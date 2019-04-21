Share

As you probably already know, Disney rules the world these days. The entertainment mega giant now hoards just about every cool property in Hollywood, featuring some of the most iconic characters on television and in movies. That means the sky is the limit as far as what Disney can do with these characters on its upcoming streaming service, Disney Plus.

While we already know about tons of great content coming to Disney Plus once it launches in November, from a Loki TV show to The World According to Jeff Goldblum, we decided to get a little aspirational, dreaming up some cool ideas that we’d love to see turned into projects for Disney’s Netflix competitor. Follow below for 10 cool new ideas for Disney Plus.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series

No movie? No problem. Sure, there are already two new Star Wars series coming to Disney Plus, including The Mandalorian and a Rogue One prequel series, but why stop there? A series centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi’s days on Tatooine after the fall of the Jedi Order, but before Star Wars: A New Hope, could be extremely compelling — especially if it starred Ewan McGregor. Or, the series could explore the life of a young Kenobi before he became a Jedi, and chronicle his training. In the latter scenario, McGregor could reprise his role as a 30-something Obi-Wan (in flash-forwards), and a fresh, young face could portray him as a teen, or even pre-teen – an era we’ve yet to see of the critical character.

Indiana Jones Adventure Series

Naturally, Harrison Ford would have to make a cameo. Even with a fifth film coming in 2021, this franchise is ripe for a prequel series, looking at a young Indiana Jones as a student of archeology, hoping to turn his passion into a career without having any clue what twists, turns, and adventures lie ahead. River Phoenix played a younger Jones in The Last Crusade, while others have played younger versions in the TV series The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. But that was way back in the early ‘90s, so it’s an idea worth exploring.

Labyrinth universe series

This 1986 musical fantasy film about a 15-year-old girl who tries to reach the center of a maze to rescue the young brother she wished away to a Goblin King named Jareth (played by the incomparable David Bowie) is ripe for interpretation from a different perspective, and a series format could allow for exploring more of the Labyrinth worlds. The movie did not perform well at the box office, but it has developed a cult following, so there’s a potential fanbase eager to jump aboard a reinvented concept. In late 2018, it was confirmed that a project based on the movie was in the works, but we’re still waiting to see where it goes.

Willow series, sequel, or prequel movie

TV series, new movie – we’ll take whatever we can get as long as it draws well from the 1988 high fantasy film about a farmer who’s tasked with protecting a special baby from an evil queen out to destroy him and take over the world. With only mixed reviews, this Ron Howard film based on a story by George Lucas developed its own cult following over the years. A new story could be set in the future, exploring where Willow and that special baby are today, or what new threats have emerged. Alternatively, a prequel could look at stories of Queen Bavmorda before her demise.

Incredibles kids series

Sure, we already have the movies, but what about a show focusing on the kids Violet, who can make herself invisible and generate her own force shield; Dash, who is gifted with super speed; and baby Jack-Jack, who is basically a demigod. Maybe it’s like The Brady Bunch, but with superpowers, or maybe it’s a coming-of-age tale that follows Violet’s trials and tribulations as a teenager navigating high school while trying to hide her secret powers, a la The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. There are myriad opportunities here to showcase this incredible family — and their superpowers — in a new light.

Disney talk show

We already know the traditional talk show format doesn’t seem to do so well on streaming services (as do Joel McHale, Chelsea Handler, and Michelle Wolf), but given Disney’s massive influence on movies, television, animation, and pop culture, what about a talk show that follows a format similar to post-shows like Talking Dead? Each episode could feature different guests from the Disney team, actors from new or iconic Disney films, or other influential people discussing new projects, talking through the latest season of a hot show, or providing behind-the-scenes insight, bloopers, etc. Every episode could be unique, so viewers could pick and choose who or what they want to see, without the need for content to be too timely.

Honey, I Lost the Kids (in VR)

It was a classic film with a premise that was so ridiculous, it worked. A 21st Century twist could see kids accidentally get stuck in a VR game universe that dad, a nerdy game developer, is designing. Mom and dad can only interact with the kids when they put on headsets, and try desperately to figure out a way to free them. It’s a comedic melding of Black Mirror’s “USS Callister” meets Modern Family. Extra points if Disney can pull Rick Moranis out of retirement to cameo as the dim-witted grandpa who taught his now-grown son everything he knows about technology.

Happy Endings reboot

Netflix paid $100 million to keep Friends episodes on the streaming site. Can Disney find its own Friends? A good option could be a revival or reinterpretation of the series Happy Endings. Fans were so upset after the premature cancellation of the show that they started a hashtag campaign in hopes of saving it. Many referred to the series as a reimagining of Friends, given its similarly quirky characters and relevant pop culture references. Whether with the original or a new cast, it could potentially work.

The Golden Girls reboot

OK, this one’s a little out there, but hear us out. The Golden Girls are still popular to this day, and the show has even taken off among a new wave of fans thanks to the use of the theme song in Deadpool. Imagine a whole new cast of surly elderly women living as roommates. Of course, this would never work without a cameo, or even supporting or guest starring role, from the last surviving Golden Girl, Betty White. Thankfully, Disney has the deep pockets to afford this small-screen comedic gem.