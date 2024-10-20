25 years ago, one of the most subversive, and controversial, movies ever was unleashed

Twenty-five years ago this week, Fight Club made its way into theaters before finishing its brief run with only $37 million domestically and $100.9 million worldwide. Fans and critics didn’t initially know what to make of it, and the numbers it put up were anything but blockbuster-worthy. Regardless, Fight Club eventually exploded in popularity on home video and cable, leading to a massive resurgence that transformed it into a cult film. It’s easily one of director David Fincher’s best movies, and it significantly increased the profile of Chuck Palahniuk, the author of the original novel.

Why is Fight Club so beloved now? Because it’s more than just a story about guys beating themselves up to work through their stress. Fight Club takes some turns that often catch first-time viewers by surprise if they don’t know what to expect. It’s also a very dark — and at times, twisted — story. That only makes it funnier to realize that Fight Club is now under the Disney corporate umbrella since Fox’s entertainment assets were sold in 2019.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fight Club, we’re sharing the reasons why it’s had such an impact over the decades.

Brad Pitt has one of his most charismatic performances

Between the end of his heartthrob stage and his growth as a character actor, Brad Pitt took on the role of Tyler Durden. He’s got the flashiest part of the film, and most of the story revolves around Tyler. Through Pitt’s performance, Tyler is charming, charismatic, and passionate. It’s easy to see why the narrator befriended Tyler, and why so many of the men in Fight Club seemingly worship the ground he walks on.

Tyler is so good at what he does that it takes the viewer and the narrator time to realize that he’s the antihero of the story. Tyler’s ambitions are far too grand for Fight Club, so he transforms his group into something even more dangerous. And yet it’s almost impossible not to root for Tyler. He’s just too likable to hate.

Ed Norton is underrated as the unnamed narrator

Both within the film and in reality, Pitt overshadowed his co-lead, Ed Norton, even though Norton’s character has the main role. Almost everything we see in Fight Club takes place from the perspective of the narrator. That turns out to be a neat trick later on, because the narrator is missing some crucial info that would allow him to understand what Tyler is really doing and why.

Norton may not have gotten the same kind of acclaim that Pitt had for his role, but he’s equally important to Fight Club‘s success. He’s very believable as the film’s underdog character, who has a dark side of his own.

The supporting cast delivers fun and intriguing turns

Helena Bonham Carter deserves a special shout out among the supporting cast. She’s terrific as Marla Singer, a woman whom the narrator dislikes because he recognizes the things that they have in common. On repeat viewings, it’s worth paying extra attention to the way Marla reacts to the narrator, especially after she meets Tyler.

There are several other familiar faces among the members of Fight Club, including an absolutely hilarious turn by Meat Loaf as Bob. A young Jared Leto was also among the group as Angel Face, in addition to Mindhunter‘s Holt McCallany as the Mechanic. Everyone brought their A-game to this film, and the casting was absolutely suburb.

The twists are unforgettable

As Tyler says in the film, the first two rules of Fight Club are “don’t talk about Fight Club.” Similarly, it’s a bad idea to spill the details about the movie’s biggest twist. It’s enough to say that the clues are there ahead of time, but most of the first-time viewers may be surprised to learn that everything isn’t as it seems.

That’s only the first twist. The second twist involves Tyler enacting a gonzo plan to transform the nation as we know it. And he might just pull it off.

The ending is instantly iconic

Again, we’re not going to spoil the specific details about how Fight Club ends. (You can see for yourself in the clip above.) But the conclusion is so audacious, that we can still picture the visuals as The Pixies’ Where is My Mind? carries the viewer into the closing credits.

Palahniuk actually wrote sequels for Fight Club that were published as comic books, but the film’s ending remains gloriously untouched by any sequel or reboot nonsense. It simply stops at the right moment and gives Fight Club the iconic ending that it deserves.

Watch Fight Club on Hulu.