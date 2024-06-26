Everything coming to Paramount+ in July 2024

July is the peak of summer, so why not celebrate the season with the peak of entertainment? Forget Netflix or Hulu; Paramount+ is where the party’s at and where you can find quality entertainment.
Paramount+ just released its July 2024 programming schedule, and it’s packed with must-see titles for the kids as well as the grown-ups in your family. SpongeBob SquarePants returns in the new show Kamp Koral while adults with more serious things on their minds can watch the drama Memory with Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain. Read further for a complete list below.
ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES
7/1: Memory*
Sylvia (Jessica Chastain) is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. But all of that gets blown open when Saul (Peter Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion and a surprise encounter opens a door to the past.
7/9: Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken premiere
This two-part docuseries tells a story of music’s power to heal and transcend. Melissa Etheridge finds inspiration in five incarcerated women and performs an original song for them at their prison.
7/10: Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years season two premiere
Ten-year-old SpongeBob and his pals spend their summer catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest kamp in the kelp forest.
7/16: Mafia Spies premiere
In this docuseries, real-world spies, gangsters, honeypots and mistresses unravel a hidden conspiracy between the CIA and the Chicago mob to assassinate Fidel Castro.
LIBRARY SHOWS
July 3
The National Parks
July 4
CBS Reports: America Unfiltered: The Voices Behind the Polls
July 10
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 2, 4-6)
Ice Airport Alaska (Season 4)
Ridiculousness (Seasons 11-12)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 13)
The Patrick Star Show (Season 2)
July 17
Basketball Wives (Season 11)
July 18
Big Brother (Season 26)**
July 22
PD True (Season 1)
July 24
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 16)
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (Seasons 14-15)
July 31
Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (Season 2)
LIBRARY MOVIES
July 1
A Good Day to Die Hard*
A Perfect Day*
A Thin Line Between Love and Hate
American History X
Apache Junction*
Big Top Pee-Wee
Biker Boyz*
Blades of Glory
Blue Chips
Boyz N’ The Hood*
Caddyshack
Catch the Bullet*
Charlie’s Angels
Charlie’s Angels Full Throttle
Charlotte’s Web
Copycat
Defiance
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star*
Die Hard*
Die Hard 2*
Die Hard with a Vengeance*
Drag Me to Hell
El Dorado
Enemy at the Gates*
Fear
Freedom Writers*
Funny Face
Gone Baby Gone*
Good Mourning*
Grease
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Hamburger Hill
Heat*
Heist*
Identity
Imagine That
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Legends of the Fall*
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Live Free or Die Hard*
Love The Coopers*
Martha Marcy May Marlene
Miss Sloane*
My Left Foot
Necessary Roughness
New Jack City
Outlaw Posse*
Paid in Full*
Pawn Sacrifice*
Private Parts
Rounders
Rudy*
Rules of Engagement
Rushmore
RV*
Sahara
Set It Off: Director’s Cut
Sexy Beast
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition
Stephen King’s Thinner
Stop-Loss
Summer Rental
Summer School*
Sunset Boulevard
Superstar
Swingers
Terms of Endearment
The Baby-Sitters Club
The Babysitter
The East
The Love Letter
The Mechanic
The Running Man
The Saint*
The Silence of the Lambs*
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Truman Show
The Yards
Timeline
Tom & Jerry
Top Secret!*
Total Recall
Trainspotting
Uncommon Valor
Universal Soldier*
What Men Want*
Without a Paddle
World Trade Center
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zero Dark Thirty
July 8
Anesthesia*
July 13
Arthur and the Invisibles*
July 15
Fifty Shades of Black*
The Current War*
July 24
Weiner*
July 27
Hannibal Rising*
SPORTS
7/6: WNBA – New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever*
7/6-7/7: PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
7/7: BIG3 Basketball*
7/7: NWSL – Seattle Reign FC vs. Utah Royals
7/13-7/14: PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
7/13: PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away*
7/13: WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks @ Dallas Wings*
7/14: BIG3 Basketball*
7/20-7/21: Formula E – 2024 Hankook London E-Prix*
7/20: PBR – Professional Bull Riders American Bucking Bull Million Dollar Futurity*
7/20: 2024 World’s Strongest Man*
7/20: Sail GP – Season 4 Grand Final San Francisco*
7/20: BIG3 Basketball*
7/20: NWSL – Angel City FC vs. América
7/21: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Chivas & Portland Thorns FC vs. Tijuana
7/21: Beyond Limits*
7/21: LPGA – Dana Open (Final Round Coverage)*
7/21: United Soccer League – Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC*
7/26: NWSL – Chicago Red Stars vs. Chivas & San Diego Wave FC vs. América
7/27: NWSL – Orlando Pride vs. Rayadas & Kansas City Current vs. Pachuca
7/28: NWSL – Houston Dash vs. Tigres & NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit
7/27: 2024 World’s Strongest Man*
7/27: Course Record with Michael Breed*
7/27-7/28: PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*
7/28: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Duluth*
7/28: BIG3 Basketball*
7/31: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign FC & North Carolina Courage vs. Rayadas
Throughout July: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout July: NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup
*Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
