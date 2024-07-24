Everything coming to Paramount+ in August 2024

Some streamers, like HBO’s Max and Disney+, are having a light August by releasing very few new shows and movies. Paramount +, on the other hand, has lined up a stellar selection of original programming and licensed titles to ensure you’re getting the most out of your subscription.
From another iteration of RuPaul’s Drag Race to the debut of a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, Paramount+ has something for everyone in August. Read further for a complete list below.
Originals, exclusives, and premieres
8/5: One Life*
Sir Nicholas “Nicky” Winton, a young London broker, rescues over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia in the months leading up to World War II. Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter star in the film.
8/6: PD True premiere
The crimes are real, and the stakes are high. The gripping half-hour series takes viewers into moments of crisis in some of the biggest cases of our time as told by the police officers who worked them.
8/9: Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere
In the new Paramount+ original series, everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes face new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.
8/11: SEAL Team final season premiere
The most elite unit of Navy SEALs balance dangerous and high-stakes missions with challenges in their personal lives.
8/16: RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premiere
Twelve fan favorites from around the world will represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.
8/26: Sasquatch Sunset*
In the misty forests of North America, a Sasquatch family, led by Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, set off on an epic journey, learning how to fight for survival in an ever-changing world.
8/27: Breathe*
An East Flatbush mother and daughter, barely surviving in an oxygen-less world, must band together to protect each other when intruders arrive claiming to know their missing father.
Library shows
August 7
Inside the Factory (season 6)
August 14
Aerial Italy (season 1)
August 16
Let’s Make a Deal Primetime
August 28
Extreme Airport Africa (season 1)
Library movies
August 1
A Time to Kill
Aeon Flux
Airplane II: The Sequel*
Airplane!*
Almost Famous
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
An Inconvenient Truth
B.A.P.S.
Bad News Bears (2005)
Barbarella*
Black Sunday*
Breakdown
Brooklyn’s Finest*
Career Opportunities
Chaplin
City of God*
Coming to America
Cop Land
Cujo*
Daisy Miller*
Double Jeopardy
Election
Emma (1996)
Erin Brockovich
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fresh*
Full Metal Jacket
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Garfield: The Movie
Hardcore Henry*
Hearts Beat Loud
Heist
Hotel for Dogs
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
Irena’s Vow*
It Could Happen to You
Jacob’s Ladder
Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back
Love & Basketball
Miss Congeniality
Monster Trucks
Mousehunt
Naked Gun (1956)
Narc
Once Upon A Time In The West
Orange County
Paid in Full
Paper Moon*
Pulp Fiction
Sabrina (1995)
Save the Last Dance
School Daze
Season of the Witch
Shaft (2000)
Shaft (2019)
Sleeping with the Enemy
Striptease
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)
The Aviator
The Big Short
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Cave
The Color of Money
The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover
The Faculty
The Fighter
The Frozen Ground*
The Italian Job (1969)
The Kid*
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Little Rascals
The Negotiator*
The Net
The Perfect Storm
The Soloist*
The Time Machine
The Untouchables
The War of the Worlds (1953)
The Warriors
Three Days of the Condor
Tombstone
Tommy Boy
Training Day
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Unforgettable
We Bought a Zoo
When Worlds Collide
Zodiac
August 5
American Insurrection*
August 10
Together Together*
August 12
Cabin Fever*
August 16
Miss Potter*
August 24
Extra Ordinary*
August 26
Factory Girl*
The Ex*
Sports
8/2: NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chivas
8/2: NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup – Bay FC vs. América
8/3: PGA Tour Originals: Credentials – Travelers Championship
8/3: 2024 World’s Strongest Man Final*
8/3: United Soccer League – Detroit City FC vs. Rhode Island FC*
8/4: Lexus US Open of Surfing Kick-Off*
8/4: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Ft. Lauderdale*
8/4: BIG3 Basketball*
8/6: NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Semifinals
8/10: EFL Championship – Leeds United vs. Portsmouth
8/10: EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Wycombe Wanderers
8/10: The PGA of America REACH Foundation: So All Can Love This Game*
8/10: PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away*
8/10-8/11: PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
8/11: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Brooklyn*
8/11: BIG3 Basketball*
8/12: EFL Championship – Luton Town vs. Burnley
8/13: Carabao Cup – Sheffield United vs. Wrexham
8/14: Carabao Cup – Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough
8/14: UEFA Super Cup – Real Madrid vs. Atalanta
8/17: We Need to Talk*
8/17: WNBA – Minnesota Lynx @ Washington Mystics*
8/17: WNBA – New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces*
8/17: Start of Serie A season
8/18: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Nashville*
8/18: BIG3 Basketball*
8/24: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC*
8/24: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC*
8/24: Serie A – Parma vs. AC Milan
8/25: WNBA – Las Vegas Aces @ Chicago Sky*
8/25: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Austin*
8/25: NFL Preseason – Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos*
8/29: UEFA Champions League – League Phase Draw
8/30: Serie A – Inter vs. Atalanta
8/31: Lazio vs. AC Milan
Throughout August: NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup
Throughout August: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout August: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout August: English Football League competition
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
Dates for library titles are subject to change. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.