 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

How to watch the Trump arraignment live stream

Jason Struss
By

True crime stories never go out of vogue and that’s particularly true with crimes involving sex and politics. On March 30, 2023, former president Donald Trump was indicted by a New York grand jury for allegedly paying adult actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 in hush money to keep their prior affair quiet before the 2016 election. The charge comes from the New York district attorney’s investigation into how the Trump Organization recorded a reimbursement to Trump’s then-lawyer Michael Cohen after Cohen paid Daniels to keep her quiet about an affair she says she had with Trump way back in 2006.

The result of a first: a former President of the United States will be arraigned and charged with a crime, which may or may not go to trial. This unprecedented event has naturally led to curiosity among the public. When will Trump be arraigned? And how can one watch it? Digital Trends has all the answers for you.

Related Videos
Trump stylized image
Getty Images/Digital Trends Graphic

When will Donald Trump be arraigned?

Donald Trump is due to be arraigned in New York City today, April 4, 2023.

What time will Donald Trump be arraigned?

The Donald Trump arraignment is happening now.

Watch the Donald Trump arraignment on NBC via YouTube

Want to live stream the Donald Trump arraignment and catch the latest developments as they happen in real time? If so, you have plenty of options. The first is watching the arraignment on YouTube.

Related
Watch the Trump arraignment on YouTube

Watch the Donald Trump arraignment on ABC

You can also live stream the Donald Trump arraignment on ABC.

Watch the Trump arraignment on ABC

Watch the Donald Trump arraignment on CBS

CBS is another option to watch the arraignment and commentary from various news anchors and experts.

Watch the Trump arraignment on CBS

Watch the Donald Trump arraignment on CNN via YouTube

CNN is another popular source for news.

Watch the Trump arraignment on CNN

A brief overview of the Donald Trump/Stormy Daniels case

Want to know why Donald Trump is being indicted in the first place? Well, there is a wealth of news articles that will help fill you in. This BBC article does an excellent job summarizing Trump’s past relationship with Daniels and what crimes he committed to cover up the affair. CNN also has a great digest version of what is known about the case and why this could both help and hurt Trump’s quest to return to the role of President in 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

F1 Australian Grand Prix Live Stream: Watch the race for free
Two Formula 1 cars speed around a corner in a scene from season 5 of Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The Formula 1 74th World Championship is back this weekend with the Australian Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen on pole, followed Mercedes' George Russel and Lewis Hamilton. The race is being broadcast through ESPN2 here in the United States, but there are other options available though for people traveling abroad and tuning in from other countries, including a free Australian Grand Prix live stream. Here's everything you need to know about today's F1 live stream and some tips on how you can watch Formula 1 for free.
Watch the free F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream

The Australian Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free to watch at home. It’s only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Read more
Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch for free
forest green rovers stadium wood eco park football soccer architecture news zaha hadid architects stroud gloucestershire engl

Chelsea and Aston Villa are tied in Premier League Points right now. Chelsea ranked 10th and Aston Villa is ranked 11th. They'll get their chance to decide who moves up and who drops farther down after their match today. You can follow all the action when you watch the Premier League this weekend.

Chelsea and Aston Villa face off today, April 1, at 12:30 p.m. ET. The match is being shown on USA Network. There are several ways of streaming USA Network, and some of them could even be free through the best live TV streaming services. Here''s how to watch the action unfold live, from anywhere.
Watch the Chelsea vs Aston Villa live stream on FuboTV

Read more
Man City vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch for free
Massive open air soccer stadium with a game in play.

Man City and Liverpool will be keen to make an impression when they play later today. Man City have a chance of topping the table if their luck continues and Arsenal's good run falters, while Liverpool is aiming for a top four finish. The Man City vs Liverpool live stream could be a pretty hot one to watch then with both sides out to succeed. Knowing how to watch the Premier League isn't always easy so we're here to help. If you're looking to watch the game, we've got all you need to know as well as what to do if you're traveling abroad and want to tune in to watch the action unfold live.
Watch the Man City vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock TV

Man City vs Liverpool is one of the around half of the Premier League games available on Peacock TV. The NBC-owned streaming service might not offer the full league but if you simply want to check out Man City vs Liverpool, it's a good choice to stick with. You'll need to sign up for Peacock Premium to catch the game. It costs either $5 per month for the ad-supported tier or $10 per month if you want to enjoy having no ads. Whichever you choose, it's a fairly good value proposition for soccer fans. While you're checking it out, don't forget the best shows on Peacock. Hits like Poker Face and Saturday Night Live are sure to entertain you away from your soccer-loving interests.

Read more