Dominic Fike’s Elliot will be back for season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

By
Dominic Fike as Elliot in Euphoria
HBO

For years, it looked like the third season of Euphoria might not happen. Now that it’s filming, though, it looks like almost all of the main actors from the first two seasons will be returning, and that includes Dominic Fike’s Elliot, according to reporting from Variety.

Although Fike wasn’t a part of the official cast announcement for the upcoming season, his character will be returning for the third season. Fike’s Elliot was a drug-addicted, guitar-slinging teen who formed a bond with Zendaya’s Rue and Hunter Schafer’s Jules over the course of the second season, and ultimately drove a wedge between them. Variety is reporting that Fike will shoot a couple of scenes for the show next week, which may suggest that his role will be more limited in the second season.

In addition to Fike, most of the main cast from the first two seasons is returning, including Zendaya, Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow. Both Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upgraded to series regulars, and Colman Domingo is also set to return as a guest star.

In addition to the returning cast, Marshawn Lynch, Rosalia, and Kadeem Hardison have all joined the cast for the new season, as have Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, Anna Van Patten and James Landry Hébert.

The show’s third season is currently filming more than three years after season 2 aired. In the years since that season, many of the show’s stars, including Zendaya, Sweeney, and Elordi have gone on to become major movie stars, so the news that they would all be returning for season 3 feels a little bit miraculous.

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
3 great free movies to stream this weekend (February 14-16)
A man holds a woman as she does pottery.

It's Valentine's Day weekend, which means only one thing: Captain America: Brave New World. Surprisingly, Marvel is electing to release their first movie of 2025 over the romantic holiday. However, it's technically a four-day weekend because of President's Day, so it's an extra day to claim more box office receipts. Brave New World should open north of $90 million over the four-day weekend.
Like many of you this holiday, Valentine's Day is an excuse to watch romantic movies. FAST services offer a wide selection of romance movies for free. Seriously, signing up for one of these services does not cost any money. With that being said, try one of these three movies: a raunchy teen comedy, a 1990s romantic classic, and a 1980s dancing flick.
We also have guides to the best new movies to stream, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.
Sex Drive (2008)

A teen sex comedy involving the Amish was probably not on anyone's bingo card except Sean Anders, the writer and director of Sex Drive. Recent high school graduate Ian (Josh Zuckerman) wants to lose his virginity more than anything. While scoping out potential talent online, Ian stumbles across "Ms. Tasty," a beautiful woman who agrees to meet in person.
Ian lives in Illinois, while Ms. Tasty resides in Tennessee. With the help of his best friends Lance Nesbitt (Clark Duke) and Felicia Alpine (Amanda Crew), Ian steals his brother's car and hits the open road. The trio stumbles upon an Amish community hosting a Rumspringa party. The hijinks have only just begun, especially when Ms. Tasty might be someone else.
Stream Sex Drive for free on Tubi.
Ghost (1990)
Ghost (1990) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers
Who knew pottery could be such a beautiful activity? Throw on some Unchained Melody, and Ghost is possibly the most romantic movie about the supernatural. Banker Sam Wheat (Patrick Swayze) lives with his girlfriend Molly Jensen (Demi Moore) in a Manhattan loft. While walking home one night, Sam is murdered in front of Molly. Sam refuses to go to heaven, electing to stay on Earth and identify his killer.
Unfortunately for Sam, his best friend and business partner, Carl Bruner (Tony Goldwyn), hired a criminal to shake him down for passwords to a lucrative business account. Knowing Carl must get these passwords from Molly, Sam seeks aid from psychic Oda Mae Brown (Whoopi Goldberg). Oda Mae is the only one who can see Sam, so she reluctantly agrees to help. Oda Mae will have to hurry with an unhinged Carl on the loose. 
Stream Ghost for free on Pluto TV.
Dirty Dancing (1987)

Read more
3 underrated (HBO) Max movies you should watch this weekend (February 14-16)
A man and a woman squat in the rain in Wild Mountain Thyme.

Move over, football. Romance takes center stage this weekend. After Super Bowl LIX, the next major event in America is Valentine's Day. Many Americans will be looking to watch romance movies. From the classics, such as Casablanca and Roman Holiday, to the new school, like Set It Up and Hit Man, this is the weekend to watch a romance film.

Max has one of the more impressive lineups for a streaming service, with an entire section dedicated to romance. You already know the great ones to watch. How about the underrated gems? In honor of Valentine's Day, here are three underrated Max movies to watch this weekend for the holiday.

Read more
Brighton vs. Chelsea: How to watch, results, and highlights
A group of rowdy fans stand in the stadium.

How can Brighton and Chelsea play in consecutive weeks? Last weekend's game was the fourth round of the FA Cup, with Brighton pulling out a 2-1 victory over Chelsea. One week later, these two teams square off in Premier League action. The match will be played at Amex Stadium in Falmer, England. Coming into Friday's contest, Brighton sits in 10th place while Chelsea sits in sole possession of fourth.
Over the last couple of years, there has been a brewing rivalry between Brighton and Chelsea. The Blues have essentially picked off some of Brighton's best players, including Marc Cucurella and Moises Caicedo. Chelsea even hired Brighton's former manager, Graham Potter. Things are only escalating between the two sides as the Premier League heads down its final stretch.

Find out how to watch a live stream of the Brighton vs. Chelsea match below. For coverage of February's must-see matches, visit Digital Trends' Premier League guide.
Results and highlights: Brighton 3, Chelsea 0
Brighton v. Chelsea | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS | 2/14/2025 | NBC Sports
Brighton vs. Chelsea: How to watch
https://twitter.com/ChelseaFC/status/1889712822440890586

Read more