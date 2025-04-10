 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

We finally have our first look at Ari Aster’s Eddington

By
Pedro Pascal points at Joaquin Phoenix.
A24

Ari Aster is heading to the Croisette as Eddington will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Eddington will compete for the coveted Palme d’Or.

To accompany the Cannes announcement, A24 released the first photo and poster for Eddington. The image features Joaquin Phoenix’s sheriff and Pedro Pascal’s mayor pointing at each other while standing in their small town. Aster’s Western black comedy depicts a standoff between the sheriff and the mayor that “sparks a powder keg,” with neighbors squaring off against each other in Eddington, New Mexico.

Recommended Videos

Eddington stars Phoenix, Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Amélie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr., William Belleau, Austin Butler, and Emma Stone.

Ari Aster’s EDDINGTON. Coming soon pic.twitter.com/N1J0uyOtXw

— A24 (@A24) April 10, 2025

Eddington is Aster’s fourth feature film, behind 2014’s Hereditary, 2019’s Midsommar, and 2023’s Beau Is Afraid. A24 has distributed all of Aster’s films, including the upcoming Eddington. Hereditary was A24’s highest-grossing horror of all time at $87.8 million worldwide until 2023’s Talk to Me surpassed it.

Related

Eddington is not the only A24 heading to Cannes. Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest will premiere out of competition, and Harry Lighton’s Pillion has been selected for Un Certain Regard.

Eddington will face stiff competition at Cannes. Notable films competing for the Palme d’Or include Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, an espionage black comedy starring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, and Michael Cera; Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, a dramatization of the making of Breathless starring Guillaume Marbeck and Zoey Deutch; Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind, a crime drama starring John Magaro, Josh O’Connor, and Alana Haim; and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, a dramedy with Renate Reinsve.

The 2025 Cannes Festival runs from May 13 to 24.

 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Masters of the Universe first look photo shows Nicholas Galitzine as He-Man
Nicholas Galitzine grips his sword in Masters of the Universe.

Masters of the Universe is officially in production.

Amazon MGM Studios shared the first-look photo of Nicholas Galitzine as Adam Grayskull/He-Man. While Galitzine's face is hidden, his hands are prominently featured as they grip the handle of the Sword of Power.

Read more
Jack Ryan movie first look teases the return of John Krasinski
John Krasinski stands on a roof and looks through a fence.

John Krasinski is ready for his next mission.
Amazon MGM Studios has released the first look at Krasinski's return in the Jack Ryan movie. Released on Prime Movies' X page, the caption reads, "The next chapter begins. The Jack Ryan Movie currently in production, coming soon."
Announced in October, the Jack Ryan movie will be an extension of the popular Prime Video series. Krasinski stars as Jack Ryan, the titular CIA analyst who became a field operative and deputy director. The series and movie are based on characters in Tom Clancy's novels.
Krasinski is not the only cast member transitioning from the TV show to the movie. Returning actors include Wendell Pierce as James Greer, Michael Kelly as Mike November, and Betty Gabriel as Elizabeth Wright. Sienna Miller, Max Beesley, Douglas Hodge, and JJ Feild round out the cast.

https://twitter.com/primemovies/status/1892267131695231061

Read more
Bring Her Back teaser trailer: Talk to Me duo’s have their next A24 nightmare
A person stands outside and looks into a window in Bring Her Back.

Danny and Michael Philippou stunned audiences in 2022 with their innovative horror Talk to Me. Now, the brotherly duo is back with their new A24 project Bring Her Back.
The studio released the ominous teaser trailer on Wednesday. The haunting footage is full of ominous stares, deadly suspense, and a disturbing prayer circle featuring a naked man and a young girl. Set to an eerie musical number, the following phrases flash on the screen: "Let me out. Let me die. Let her die. Bring her back."
The brief logline states that a brother and sister uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.

Bring Her Back stars Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, and Jonah Wren Phillips.

Read more