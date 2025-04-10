We finally have our first look at Ari Aster’s Eddington

Ari Aster is heading to the Croisette as Eddington will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Eddington will compete for the coveted Palme d’Or.

To accompany the Cannes announcement, A24 released the first photo and poster for Eddington. The image features Joaquin Phoenix’s sheriff and Pedro Pascal’s mayor pointing at each other while standing in their small town. Aster’s Western black comedy depicts a standoff between the sheriff and the mayor that “sparks a powder keg,” with neighbors squaring off against each other in Eddington, New Mexico.

Eddington stars Phoenix, Pascal, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Amélie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr., William Belleau, Austin Butler, and Emma Stone.

Eddington is Aster’s fourth feature film, behind 2014’s Hereditary, 2019’s Midsommar, and 2023’s Beau Is Afraid. A24 has distributed all of Aster’s films, including the upcoming Eddington. Hereditary was A24’s highest-grossing horror of all time at $87.8 million worldwide until 2023’s Talk to Me surpassed it.

Eddington is not the only A24 heading to Cannes. Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest will premiere out of competition, and Harry Lighton’s Pillion has been selected for Un Certain Regard.

Eddington will face stiff competition at Cannes. Notable films competing for the Palme d’Or include Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, an espionage black comedy starring Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton, and Michael Cera; Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague, a dramatization of the making of Breathless starring Guillaume Marbeck and Zoey Deutch; Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind, a crime drama starring John Magaro, Josh O’Connor, and Alana Haim; and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, a dramedy with Renate Reinsve.

The 2025 Cannes Festival runs from May 13 to 24.