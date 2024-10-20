 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

25 years ago, one of the most subversive, and controversial, movies ever was unleashed

By
Ed Norton in Fight Club.
20th Century Studios

Twenty-five years ago this week, Fight Club made its way into theaters before finishing its brief run with only $37 million domestically and $100.9 million worldwide. Fans and critics didn’t initially know what to make of it, and the numbers it put up were anything but blockbuster-worthy. Regardless, Fight Club eventually exploded in popularity on home video and cable, leading to a massive resurgence that transformed it into a cult film. It’s easily one of director David Fincher’s best movies, and it significantly increased the profile of Chuck Palahniuk, the author of the original novel.

Why is Fight Club so beloved now? Because it’s more than just a story about guys beating themselves up to work through their stress. Fight Club takes some turns that often catch first-time viewers by surprise if they don’t know what to expect. It’s also a very dark — and at times, twisted — story. That only makes it funnier to realize that Fight Club is now under the Disney corporate umbrella since Fox’s entertainment assets were sold in 2019.

Recommended Videos

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fight Club, we’re sharing the reasons why it’s had such an impact over the decades.

Related

Brad Pitt has one of his most charismatic performances

Brad Pitt wearing red leather jacket in Fight Club.
20th Century Studios

Between the end of his heartthrob stage and his growth as a character actor, Brad Pitt took on the role of Tyler Durden. He’s got the flashiest part of the film, and most of the story revolves around Tyler. Through Pitt’s performance, Tyler is charming, charismatic, and passionate. It’s easy to see why the narrator befriended Tyler, and why so many of the men in Fight Club seemingly worship the ground he walks on.

Tyler is so good at what he does that it takes the viewer and the narrator time to realize that he’s the antihero of the story. Tyler’s ambitions are far too grand for Fight Club, so he transforms his group into something even more dangerous. And yet it’s almost impossible not to root for Tyler. He’s just too likable to hate.

Ed Norton is underrated as the unnamed narrator

Ed Norton in Fight Club.
20th Century Studios

Both within the film and in reality, Pitt overshadowed his co-lead, Ed Norton, even though Norton’s character has the main role. Almost everything we see in Fight Club takes place from the perspective of the narrator. That turns out to be a neat trick later on, because the narrator is missing some crucial info that would allow him to understand what Tyler is really doing and why.

Norton may not have gotten the same kind of acclaim that Pitt had for his role, but he’s equally important to Fight Club‘s success. He’s very believable as the film’s underdog character, who has a dark side of his own.

The supporting cast delivers fun and intriguing turns

Helena Bonham Carter in Fight Club.
20th Century Studios

Helena Bonham Carter deserves a special shout out among the supporting cast. She’s terrific as Marla Singer, a woman whom the narrator dislikes because he recognizes the things that they have in common. On repeat viewings, it’s worth paying extra attention to the way Marla reacts to the narrator, especially after she meets Tyler.

There are several other familiar faces among the members of Fight Club, including an absolutely hilarious turn by Meat Loaf as Bob. A young Jared Leto was also among the group as Angel Face, in addition to Mindhunter‘s Holt McCallany as the Mechanic. Everyone brought their A-game to this film, and the casting was absolutely suburb.

The twists are unforgettable

Ed Norton in Fight Club.
20th Century Studios

As Tyler says in the film, the first two rules of Fight Club are “don’t talk about Fight Club.” Similarly, it’s a bad idea to spill the details about the movie’s biggest twist. It’s enough to say that the clues are there ahead of time, but most of the first-time viewers may be surprised to learn that everything isn’t as it seems.

That’s only the first twist. The second twist involves Tyler enacting a gonzo plan to transform the nation as we know it. And he might just pull it off.

The ending is instantly iconic

Again, we’re not going to spoil the specific details about how Fight Club ends. (You can see for yourself in the clip above.) But the conclusion is so audacious, that we can still picture the visuals as The Pixies’ Where is My Mind? carries the viewer into the closing credits.

Palahniuk actually wrote sequels for Fight Club that were published as comic books, but the film’s ending remains gloriously untouched by any sequel or reboot nonsense. It simply stops at the right moment and gives Fight Club the iconic ending that it deserves.

Watch Fight Club on Hulu.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
25 years ago, one of the best horror movies ever made became a box office sensation
Three people hang from nooses in The Sixth Sense.

M. Night Shyamalan is best known among moviegoers now as a maker of high-concept, trashy (non-derogatory) genre thrillers, but his reputation has evolved quite a lot throughout his career. For a long time, he was seen as a gimmicky filmmaker — one who relied too much on the kind of third-act, eye-opening twists that had become the biggest talking points of his earliest movies. Viewers began to see him as a one-trick pony and — due to the failures of The Happening, The Last Airbender, and After Earth — not even a particularly good one.

In recent years, however, capably made, uncomfortably gripping films like Trap, Old, Knock at the Cabin, and Split have elevated and deepened his reputation. Now, it seems as though more viewers and critics are willing to recognize him, despite his consistent flaws as a writer, for the high-level, genre-driven visual artist and craftsman that he is. To this day, though, even Shyamalan's biggest defenders don't often tout him as a revolutionary or particularly forward-thinking filmmaker.

Read more
20 years ago, one of the most unsettling movies ever made divided audiences
Blanchard Ryan and Daniel Travis huddle close in their wetsuits in a still from the movie Open Water.

There were two movie posters widely used for Open Water, the low-budget survival thriller that swam into theaters 20 years ago today. The more sensational of the two featured the film’s stars, Blanchard Ryan and Daniel Travis, bobbing in the water near the background of the frame. In the foreground — overshadowing them, nearly blotting out the whole image — is a large dorsal fin. This is what you could call the standard protocol for selling a movie about aquatic maneaters. When not simply ripping off the iconic open maw of the Jaws poster, the offspring of that seminal blockbuster use the ominous triangle on the beast’s back as design bait. It’s the visual equivalent of shouting “Shark!”

The other poster for Open Water is more suggestive — and, consequently, much closer in spirit to the film it advertises. There are no sharks visible in this artwork. Instead, the image pulls further out from the couple into a stark wide shot, emphasizing the vast, unforgiving sprawl of the ocean around them. Surrounded by water, puny under a canopy of storm clouds, the two look truly alone. And much more than the predators circling below the waves, it’s that sense of helpless isolation that gives this stripped-to-the-bone Jaws descendant its bite.

Read more
25 years ago, George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez pulled off a perfect romantic crime caper
George Clooney smiles in Out of Sight.

Every now and then, the stars really do align. Most of history's greatest movies have been great in spite of the circumstances in which they were made and the issues they faced behind the scenes. Others have been born out of nothing but chaos and sheer luck. However, occasionally a movie comes along that is the product of a perfectly timed meeting of minds — a film that works because it’d almost be impossible for it not to. 1998’s Out of Sight is one of those movies.

The film, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this week, was made by some of the best craftsmen of their generation during a period when all of them were operating at the top of their game. It’s a movie that pairs Steven Soderbergh, one of Hollywood’s most capable directors, with Scott Frank, a screenwriter of equal esteem. In front of the camera, it pits together George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez, two of the most attractive stars of the past 30 years, in a cheeky love story that gives both the chance to channel their on-screen charisma more intensely than they have in any other movie.

Read more