Summer is nearly here, and everyone is still feeling the crunch of inflation in their pocketbooks. With subscription prices for streaming services on the rise, it can be hard to find quality entertainment at a fair price. YouTube has some free movies, but in general, major streamers like Netflix and Apple TV+ require a fee to access their digital treasures.

Amazon, however, is different. Yes, it costs money to subscribe to Prime Video, but the company also has another, less pricey option. For consumers who don’t want to pay the Prime rate for movies and TV shows, it offers an alternative: Freevee, an ad-supported option that has a plethora of top-tier movies and shows, including dramas like The Hours, comedies like Pitch Perfect, and sci-fi classics like Back to the Future. Like any other streaming service, titles come and go, so keep reading to find out everything coming to Amazon Freevee in June 2023.

June 1

A Guy Thing (2003)

American Psycho (2000)

Back to the Future (1985)

Back to the Future II (1989)

Back to the Future III (1990)

Body of Evidence (1992)

Bolero (1984)

Bowfinger (1999)

Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)

Crash (2004)

Date Night (2010)

Detroit (2017)

Dirty Work (1998)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Dredd (2012)

Earth to Echo (2014)

Flesh+Blood (1985)

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011)

How Do You Know (2010)

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014)

In & Out (1997)

Kick-Ass (2010)

King Solomon’s Mines (1985)

Limbo (2020)

Mac and Me (1988)

Moby Dick (1956)

Much Ado About Nothing (1993)

Mulholland Falls (1996)

Navy Seals (1990)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

Priest (2011)

Red Corner (1997)

Red Tails (2012)

Rules of Engagement (2000)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Spy (2015)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows

(2016)

The Defiant Ones (1958)

The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)

The Help (2011)

The Hours (2002)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Hunger Games (2012)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)

The Love Punch (2013)

The Party (1968)

The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Turbo (2013)

UHF (1989)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

West Side Story (1961)

June 9

Tribunal Justice (2023)

June 27

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Editor’s note: We’d be remiss to not call out one of 2023’s best comedies, Jury Duty. Debuting in April, the show has slowly caught on with audiences and critics, becoming the sleeper hit series of the season. If you’re in the mood for a sweet comedy, you should check it out on Freevee.

