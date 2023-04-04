How to watch the Trump arraignment live stream

True crime stories never go out of vogue and that’s particularly true with crimes involving sex and politics. On March 30, 2023, former president Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury for allegedly paying adult actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money to keep their prior affair quiet before the 2016 election. The charge comes from the New York district attorney’s investigation into how the Trump Organization recorded a reimbursement to Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen after Cohen paid Daniels to keep her quiet about an affair she says she had with Trump way back in 2006.

The result of a first: a former President of the United States will be arraigned and charged with a crime, which may or may not go to trial. This unprecedented event has naturally led to curiosity among the public. When will Trump be arraigned? And how can one watch it? Digital Trends has all the answers for you.

When will Donald Trump be arraigned?

Donald Trump is due to be arraigned in New York City today, April 4, 2023.

What time will Donald Trump be arraigned?

The Donald Trump arraignment is happening now.

Watch the Donald Trump arraignment on NBC via YouTube

Want to live stream the Donald Trump arraignment and catch the latest developments as they happen in real time? If so, you have plenty of options. The first is watching the arraignment on YouTube.

Watch the Donald Trump arraignment on ABC

You can also live stream the Donald Trump arraignment on ABC.

Watch the Donald Trump arraignment on CBS

CBS is another option to watch the arraignment and commentary from various news anchors and experts.

Watch the Donald Trump arraignment on CNN via YouTube

CNN is another popular source for news.

A brief overview of the Donald Trump/Stormy Daniels case

Want to know why Donald Trump is being indicted in the first place? Well, there is a wealth of news articles that will help fill you in. This BBC article does an excellent job summarizing Trump’s past relationship with Daniels and what crimes he committed to cover up the affair. CNN also has a great digest version of what is known about the case and why this could both help and hurt Trump’s quest to return to the role of President in 2024.

