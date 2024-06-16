 Skip to main content
3 best Disney+ movies to watch on Father’s Day

Indiana Jones contemplating how to take an artifact without setting off a trap in Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Paramount Pictures, Lucasfilm

With Father’s Day being the weekend’s highlight, Disney+ is one of the best streaming platforms for a fun Sunday movie night. The streamer is home to many franchises that have been household names for decades. Audiences are sure to find something entertaining for this family holiday, and Disney+ also has plenty of fantastical and adventurous movies to appeal to nostalgic fathers this weekend.

From sci-fi sagas to globetrotting action adventures, Disney+ has audiences covered with a range of exciting classics. The Disney+ picks for Father’s Day this weekend include the debuts of Lucasfilm’s iconic Star Wars and Indiana Jones series and a 1980s sci-fi cult hit.

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Harrison Ford in costume as Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark.
Paramount Pictures, Lucasfilm

Han Solo might be Harrison Ford’s most beloved character, but Indiana Jones ranks in a respectable second place. The death-defying archeologist is an action-hero icon, and his debut in Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark holds up well. Directed by Steven Spielberg, Raiders of the Lost Ark sees the archeology professor team up with his romantic interest Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) in a race against Nazi intelligence forces.

Indy and Marion must thwart rival archeologist René Belloq’s (Paul Freeman) scheme to hand Nazi Germany the power of the Ark of the Covenant. Raiders of the Lost Ark is a perfect throwback for Father’s Day weekend. Action movies aren’t major box office draws today, but Raiders represents the genre in its best and purest form. Swashbuckling action and an exhilarating sense of scale make Indy’s first outing timeless.

Watch Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark on Disney+.

Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Darth Vader reaching out his hand to Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
20th Century Studios, Lucasfilm

May the 4th or not, Father’s Day weekend is an excellent excuse to revisit Irvin Kershner’s Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back. The franchise has developed one of the largest fandoms in pop culture, meaning more than a few dads will find reason enough to get lost in the galaxy far, far away.

Following the Death Star’s destruction, The Empire Strikes Back follows Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford) as they fend off an emboldened Galactic Empire and Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones). Star Wars was a generation-defining experience for many younger audiences. Decades later, families should watch its strongest installment for Father’s Day. On top of Empire‘s impactful paternal theme, the operatic drama, action, and imaginative sci-fi world remain a gold standard for the Skywalker Saga.

Watch Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back on Disney+.

Tron (1982)

Lora Baines and Kevin Flynn in their digital suits in Tron.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

While the studio is best known for its animated classics, Walt Disney Productions helped develop a cult hit in Tron. Directed by Steven Lisberger, this sci-fi adventure tells the story of Kevin Flynn (The Old Man‘s Jeff Bridges), a computer programmer and video game developer. After hacking into his former employer’s computer mainframe, Kevin is transported into a digital space where he interacts with the game he’s creating.

Tron was well-received for its ambitious special effects at the time, and it garnered staying power over the years as a campy sci-fi adventure. The movie’s spectacle and video game premise are the right amount of wish fulfillment to have a nostalgic appeal today. Tron‘s whimsical atmosphere and confidence in embracing style over substance justifies its spot on a Disney-themed Father’s Day movie rotation.

Watch Tron on Disney+.

