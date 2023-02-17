The Disney+ streaming service is set to make Star Wars fans very happy in March 2023, thanks to two popular series running throughout the month. First and foremost among them is season 3 of The Mandalorian, which reunites Din Djarin and Grogu for more adventures around the galaxy. The second season of animated series The Bad Batch will also continue through March and wrap up near the end of the month. And finally, live-action series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. and Secrets of Sulphur Springs also kick off new seasons before the month is over.
We’ve provided the full list of everything new on Disney+ in March 2023 below, with the new arrivals we’re most excited about highlighted in bold.
Everything coming to Disney+ in March 2023
March 1
- Eureka! (S1, 4 episodes)
- Going Fur Gold (S1)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 3 Premiere (Chapter 17)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 211 “Metamorphosis”)
March 3
- Dino Death Match
- The Next Mega Tsunami
March 8
- Africa’s Deadliest (S2, S3, S4, S5)
- Chibiverse (S1)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)
- Mpower – Premiere
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 212 “The Outpost”)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Chapter 18)
March 10
- Chang Can Dunk
March 14
- Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic
March 15
- Doogie Howser, M.D. (S1, S2, S3, S4)
- Engineering Connections (S1, S2)
- Firebuds (S1, 4 episodes)
- Kiff (S1, 6 episodes)
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts – Season 2 Premiere
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 213 “Pabu”)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Chapter 19)
March 17
- Hippo VS. Croc
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman – Premiere
March 22
- How to Win at Everything (S1)
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 4 episodes)
- Restaurants at the End of the World (S1)
- Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (S1)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 214 “Tipping Point”)
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Chapter 20)
March 24
- Witness Disaster
March 25
- Saturdays (S1, 6 episodes)
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs (S3)
March 29
- Crimes Against Nature (S2)
- Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)
- Incredibly Small World (S1)
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Episode 215 “The Summit” & Episode 216 “Plan 99”) – Season 2 Finale
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Chapter 21)
March 31
- Prom Pact
- Worst Weather Ever?
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Season 2 Premiere
