Dominic Fike’s Elliot will be back for season 3 of ‘Euphoria’

For years, it looked like the third season of Euphoria might not happen. Now that it’s filming, though, it looks like almost all of the main actors from the first two seasons will be returning, and that includes Dominic Fike’s Elliot, according to reporting from Variety.

Although Fike wasn’t a part of the official cast announcement for the upcoming season, his character will be returning for the third season. Fike’s Elliot was a drug-addicted, guitar-slinging teen who formed a bond with Zendaya’s Rue and Hunter Schafer’s Jules over the course of the second season, and ultimately drove a wedge between them. Variety is reporting that Fike will shoot a couple of scenes for the show next week, which may suggest that his role will be more limited in the second season.

In addition to Fike, most of the main cast from the first two seasons is returning, including Zendaya, Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, and Maude Apatow. Both Martha Kelly and Chloe Cherry have been upgraded to series regulars, and Colman Domingo is also set to return as a guest star.

In addition to the returning cast, Marshawn Lynch, Rosalia, and Kadeem Hardison have all joined the cast for the new season, as have Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Priscilla Delgado, Anna Van Patten and James Landry Hébert.

The show’s third season is currently filming more than three years after season 2 aired. In the years since that season, many of the show’s stars, including Zendaya, Sweeney, and Elordi have gone on to become major movie stars, so the news that they would all be returning for season 3 feels a little bit miraculous.