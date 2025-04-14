 Skip to main content
Eddington trailer: Ari Aster crafts a social media nightmare

By
Eddington | Official Trailer HD | A24

Ari Aster takes audiences back to 2020 in the official trailer for Eddington.

“Of course, they keep looking at that lab in China. If you look at that lab in Wuhan,” the voiceover states at the beginning of the trailer. “When that was established, it was 1956, of course. That was the year Tom Hanks was born, the first celebrity with the virus.”

Set during the pandemic, the Eddington trailer is framed through the phone of Sheriff Joe Cross (Joaquin Phoenix), who scrolls his Instagram feed while lying in bed. In one video, Cross holds a press conference and says, “If you value your life, you should think twice because the people at Eddington like guns.” Cross is later seen assaulting a protester in a “town rocked by murders.” However, Cross pleads with the camera, calling the event an accident as he tries to explain the situation.

Other videos include an advertisement for Mayor Ted Garcia’s (Pedro Pascal) reelection, a fiery speech from Austin Butler’s character, and an apology from Louise Cross (Emma Stone), who denies her husband’s announcement.

Pedro Pascal points at Joaquin Phoenix.
A24

Eddington also stars Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Clifton Collins Jr., William Belleau, Cameron Mann, Matt Gomez Hidaka, and Amélie Hoeferle.

Aster is the writer, producer, and director of Eddington. It marks Aster’s fourth feature film, behind 2018’s Hereditary, 2019’s Midsommar, and 2023’s Beau Is Afraid. Lars Knudsen is also a producer.

Eddington will premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival next month. Aster’s Western will compete for the Palme d’Or.

A24 will release Eddington in theaters on July 18.

