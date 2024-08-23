Everything coming to Max (formerly HBO Max) in September 2024

The weather is getting colder, Starbucks is stocking up on Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and the kids are in school … it must be fall! Summer 2024 is soon to be over, but that doesn’t mean there will be a lack of content to watch at home.

Just look at HBO and Max in September. The big debut is The Penguin, a spinoff of the hugely popular 2022 film The Batman starring Colin Farrell as the famous DC villain. There’s also the final season of the brilliant My Brilliant Friend, and the streaming debuts of Civil War, The Boy and the Heron, and I Saw the TV Glow. With all these great movies and TV shows, who has time for work?

Editor’s note: This list may not be comprehensive and is subject to change by the network.

September 1

21 & OVER (2013)

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Season 7 (TLC)

Addicted (2014)

Anaconda (1997)

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight (2018)

Boogie Nights (1997)

Braddock: Missing In Action III (1988)

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh (1995)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (Specials) S1D: The Bad Crowd Strikes Back!

Climax (2019)

Creator League Showdown Eps. 10 & 11

Criminal (2016)

Disobedience (2018)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (2022)

Green Lantern: Beware My Power (2022)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode (2001)

High-Rise (2016)

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016)

Independence Day (1996)

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016)

Inherent Vice (2014)

Ismael’s Ghosts (2018)

Knight and Day (2010)

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on (2022)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Missing in Action (1984)

Missing in Action 2 – The Beginning (1985)

Need for Speed (2014)

Paranoia (2013)

Pulse (2005)

Role Models (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Sunset Song (2016)

Tell (2014)

Tiny Furniture (2010)

To Have and Have Not (1944)

The Batman vs. Dracula (2005)

The Big Chill (1983)

The Big Sleep (1946)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Boss (2016)

The Exorcist (1973)

The Final Destination (2009)

The Martian (2015)

The Shining (1980)

The Three Musketeers (2011)

The Wolfpack (2015)

The Wrecking Crew! (2015)

Trick ‘r Treat (2009)

Troll Hunter (2011)

Vampires Suck (2010)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Viva (2016)

Whose Streets? (2017)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

September 2

Bellator: Fight Week San Jose

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and The Savior, Season 1 (ID)

Drive My Car (2021)

Margarita, Season 1 (Max Original)

Mini Beat Power Rockers (2023)

September 4

Bargain Block, Season 4 (HGTV)

How (Not) To Get Rid of a Body, Season 1 (ID)

Mecum Full Throttle: Monterey CA 2024

Unsellable Houses, Season 5 (HGTV)

September 5

Coming From America (Max Original)

September 6

The Boy and the Heron (Studio Ghibli)

Restoring Galveston, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

September 7

Family Empire: Houston (OWN)

WISE GUY David Chase and the Sopranos (HBO Original)

September 8

Triple 9 (2016)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)

September 9

Bellator: Fight Week London

Cabin in the Woods, Season 1 (ID)

My Brilliant Friend, Season 4 (HBO Original)

The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 1 (ID)

September 10

Doppelgänger. The Double, Season 1

September 13

Civil War (A24)

In With the Old, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

September 14

Aloha! Scooby-Doo (2005)

A Pup Named Scooby Doo

Baby Looney Tunes

Jonny Quest

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001)

Scooby-Doo and the Witch’s Ghost (1999)

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)

The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo

The New Scooby-Doo Movies

The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries

The Tom & Jerry Show

Tom and Jerry: Robin Hood and His Merry Mouse (2012)

Tom & Jerry Tales

Tom & Jerry: Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (2017)

September 15

Have I Got News for You, Season 1 (CNN)

Sister Wives, Season 19 (TLC)

September 16

Halloween Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing, Season 2 (Discovery)

Truck U

September 17

Body Cam, Season 9 (ID)

Exposed: Naked Crimes, Season 2 (ID)

Road Rage, Season 2 (ID)

September 18

Graveyard Carz

September 19

The Penguin (HBO Original)

The Penguin | Official Trailer | Max

September 20

Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022)

Building Off the Grid, Season 13 (Magnolia Network)

I Saw The TV Glow (A24)

Prisoners (2013)

September 21

Batwheels, Season 2

September 22

Halloween Wars, Season 14 (Food Network)

September 23

Bob Hearts Abishola, Season 5

Yellowstone Wardens, Season 5 (Animal Planet)

September 24

Windy City Rehab, Season 5 (HGTV)

September 25

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 1

Impractical Jokers Australia, Season 2

September 28

Mecum Full Throttle: Dallas TX 2024

September 29

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 5 (Food Network)

Outrageous Pumpkins (Food Network)

Uzumaki (Adult Swim)

September 30

Bellator: Fight Week Chicago, Season 6