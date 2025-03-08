 Skip to main content
Disney+ is offering a deep discount on its basic bundle subscription

Hulu and Disney+ app tiles on iOS
Jen Karner / Digital Trends

If you’ve been waiting for Moana 2 to hit Disney+ before you sign up to the streaming service, then now’s your moment. Through March 30, Disney is offering a deep discount on its ad-supported Disney+ plus Hulu bundle.

The Disney+ Hulu Bundle Basic, which is how it’s referred, is now just $1.99/mo. for the first four months. That subscription, which normally costs $10.99/mo., auto-renews every month after the first four months at the regular rate until it’s canceled.

This streaming deal obviously gets you access to everything on both Hulu and Disney+ with ads, and it’s just the latest effort from Disney to encourage subscriptions to its various streaming offerings. The company has also partnered with Max to introduce a single subscription that gets you access to Disney+, Hulu, and Max starting at $16.99/mo., or you can add ESPN+ to Disney+ and Hulu for the same price point.

This deep discount is great if what you’re looking for is to try these streaming services out, and that may be exactly what Disney’s goal is in offering the promotion. Disney+ is already the biggest competitor to Netflix in the United States, and as the price of a Netflix subscription continues to go up, consumers may be looking for more affordable streaming alternatives.

Disney is also working to merge all of its existing properties into a single app so that you can watch ESPN, Hulu, or Disney+ through the Disney+ app based on what your subscription allows for. That kind of consolidation will, at least ideally, make Disney+ feel like the best alternative to Netflix, and encourage more users to treat it as a hub for everything from animated movies to adult TV shows to live sports.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV.
Marvel reveals 2025 Disney+ TV slate, including Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man
Matt Murdock walks and stares while wearing glasses.

Marvel Studios unveiled its upcoming 2025 TV slate on Disney+ in a new look-ahead teaser that aired during the Agatha All Along finale. The footage included the first looks at Marvel's three live-action series in 2025: Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Wonder Man. 

First up is Daredevil: Born Again, which premieres on March 4, 2025. The series features the returns of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox and D'Onofrio played the same roles in Netflix's Daredevil from 2015-2018. Also returning for Born Again are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/Punisher.

Read more
How much is Disney Plus? Plans, prices, and features explained
Disney Plus logo on a TV screen.

Disney Plus has quickly grown into one of the best streaming services in the world y delivering some of the best movies and shows on TV. It's the gateway for massive movie franchises from the likes of Star Wars, Pixar, and Marvel, as well as contemporary and classic Disney properties from Snow White to Moana.

Disney+ is also the home base for monolithic Star Wars and Marvel spinoff TV series, from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and newcomer The Acolyte to Wanda Vision, Loki, and Secret Invasion, making it a good choice if you want to get immersed into all those worlds and more. If you're considering subscribing, here's what you need to know about the streaming service's pricing, plans, and special features.
All you can stream: $10 or $160

Read more
Hulu + Live TV: plans, price, channels, bundles, and more
Hulu with Live TV.

Hulu + Live TV is one of the best live TV streaming services out there, thanks to a combination of VOD, live streaming, and their massive library. Billed as a Multichannel Video Programming Distributor (MVPD), Hulu + Live TV provides many of the features you've come to expect from your cable package without the byzantine contracts.

Hulu has been one of the most popular streaming services out there for years now, thanks to thousands of hours of video including existing favorites, alongside original programming like The Bear and The Handmaiden's Tale. Since Hulu is owned by Disney, you can even bundle Hulu + Live TV with Disney Plus and ESPN+ for even more content.

Read more