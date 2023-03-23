Everything coming to HBO Max in April 2023

HBO Max is riding high right now. Its most recent original series, The Last of Us, is a critical and ratings hit, and also one of 2023’s most talked-about television shows. The fourth and final season of Succession, another pop culture phenomenon, is set to to debut in late March, guaranteeing the cable network and streamer to be at the forefront of cultural op-ed pieces and Twitter flame wars.
HBO Max’s April 2023 schedule promises to keep the discussion going with a bevy of new releases like Love & Death starring Elizabeth Olsen and Fired on Mars with Luke Wilson. In addition, fan favorite series are returning. including Barry (fourth and final season), Titans (final season), and the bittersweet comedy Somebody Somewhere (second season). Here’s what coming to HBO Max in April 2023:
April 1
The Blue Lagoon, 1980
Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
The Brothers Warner, 2007
The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)
The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)
Coraline, 2009 (HBO)
City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)
Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)
Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)
Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)
Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)
Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)
Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)
Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)
Ghost, 1990 (HBO)
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)
Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)
Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)
Homegrown, Season 3
The Host, 2007 (HBO)
House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
The House Bunny, 2008
Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)
I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
Iris, 2014 (HBO)
The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)
Knowing, 2009 (HBO)
Land of the Pharaohs, 1955
The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)
The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)
Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
Let’s Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)
Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)
A Lion is in the Streets, 1953
The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)
Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
Monos, 2019 (HBO)
Mud, 2013 (HBO)
Music Within, 2007 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Noma, My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)
No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)
One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)
Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)
Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Push, 2009 (HBO)
Rachel, Rachel, 1968
Results, 2015 (HBO)
Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)
Safe in Hell, 1931
School Life, 2016 (HBO)
Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)
The Smurfs 2, 2013
The Smurfs Movie, 2011
The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)
Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)
Storm Warning, 1951
The Strawberry Blonde, 1941
Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)
Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)
Walker: Independence, 2023
The Wave, 2016 (HBO)
We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)
White God, 2014 (HBO)
Whitey: United States Of America v. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
April 3
Royal Crackers, Season 1
April 4
Craig of the Creek, Season 4E
April 6
Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
The Winchesters, Season 1
April 7
Kung Fu, Season 3
Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)
April 9
Happy to be Home with the Benkos, Season 1
April 11
U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
The Last Ship, 2014
April 13
Titans, Max Original Season 4, Midseason Premiere
April 14
A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
#BringBackAlice, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Clone High, 2002
April 16
100 Foot Wave, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Barry, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
April 17
Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
April 18
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1D
April 19
U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico
Highlights: U.S. Men’s Soccer vs. Mexico
April 20
Fired on Mars, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
April 21
Diary of an Old Home, Season 2
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, Season 3
April 23
Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor, Special
Somebody Somewhere, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
April 27
The Dog House: UK, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
Love & Death, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
April 28
Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza), Max Original
Warner Bros. 100 Years, Max Original Docuseries Premiere
April 29
Moonage Daydream, 2022
