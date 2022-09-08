Disney+ Day 2022: announcements, updates, and deals

Disney fans, today is your day. September 8 marks the second annual Disney+ Day, a virtual event dedicated to the company’s streaming service that debuted in 2021. To celebrate, Disney is releasing many exciting titles to its streaming service and offering a great deal for new subscribers.

Let’s start with the streaming premieres and new titles from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, and National Geographic heading to Disney+ today. The headliner is Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment in the Thor series starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, and Natalie Portman. Hemsworth, Thompson, and Portman filmed a video to celebrate Thor 4‘s arrival on the streaming service with the message that “nothing beats Disney+.”

In addition to Thor, Tom Hanks teams up with Robert Zemeckis once again for the live-action adaptation of Pinocchio. Other titles that are now streaming include Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return, Cars on the Road, Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory, She-Hulk episode 4, Dancing with the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances, Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Alongs, Remembering, Welcome to the Club (a new short from The Simpsons), Growing Up, and Tierra Incógnita.

The only way to watch these titles is to subscribe to Disney+. From now through September 19, new and eligible returning subscribers will get one month of Disney+ for just under $2. That’s a $6 discount compared to the regular price.

*drum roll please* 🥁 Introducing… the #DisneyPlusDay offer! ➕ Get 1 month of #DisneyPlus for only $1.99, now through September 19. pic.twitter.com/M0Op0LlSOM — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) September 8, 2022

In addition to the streaming service perks, Disney is offering special deals to new and existing subscribers on its theme parks, cruise lines, and merchandise. Deals include early entry into Disney World, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris. Plus, there are holiday offers to stay at select Disney Resort hotels. Disney+ subscribers will also receive access to exclusive merchandise, advantageous cruise line deals, and a 6-month free trial to National Geographic Digital. Finally, select AMC Theaters will offer $5 tickets from September 8-19 on beloved Disney movies. These titles include Encanto, Thor: Ragnarok, Cars, Newsies, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Disney will go from one celebration to another as the much-anticipated D23 expo begins tomorrow, September 9, and runs through September 11. Make sure to follow Disney+ on Twitter for updated announcements and surprises.

