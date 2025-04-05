 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Elizabeth Olsen says that Marvel movies are ‘not really the art I consume’

By
Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Marvel Studios

For almost a decade, Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch was a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After first being introduced in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Olsen went on to star in several other Marvel films and even her own TV show. In a recent interview with NPR’s Wild Card With Rachel Martin, Olsen said that she is still working to prove to the rest of Hollywood that she’s more than just Marvel.

“I think I haven’t always successfully made choices in my work that are aligned with my personal taste and that is something I feel like I’m still trying to prove when I meet people,” Olsen said, explaining that her work as Scarlet Witch has shaped how the public sees her. “Especially if it’s a work type meeting and be able to express my personal taste in films and literature, and so I still think I have that to prove.”

Recommended Videos

She added that, while she feels proud of working with Marvel, those movies aren’t necessarily what she’s personally interested in.

Related

“Because I have spent so many years doing Marvel that I feel like all the other jobs I have to do have to really reflect my personal taste because as much as I love being a part of this world — and I’m proud of what I’ve been able to do with the character — it’s not really the art that I consume. Which I have been very honest about,” she said.

“I thought they were such great Greek-type scale stories that reflected politics, culture in a really lovely way,” she added, explaining why she joined in the first place. “And so I felt really proud to jump into it. And then, within the last 10 years, it’s taken on this narrative of like, it’s like a hot take, whether an actor says they want to, they would never do a Marvel movie or not.”

Olsen has been careful to star in other, smaller projects alongside her Marvel work. For millions of fans, though, she’ll always be Scarlet Witch first and foremost.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer at Digital Trends, where he covers Movies and TV. He frequently writes streaming…
Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal play reunited brothers in The Accountant 2 trailer
Ben Affleck sits in a chair next to Jon Bernthal.

Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal form a brotherly tag team in the trailer for The Accountant 2.

After the events of The Accountant, Christian Wolff (Affleck) continues to travel the country while living in his airstream trailer. Christian even tries speed dating, though that doesn't go so well. Christian, aka The Accountant, still uses his mathematical genius to launder money for some of the top criminals in the world.

Read more
3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (April 4-6)
Mary Elizabeth Winstead's character trying to keep out John Goodman's villainous character in 10 Cloverfield Lane.

As the weather gets warmer, you might be tempted to take to the outdoors when the weekend comes. If you're the kind of person who would rather draw the shades and avoid the UV rays, though, then we've got you covered.

We've pulled together a list of underrated Amazon Prime Video movies that you should watch this weekend. These movies will, at least hopefully, save you the time you might have taken scrolling through Prime Video and instead give you something to watch right away.

Read more
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (April 4–6)
Izi and Benji run together in The Kitchen.

Tired of scrolling past the same Netflix recommendations over and over? You're not alone—the algorithm loves to push the biggest blockbusters and buzziest new releases front and center. But behind all the flashy thumbnails lies a treasure trove of underrated movies just waiting to be found. These are the kind of films that might not have received much hype but still pack a serious punch.

Whether you're in the mood for a suspenseful drama, a chilling dystopia, or an award-winning war film, there's something unexpected ready to surprise you. Forget the same old picks and take a chance at these hidden gems that bring bold yet overlooked stories. Get ready with some popcorn and gear up for a fun weekend with these underappreciated movies on Netflix.

Read more