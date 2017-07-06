Set photos from 'Avengers: Infinity War' reveal new villain, Ebony Maw

Why it matters to you This is perhaps the most anticipated movie slated for summer 2018 and Ebony Maw has yet to be confirmed as a character.

Marvel’s cinematic universe is an intricately woven web, one that incorporates more than 100 characters, spans roughly 20 films and connects a dozen different franchises. Such synergy is on full display in the Avengers series and set photos from the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War remind us just how many of our favorite heroes (and villains) will come together for the film.

As reported by ComingSoon, a new batch of snaps have hit the interwebs, one of which seems to reveal a heretofore unconfirmed character.

The photos (below) show Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) fleeing some unseen evil, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) fielding a phone call from the clouds, and Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) being attacked by an anonymous villain in a CGI suit. (Warning: The remainder of this article contains mild spoilers) Upon closer inspection, however, you will see that Strange’s assailant is wearing a name tag that reads “EB-MAW.”

Benedict Cumberbatch filmed an #AvengersInfinityWar fight scene with a man in a CGI suit today in Atlanta! https://t.co/ovnmQ2GWEr — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 6, 2017

Check out the new #AvengersInfinityWar set photos featuring Paul Rudd! https://t.co/OvzIWFwTo2 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 6, 2017

Mark Ruffalo took a pretty important phone call while filming a scene for #AvengersInfinityWar! https://t.co/tW2XwVVfG2 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) July 5, 2017

Fans are speculating (with good reason) that this refers to Ebony Maw, a member of Thanos’ Black Order, a crew of evil aliens that marauds around the universe, razing planets and subjugating their inhabitants. Of course, the crew eventually targets Earth and Maw is sent in to deal with Dr. Strange specifically.

In the photo, Maw appears to be reaching for the Eye of Agamotto, which contains one of the infinity stones that Thanos needs to collect in his quest to assemble the Infinity Gauntlet, a glove ornamented with six gems that essentially makes the wearer omnipotent.

Get it? Got it? Good.

As for the other photos, we cannot be sure who Rudd is running from or who Ruffalo is talking to just yet. Leaked set photos have been relatively common since Avengers: Infinity War began filming in January, but it is rare to get snaps that reveal plot details or character cameos like the one above. Sorry, Russo brothers — there are no secrets in the age of social media.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters May 4, 2018 and stars the actors … all of them. OK, that is a slight exaggeration. Among many others, the film stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, and Chris Evans.