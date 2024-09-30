 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Netflix’s big 2024 Oscar movie is … a French crime musical?!?

By
Two women sit next to each other and stare.
Netflix

Netflix has found its Oscar contender. On Monday, the streamer released the official trailer for Emilia Péreza French crime musical that Netflix is positioning as a major awards player.

In Jacques Audiard’s audacious film, Karla Sofía Gascón stars as Emilia, a Mexican cartel leader who seeks the help of Rita (Zoe Saldaña), a lawyer, to fake her own death and undergo gender reassignment surgery. By executing this plan, Emilia hopes to “finally live authentically as her true self,” per Netflix.

Recommended Videos

Besides Gascón and Saldaña, Emilia Pérez also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, Mark Ivanir, and Édgar Ramírez as Gustavo Brun.

Related

Emilia Pérez is written and directed by Audiard, the visionary auteur best known for films such as A Prophet, Rust and Bone, Dheepan, and The Sisters BrothersEmilia Pérez is based on a chapter in the 2018 novel Écoute by Boris Razon. Audiard originally developed the screenplay as an opera libretto before it became a feature film.

Emilia Pérez | Official Trailer | Netflix

Emilia Pérez premiered at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it competed for the Palme d’Or. The Spanish-language musical took home three prizes at Cannes: Jury Prize, Soundtrack Award, and Best Actress. Gascón, Saldaña, Gomez, and Paz split the Best Actress award. After its Cannes debut, Netflix acquired the film for its North American and U.K. rights.

Netflix believes Emilia Pérez will be a serious contender this awards season, especially at the 2025 Oscars. France has submitted the film for Best International Feature Film. However, Netflix will campaign for the film in several key categories, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Gascón), and Best Supporting Actress (Saldaña, Gomez, and Paz). Gascón is attempting to become the first openly trans actress to land an Oscar nomination.

Emilia Pérez opens in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada on November 1. The musical will then stream on Netflix on November 13.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Kaley Cuoco reignites her true crime obsession in the Based on a True Story season 2 trailer
Two adults sit at a bar with drinks and stare up.

There's a new killer on the loose in the trailer for Based on a True Story season 2.

At the end of season 1, Ava (Kaley Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Chris Messina) were cleaning up the blood from a dead body while Tory (Liana Liberato) was embarking on an affair with Matt (Tom Bateman), a serial killer. Ava and Nathan confronted Matt, aka the Westside Ripper, and agreed to keep his secret if he stopped killing and anonymously shared his story on their true crime podcast.

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in October 2024 you have to watch now
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling dancing in La La Land.

Netflix's television slate has been excellent in October. Outer Banks season 4 returned earlier this month, while The Diplomat season 2 returns on October 31. Reality fans were happy to see Love Is Blind season 7 return to Netflix. Make sure to tune into the finale on October 30 for an in-depth breakdown of all the drama.

On the movie side, Netflix will ramp up its Oscars slate in November and December with Emilia Pérez and The Piano Lesson. However, the end of October means several movies will be departing Netflix for the foreseeable future. Make sure to watch these movies before the month ends. Our recommendation includes a delightful A24 love story, a family-friendly adventure, and a dazzling musical.

Read more
Spider-Man 4 is finally happening: Watch what Tom Holland said about his next Marvel movie
Tom Holland as Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

After months of speculation, Tom Holland finally set the record straight about Spider-Man 4.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Holland addressed the possibility of a fourth Spider-Man movie. Not only did Holland confirm its existence but the 28-year-old revealed when cameras will begin rolling on Spider-Man 4.

Read more