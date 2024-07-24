Everything coming to Paramount+ in August 2024

Some streamers, like HBO’s Max and Disney+, are having a light August by releasing very few new shows and movies. Paramount +, on the other hand, has lined up a stellar selection of original programming and licensed titles to ensure you’re getting the most out of your subscription.

From another iteration of RuPaul’s Drag Race to the debut of a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, Paramount+ has something for everyone in August. Read further for a complete list below.

Originals, exclusives, and premieres

8/5: One Life*

Sir Nicholas “Nicky” Winton, a young London broker, rescues over 600 children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia in the months leading up to World War II. Anthony Hopkins and Helena Bonham Carter star in the film.

8/6: PD True premiere

The crimes are real, and the stakes are high. The gripping half-hour series takes viewers into moments of crisis in some of the biggest cases of our time as told by the police officers who worked them.

8/9: Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiere

In the new Paramount+ original series, everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes face new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple.

8/11: SEAL Team final season premiere

The most elite unit of Navy SEALs balance dangerous and high-stakes missions with challenges in their personal lives.

8/16: RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars premiere

Twelve fan favorites from around the world will represent their countries as they compete for the title of “Queen of the Mothertucking World,” a grand prize of $200,000, and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

8/26: Sasquatch Sunset*

In the misty forests of North America, a Sasquatch family, led by Riley Keough and Jesse Eisenberg, set off on an epic journey, learning how to fight for survival in an ever-changing world.

8/27: Breathe*

An East Flatbush mother and daughter, barely surviving in an oxygen-less world, must band together to protect each other when intruders arrive claiming to know their missing father.

Library shows

August 7

Inside the Factory (season 6)

August 14

Aerial Italy (season 1)

August 16

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

August 28

Extreme Airport Africa (season 1)

Library movies

August 1

A Time to Kill

Aeon Flux

Airplane II: The Sequel*

Airplane!*

Almost Famous

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power

An Inconvenient Truth

B.A.P.S.

Bad News Bears (2005)

Barbarella*

Black Sunday*

Breakdown

Brooklyn’s Finest*

Career Opportunities

Chaplin

City of God*

Coming to America

Cop Land

Cujo*

Daisy Miller*

Double Jeopardy

Election

Emma (1996)

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

Fatal Attraction

Fresh*

Full Metal Jacket

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Garfield: The Movie

Hardcore Henry*

Hearts Beat Loud

Heist

Hotel for Dogs

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

Irena’s Vow*

It Could Happen to You

Jacob’s Ladder

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back

Love & Basketball

Miss Congeniality

Monster Trucks

Mousehunt

Naked Gun (1956)

Narc

Once Upon A Time In The West

Orange County

Paid in Full

Paper Moon*

Pulp Fiction

Sabrina (1995)

Save the Last Dance

School Daze

Season of the Witch

Shaft (2000)

Shaft (2019)

Sleeping with the Enemy

Striptease

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The Aviator

The Big Short

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Cave

The Color of Money

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover

The Faculty

The Fighter

The Frozen Ground*

The Italian Job (1969)

The Kid*

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Little Rascals

The Negotiator*

The Net

The Perfect Storm

The Soloist*

The Time Machine

The Untouchables

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Warriors

Three Days of the Condor

Tombstone

Tommy Boy

Training Day

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Unforgettable

We Bought a Zoo

When Worlds Collide

Zodiac

August 5

American Insurrection*

August 10

Together Together*

August 12

Cabin Fever*

August 16

Miss Potter*

August 24

Extra Ordinary*

August 26

Factory Girl*

The Ex*

Sports

8/2: NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Chivas

8/2: NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup – Bay FC vs. América

8/3: PGA Tour Originals: Credentials – Travelers Championship

8/3: 2024 World’s Strongest Man Final*

8/3: United Soccer League – Detroit City FC vs. Rhode Island FC*

8/4: Lexus US Open of Surfing Kick-Off*

8/4: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Ft. Lauderdale*

8/4: BIG3 Basketball*

8/6: NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup Semifinals

8/10: EFL Championship – Leeds United vs. Portsmouth

8/10: EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Wycombe Wanderers

8/10: The PGA of America REACH Foundation: So All Can Love This Game*

8/10: PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away*

8/10-8/11: PGA Tour – Wyndham Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

8/11: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Brooklyn*

8/11: BIG3 Basketball*

8/12: EFL Championship – Luton Town vs. Burnley

8/13: Carabao Cup – Sheffield United vs. Wrexham

8/14: Carabao Cup – Leeds United vs. Middlesbrough

8/14: UEFA Super Cup – Real Madrid vs. Atalanta

8/17: We Need to Talk*

8/17: WNBA – Minnesota Lynx @ Washington Mystics*

8/17: WNBA – New York Liberty @ Las Vegas Aces*

8/17: Start of Serie A season

8/18: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Nashville*

8/18: BIG3 Basketball*

8/24: NWSL – NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC*

8/24: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC*

8/24: Serie A – Parma vs. AC Milan

8/25: WNBA – Las Vegas Aces @ Chicago Sky*

8/25: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Austin*

8/25: NFL Preseason – Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos*

8/29: UEFA Champions League – League Phase Draw

8/30: Serie A – Inter vs. Atalanta

8/31: Lazio vs. AC Milan

Throughout August: NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

Throughout August: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout August: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout August: English Football League competition

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Dates for library titles are subject to change. Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.