cassian Andor, the petty thief who rises to become one of the Rebellion’s top spies in Rogue One. The brief segment includes Adria Arjona’s Bix Caleen and Stellan Skarsgård’s Luthen Rael, with the latter encouraging Cassian to become a leader. Andor season 2 premieres on Disney+ on April 22, 2025.

The Bear season 4 makes its triumphant return in the summer of 2025. The clip features Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Liza Colon-Zayas, Matty Matheson, and more. Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Carmy’s mother, sympathetically tells Sydney about work families and how they can be closer to people than their biological family. The Bear streams through Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The first clip from Alien: Earth is shown about 40 seconds into the trailer. Noah Hawley’s prequel series is set three decades before the events of Ridley Scott’s Alien. The series stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, David Rysdahl, and Timothy Olyphant. Alien: Earth will stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Other TV shows in the trailer include Skeleton Crew, a new coming-of-age Star Wars show coming in December 2024; Paradise, a Hulu mystery series with Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden; Goosebumps: The Vanishing, a supernatural horror starring David Schwimmer coming in January 10, 2025; Ironheart, June 2025’s MCU entry starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams; Daredevil: Born Again, the gritty Marvel drama arriving in March 2025; Chad Powers, Glen Powell’s undercover football comedy; and the sixth and final season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale.

The full list of TV shows in the trailer:

  • FX’s Alien: Earth*
  • FX’s The Bear season 4*
  • Andor season 2: April 22, 2025
  • Chad Powers*
  • Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again: March 4, 2025
  • Good American Family*
  • Goosebumps: The Vanishing: January 10, 2025, on Disney+ and Hulu
  • Marvel Television’s Ironheart: June 24, 2025
  • Paradise*
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2
  • Star Wars: Skeleton Crew: December 3, 2024
  • The Handmaid’s Tale season 6*

*Streaming on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S.

