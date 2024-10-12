 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Dune 2 director Denis Villeneuve thought Blade Runner 2049 might ‘end’ his career

By
Denis Villeneuve stands with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling on the set of Blade Runner 2049.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune isn’t the first iconic sci-fi property that director Denis Villeneuve has tackled. In 2015, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker actually accepted the unenviable task of directing a sequel to one of the most beloved sci-fi movies of all time, Ridley Scott‘s 1982 classic Blade Runner. The resulting film, 2017’s Blade Runner 2049, was a hit with critics, but infamously underperformed at the box office. Despite that fact, Villeneuve received praise at the time of the sequel’s release for even having the guts to take on a project as daunting as a Blade Runner sequel.

It was a choice even Villeneuve sees as one of the “most risky” he’s made throughout his career. The filmmaker revealed as much during a recent career retrospective conversation at this year’s London Film Festival. While speaking with the panel’s moderator, Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein, Villeneuve further reflected on Blade Runner 2049 and his decision to direct it.

Recommended Videos

“Doing the sequel of one of the great Ridley Scott masterpieces was probably the worst idea I’ve had,” Villeneuve jokingly noted. The director went on to remark that he thought Blade Runner 2049 had the potential to bring his career to a swift close, but he didn’t let that stop him from trying to follow in Scott’s footsteps. Ultimately, Villeneuve says he figured “to make a sequel to my favorite film is a beautiful way to end my career,” adding, “I thought it was very romantic.”

Ryan Gosling stands in a decrepit casino room in Blade Runner 2049.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Blade Runner 2049 did not, of course, end Villeneuve’s career. On the contrary, his two most recent films, 2021’s Dune: Part One and this year’s Dune: Part Two, have made him one of the most celebrated directors working today. They’ve greatly elevated his profile within Hollywood and have brought more attention to his increasingly impressive filmography. By comparison, Blade Runner 2049 didn’t receive nearly as much mainstream success as Villeneuve’s Dune films. It has maintained its own, passionate fanbase over the years, though, and respect for it has only grown in the time since its 2017 release.

Related

In that sense, the Blade Runner sequel isn’t all that dissimilar from Dune: Part One or Part Two. Much like he did with those two movies, Villeneuve proved with 2049 that he was capable of not just taking on immensely daunting blockbuster projects but also handling them better than most of his contemporaries could. Four years later, he proved that again — and to even greater success — when he released the first half of his now-acclaimed Dune adaptation.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Alex Welch
Alex Welch
Writer
Alex is a writer and critic who has been writing about and reviewing movies and TV at Digital Trends since 2022. He was…
5 sci-fi movies on Hulu that are perfect to watch in the summer
Timothee Chalamet holding up a dagger in "Dune."

Hulu has many terrific films for audiences to stream this summer with their family and friends. This is especially true for its selection of science-fiction movies.

From explosive, cinematic adventures like Aliens to profound, philosophical dramas like Ex Machina, there are many beloved and classic sci-fi pictures to keep fans of the genre occupied this season. So while they're all still on the site, subscribers should check out these five sci-fi masterpieces on Hulu this summer.
Akira (1988)

Read more
28 Years Later trilogy plans confirmed and first plot details revealed
Cillian Murphy stands in an abandoned London in 28 Days Later.

New plot details for Sony Pictures' 28 Years Later have been revealed. The long-awaited sequel is set to hit theaters in the summer of 2025 — 22 years after its franchise's parent film, 28 Days Later, was originally released and 18 years after that movie's sequel, 28 Weeks Later, made its theatrical debut in 2007. The new film marks a reunion between 28 Days Later director Danny Boyle and screenwriter Alex Garland, and a sequel, titled 28 Years Later Part II: The Bone Temple, has already been announced.

The Marvels director Nia DaCosta is set to helm the sequel, which began filming in August. While The Bone Temple's full cast has not yet been announced, it will be based on a screenplay written by Garland and Boyle. It has been previously reported that The Bone Temple could ultimately be just the second installment of a planned trilogy. Those intentions have now been reaffirmed by one of the stars of 28 Years Later, who has also shared some new insight into the forthcoming film's mysterious plot.

Read more
Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley reveals why she finds her return as Rey ‘scary’
star wars daisy ridley rey jedi order movie return scary smirks on tatooine in episode 9 the rise of skywalker

Last year, Lucasfilm announced a handful of promising new film projects set within the Star Wars universe, including one that will follow Rey (Daisy Ridley) as she attempts to rebuild the Jedi Order following the events of 2019's Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy subsequently confirmed in an interview with IGN that the film will take place 15 years after the conclusion of Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy and will find the Jedi "in disarray" and Rey trying to rebuild the Order "based on the books, based on what she promised Luke (Mark Hamill)."

Since then, progress on the project has been slow. Its original writers, Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson, departed the project in March 2023, and their replacement, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, reportedly parted ways with the film recently as well. For her part, Daisy Ridley has remained fairly tight-lipped about the project and its status. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, though, she did open up about actually preparing to reprise her life-changing Star Wars role.

Read more