Disney+ is offering a deep discount on its basic bundle subscription

If you’ve been waiting for Moana 2 to hit Disney+ before you sign up to the streaming service, then now’s your moment. Through March 30, Disney is offering a deep discount on its ad-supported Disney+ plus Hulu bundle.

The Disney+ Hulu Bundle Basic, which is how it’s referred, is now just $1.99/mo. for the first four months. That subscription, which normally costs $10.99/mo., auto-renews every month after the first four months at the regular rate until it’s canceled.

This streaming deal obviously gets you access to everything on both Hulu and Disney+ with ads, and it’s just the latest effort from Disney to encourage subscriptions to its various streaming offerings. The company has also partnered with Max to introduce a single subscription that gets you access to Disney+, Hulu, and Max starting at $16.99/mo., or you can add ESPN+ to Disney+ and Hulu for the same price point.

This deep discount is great if what you’re looking for is to try these streaming services out, and that may be exactly what Disney’s goal is in offering the promotion. Disney+ is already the biggest competitor to Netflix in the United States, and as the price of a Netflix subscription continues to go up, consumers may be looking for more affordable streaming alternatives.

Disney is also working to merge all of its existing properties into a single app so that you can watch ESPN, Hulu, or Disney+ through the Disney+ app based on what your subscription allows for. That kind of consolidation will, at least ideally, make Disney+ feel like the best alternative to Netflix, and encourage more users to treat it as a hub for everything from animated movies to adult TV shows to live sports.