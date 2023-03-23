 Skip to main content
Everything coming to HBO Max in April 2023

Jason Struss
By

HBO Max is riding high right now. Its most recent original series, The Last of Us, is a critical and ratings hit, and also one of 2023’s most talked-about television shows. The fourth and final season of Succession, another pop culture phenomenon, is set to to debut in late March, guaranteeing the cable network and streamer to be at the forefront of cultural op-ed pieces and Twitter flame wars.

HBO Max’s April 2023 schedule promises to keep the discussion going with a bevy of new releases like Love & Death starring Elizabeth Olsen and Fired on Mars with Luke Wilson. In addition, fan favorite series are returning. including Barry (fourth and final season), Titans (final season), and the bittersweet comedy Somebody Somewhere (second season). Here’s what coming to HBO Max in April 2023:

April 1

The Blue Lagoon, 1980

Breathe, 2017 (HBO)

The Brothers Warner, 2007

The Circle, 2017 (HBO)

Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)

The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)

Coraline, 2009 (HBO)

City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)

Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)

Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)

Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)

Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)

Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)

Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)

Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)

Ghost, 1990 (HBO)

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)

Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)

Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)

Homegrown, Season 3

The Host, 2007 (HBO)

House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)

The House Bunny, 2008

Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)

I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)

Iris, 2014 (HBO)

The Kid, 2019 (HBO)

Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)

Knowing, 2009 (HBO)

Land of the Pharaohs, 1955

The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)

The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)

Lemon, 2017 (HBO)

Let’s Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)

Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)

A Lion is in the Streets, 1953

The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)

Lucy, 2014 (HBO)

Monos, 2019 (HBO)

Mud, 2013 (HBO)

Music Within, 2007 (HBO)

Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)

Noma, My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)

No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)

One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)

Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)

Outrage, 2009 (HBO)

The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Push, 2009 (HBO)

Rachel, Rachel, 1968

Results, 2015 (HBO)

Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)

Safe in Hell, 1931

School Life, 2016 (HBO)

Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)

The Smurfs 2, 2013

The Smurfs Movie, 2011

The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)

Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)

Storm Warning, 1951

The Strawberry Blonde, 1941

Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006

Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)

Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)

Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)

Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)

Walker: Independence, 2023

The Wave, 2016 (HBO)

We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)

White God, 2014 (HBO)

Whitey: United States Of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)

April 3

Royal Crackers, Season 1

April 4

Craig of the Creek, Season 4E

April 6

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

The Winchesters, Season 1

April 7

Kung Fu, Season 3

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)

April 9

Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1

April 11

U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland

The Last Ship, 2014

April 13

Titans, Max Original Season 4, Midseason Premiere

April 14

A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Clone High, 2002

April 16

100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

April 17

Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

April 18

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D

April 19

U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico

Highlights: U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico

April 20

Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

April 21

Diary of an Old Home, Season 2

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3

April 23

Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special

Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

April 27

The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

April 28

Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original

Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docuseries Premiere

April 29

Moonage Daydream, 2022

