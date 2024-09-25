This 2004 sci-fi thriller has been largely forgotten. Is it still worth remembering in 2024?

There’s something deeply ironic about a movie called The Forgotten being forgotten two decades after its release. But that’s what happens when a movie isn’t available on any of the major streaming services like Netflix and physical media is barely hanging on. The only place you can currently stream The Forgotten is Hoopla, and you’ll need your library membership to be up to date to watch it there.

The Forgotten was actually a minor hit when it was released in September 2004, earning $117.6 million worldwide against a $42 million budget. In the early 2000s, films like The Forgotten could live on through basic cable showings. Without those constant screenings to remind them about the film, fans aren’t that dissimilar from Julianne Moore’s character in the movie and were forced to rely on the memories of seeing The Forgotten when it was first released. That was surely not the intention of director Joseph Ruben and screenwriter Gerald Di Pego. But filmmakers don’t get to choose which of their movies will be remembered.

Contemporary critics were not very fond of The Forgotten, and that may have also contributed to its trip down the memory hole. However, since this week marks the 20th anniversary of The Forgotten, we’re taking a look back at the film to determine if it still holds up.

Julianne Moore gives a passionate performance

The only thing that critics seemed to agree about is that Julianne Moore is terrific in the leading role as Telly Paretta, a mother who can’t let go of her grief for her late son, Sam. Moore wears Telly’s sorrow on her face, in her body language, and in every aspect of her performance. Moving on just isn’t an option for her, which is why she is caught so off guard when everyone else in her life forgets that she ever had a child.

There is some manic energy in Moore’s persona as Telly frantically tries to prove to herself and the world that Sam was real. It’s an uphill battle that only gets stranger. But Moore keeps the emotional weight of the film in a down-to-earth place. She carries the entire movie on her shoulders, and that deserves praise.

The movie takes a hard turn into sci-fi territory

This film doesn’t work as well if you know all of the twists and turns going in. So we aren’t going to spoil them here. What we can tell you is that Telly’s search for answers leads to some bizarre situations and otherworldly moments that break down her personal reality.

It’s hard for Telly to remain sane when insane things are happening all around her with little or no explanation. All Telly knows for sure is that she had a son and someone has gone to extreme lengths to make it seem like he never existed. Sometimes, that’s all she can hold on to.

The supporting cast adds depth to the story

ER‘s Anthony Edwards has an underrated turn as Telly’s husband, Jim Paretta. And because Jim is largely kept outside of the story’s fantastical turns, Edwards gives a very realistic performance as a father who just wants to move on from his loss. He’s in pain, too, but neither Jim nor Telly are able to bridge the emotional gulf between them. That may be why Jim was vulnerable to forgetting their son, but Telly was not.

Alfre Woodard has a small, but very memorable role as Detective Anne Pope, a woman who is initially very skeptical about Telly’s claims. Yet after witnessing something unexplainable, Anne comes around to Telly’s point of view. And that leads to one of the film’s biggest jump scares, which again, we’re not going to spoil for you. It was truly shocking, though.

Finally, Dominic West’s Ash gives Telly the one person who can fully appreciate what she’s going through because his daughter, Lauren, was also erased from his memory. Ash doesn’t initially remember Lauren until Telly makes him confront the lie that his life has become. Once that happens, Ash is the only ally that she can really count on until the end. West is very good in the part, even though he’s still only a secondary character behind Telly.

The final twist is divisive

Once the movie got around to explaining what’s going on, not everyone in the audience was willing to accept the answers that were given. There is an agenda behind what happened to Telly, Ash, and the other victims whose children were taken. But it is admittedly an out of this world twist that leaves reality far behind. Yet considering some of the other things that happened in the movie, the story was clearly setting the stage for something more than just an ordinary conspiracy.

Your take may differ if you’ve made it all the way through The Forgotten. The final resolution may not be what you were expecting to find, but The Forgotten does end on its own terms. It’s certainly not the greatest movie that came out in 2004, but it deserves to be remembered for the things it did well.

