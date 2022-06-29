 Skip to main content
Everyone’s a suspect in first trailer for See How They Run

Blair Marnell
By

Sometimes it seems like all of the most interesting movies are skipping theaters entirely. Even the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is going directly to Netflix. But this fall, there’s at least one murder mystery/comedy that is still coming to theaters: Searchlight Pictures’ See How They Run. Since Searchlight falls under Disney’s 20th Century Studios banner, this film could have easily been sent straight to Hulu. But once you see the first trailer below, you’ll understand why Searchlight and Disney feel confident enough to give See How They Run a proper theatrical run.

It certainly helps to have two charming lead performers like Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell. They play a pair of police investigators who are looking into a murder behind-the-scenes of a successful play in London’s West End. Although Ronan’s character, Constable Stalker, is looking to prove her worth, Rockwell’s Inspector Stoppard is just kind of exasperated by her over-the-top personality.

Here’s the official synopsis for the film, courtesy of Searchlight:

“In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.”

Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell in See How They Run.

Adrien Brody co-stars as the murder victim, Leo Köpernick, and it appears that a lot of his colleagues had good reasons to want Leo out of the way. David Oyelowo also stars in the film as Mervyn Cocker-Norris, with Ruth Wilson as Petula Spencer, Reece Shearsmith as John Woolf, Harris Dickinson as Dickie Attenborough, Charlie Cooper as Dennis the Usher, Shirley Henderson as the Dame, Lucian Msamati as Max Mallowan, Pippa Bennett-Warner as Ann Saville, Pearl Chanda as Sheila Sim, Paul Chahidi as Fellowes, Sian Clifford as Edana Romney, and Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Gio.

Tom George directed See How They Run from a script by Mark Chappell. Searchlight will release See How They Run into theaters on Friday, September 30.

