November 12 marks the expansion of Disney+ into new Asia-Pacific markets. To highlight the growth, Disney has declared that day “Disney+ Day.”

We’re going to get new content releases across all the Disney+ brands, including Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Pixar — as well as from Disney itself.

And it’s all being led by the streaming premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

“The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company,” Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said in a press release. “This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses.”

Here’s what all is coming on Disney+ Day on November 12:

The Disney+ streaming service debuts in South Korea and Taiwan. (It’ll hit Hong Kong on November 16.)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starts streaming on Disney+.

Jungle Cruise exits the Disney+ Premier Access program and is available to all subscribers.

The new Disney+ original Home Sweet Home Alone premieres.

Olaf Presents debuts as a series of shorts from the world of Frozen, with the snowman retelling a few classic Disney tales. There’s also Frozen Fever, Feast, and Paperman.

Dopesick, starring Michael Keaton, premieres in international markets on Star (which is essentially Hulu outside the United States).

New specials celebrating the origin and legacy of Boba Fett, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will premiere.

Pixar animated short Ciao Alberto premieres, featuring characters from Luca.

A new short from The Simpsons that pays tribute to Disney+’s top brands will also debt.

For the past couple of years, Disney has also held an investor day event in early December. It’s unclear if Disney+ Day supplants that, but it traditionally has included content from the entire Disney universe, including Hulu and ESPN+. Available in three dozen countries, Disney+ sported some 116 million paid subscribers worldwide as of August 12, 2021. Hulu had a total of 39.1 million paid subscribers and ESPN+ 14.9 million (both are owned y Disney).

Disney+ is available on every major streaming platform, including on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast with Google TV, and Android TV, as well asin web browsers, on smart TVs, and on gaming consoles. On its own, Disney+ runs $8 a month or $$80 a year. But it’s better with the Disney Bundle, which gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $14 a month with ads on Hulu, or $20 a month if you want to get rid of ads.

