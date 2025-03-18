Disney+ will now feed your Simpsons craving 24/7

Disney+ has launched a 24/7 livestream channel dedicated to The Simpsons, available to Premium subscribers starting today.

The livestream channel, or Stream as it’s called on Disney+, will air 767 episodes of The Simpsons throughout the first 35 seasons in chronological order. That’s equivalent of over 300 hours’ worth of content featuring the misadventures of Bart, Lisa, Homer, Marge, Maggie, and all their friends and family throughout Springfield to satisfy your appetite. That includes holiday episodes, even Christmas ones, but does not include the 36th season of the show, which is streaming on Hulu. Gabe Lewis, SVP of Programming and Content Curation for Disney+, said that fans of the long-running animated sitcom have been asking for The Simpsons livestream channel since Disney launched the streaming service in 2019.

Recommended Videos

“From day one, the fans have asked for a Stream of The Simpsons, and we’re happy to oblige,” Lewis said in a press release. “Streams on Disney+ have been a fantastic go-to experience for subscribers looking to sit back and relax with their favorite shows and movies, and we look forward to evolving the user experience and expanding the offering with more Streams, to more subscribers, later this year.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Need something to do with the next 300+ hours? Pull up a seat on the couch and watch the all-new #TheSimpsons Stream on #DisneyPlus now featuring a nonstop playlist of over 750 episodes! pic.twitter.com/Ed3CMo2e3S — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) March 18, 2025

Matt Selman, the showrunner for The Simpsons, added, “The Simpsons Stream will deliver a Simpsons marathon all day, every day — no matter when you tune in, this ultimate Simpsons binge will be there.”

The Simpsons Stream channel on Disney+ is reminiscent of the “Every. Simpsons. Ever.” marathon that aired on FXX in the summer of 2014. It ran for 12 days straight and aired 552 episodes, plus The Simpsons Movie, allowing viewers to binge on the show no matter where they tuned in — at home, in the break room at work, in their hotel room on vacation, and even at the gym while running on the treadmill (provided their gyms TVs were dialed to FXX). The marathon broke the Guinness World Record for the longest consecutive TV marathon ever (not counting commercial breaks, of course). This time around, instead of running The Simpsons marathon for a set amount of time, Disney+ is doing the marathon forever, providing a cure for people suffering from choice paralysis over choosing any individual episode of the show already streaming on the service.