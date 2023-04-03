 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

Liked Dungeons & Dragons? Then check out these movies

Joe Allen
By

Now that Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out and has turned out to be a bona fide hit, you may be looking for other movies in a similar vein that will thrill and surprise you. Honor Among Thieves works so well in part because it clearly loves the role-playing game it’s based on, but it also doesn’t take itself or its fantasy world too seriously.

It strikes a careful balance that makes its world feel both fun and lived in, and these fantasy movies will hopefully scratch that same itch.

Related Videos
Labyrinth (1986)
Labyrinth
102m
Genre Adventure, Family, Fantasy
Stars David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud
Directed by Jim Henson
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

David Bowie had a fascinating film career, and Labyrinth was one of his most fascinating roles. It’s set in a fantasy world where a young girl finds her wish that her younger brother be taken away is granted. After her wish is granted, she has 13 hours to solve a labyrinth in order to reverse it.

The result is a surprisingly scary children’s film that also features many of the questing elements that Honor Among Thieves handles so well. The fantasy world is also wonderfully idiosyncratic and strange, and that’s in part thanks to Bowie’s singular presence. 

Labyrinth (1986) Official Trailer - David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly Movie HD
The Lord of the Rings (2001)
The Lord of the Rings
179m
Genre Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Stars Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Liv Tyler
Directed by Peter Jackson
watch on HBO Max
watch on HBO Max

Maybe the most obvious movies on this list, it’s nonetheless undeniable that much of the lore and world-building in the Dungeons and Dragons universe was part of Tolkien’s world first.

Honor Among Thieves is a lot lighter on its feet than Peter Jackson’s trilogy, but that doesn’t mean that The Lord of the Rings movies are at all humorless. Instead, they’re exactly the right combination of epic and endearing and have stood the test of time as one of the great fantasy trilogies ever brought to screen.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
103m
Genre Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family, Fantasy
Stars Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Harvey Guillén
Directed by Joel Crawford
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock

One of the more recent titles on this list, The Last Wish may be surprising to some who didn’t hear about the buzz this movie received at the end of 2022. Following Puss in Boots as he realizes he’s now living the last of his nine lives, The Last Wish is surprisingly heavy on questing, and it also features a solid amalgam of fairytale characters.

It’s also almost shockingly well animated and surprisingly light on its feet, a combination that serves it exceedingly well. It’s not as deep in the specific lore of Honor Among Thieves, but it does feature a merry band united by a common cause in an exciting fantasy world.

The Black Cauldron (1985)
The Black Cauldron
80m
Genre Animation, Adventure, Family
Stars Grant Bardsley, Susan Sheridan, John Byner
Directed by Ted Berman, Richard Rich
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

One of Disney’s more forgotten animated films, The Black Cauldron is also one of the darker animated movies the studio ever produced. The story follows a lowly peasant with dreams of becoming a knight.

After a pig who can see the future is kidnapped, the peasant unites with a princess and a sidekick to stop the movie’s dastardly villain from enacting his plan to unleash an army of the undead. The movie definitely isn’t perfect, but anyone looking for stories of epic quests will find that this Disney movie totally fits that bill.

The Black Cauldron (1985) Trailer (VHS Capture)
The Green Knight (2021)
The Green Knight
130m
Genre Adventure, Drama, Fantasy
Stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton
Directed by David Lowery
watch on YouTube
watch on YouTube

A much more unconventional fantasy film, The Green Knight is based on the stories of King Arthur, and follows Arthur’s headstrong nephew Gawain as he journeys to confront the titular green knight and face his own fears about mortality.

Despite its relatively small scale, The Green Knight features a number of stunning, often slightly surreal sequences, as well as a captivating central performance from Dev Patel. Although The Green Knight is not exactly a conventional tale, it’s one of the most interesting fantasy films of recent years.

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 trailer teases a showdown with dragons
A group of animated characters stand beside one another in a scene from The Legend of Vox Machina.

The worst team ever assembled is back for a second season. Prime Video released the official trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina season 2, and the gang is out to save the world again by slaying some dragons.

Based on the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role, the adult animated series returns as Vox Machina must defeat the Chroma Conclave, a group of sinister dragons. To achieve their quest, the group will need to find weapons that have the power to strike down gods. As the trailer states, it's time for the Vox Machina to "grab destiny by the balls."

Read more
5 movies to watch if you liked Violent Night
David Harbour is Santa Claus in Violent Night.

The holiday season is upon us, and along with it are the classic slew of Christmas movies and shows that help us get in a cheery mood. We have our Santa Clauses, our sappy Hallmark romances, and all the usual suspects. But for those of us who like a little bit more edge in our Christmas entertainment, we have David Harbour's subversive Violent Night. Described by Harbour as a cross between Die Hard and Miracle on 34th Street, Violent Night is unlike anything audiences are used to when they think of Christmas movies, and that's great.

Action-packed and irreverent, Violent Night earns its hard R rating, and we love it for that. Viewers at home might love it so much that they might want to keep going, looking for other films featuring a similar hectic and disruptive vibe. Luckily for them, Hollywood has delivered more than a few films that capture chaotic cheer perfectly. From horror films that will leave you shaking in your snow boots to thrilling adventures with plenty of heart, these films would make perfect companions to Violent Night.
Die Hard

Read more
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves cast on turning a bunch of misfits into heroes
Three people sit on horses and stare in a scene from Dungeons & Dragons.

The ragtag bunch of misfits is a common trope typically used to create unlikely heroes. The Dirty Dozen, Major League, The Guardians of the Galaxy, and Inglourious Basterds all famously applied the trope with their protagonists. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the upcoming fantasy film, will take a group of losers and outcasts and give them a chance to become heroes.
"Dungeons & Dragons is that classic hero's journey about a ragtag group of misfits," said Chris Pine in a featurette for the movie. "You know, we have to fight dragons and evil wizards in order to save the world."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | An Epic Journey (2023 Movie)

Read more