Everything coming to Paramount+ in July 2024

By
A man holds a gun in Tracker.
CBS

July is the peak of summer, so why not celebrate the season with the peak of entertainment? Forget Netflix or Hulu; Paramount+ is where the party’s at and where you can find quality entertainment.

Paramount+ just released its July 2024 programming schedule, and it’s packed with must-see titles for the kids as well as the grown-ups in your family. SpongeBob SquarePants returns in the new show Kamp Koral while adults with more serious things on their minds can watch the drama Memory with Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain. Read further for a complete list below.

ORIGINALS, EXCLUSIVES & PREMIERES

7/1: Memory*

Sylvia (Jessica Chastain) is a social worker who leads a simple and structured life. But all of that gets blown open when Saul (Peter Sarsgaard) follows her home from their high school reunion and a surprise encounter opens a door to the past.

7/9: Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken premiere

This two-part docuseries tells a story of music’s power to heal and transcend. Melissa Etheridge finds inspiration in five incarcerated women and performs an original song for them at their prison.

7/10: Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years season two premiere

Ten-year-old SpongeBob and his pals spend their summer catching wild jellyfish and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest kamp in the kelp forest.

7/16: Mafia Spies premiere

In this docuseries, real-world spies, gangsters, honeypots and mistresses unravel a hidden conspiracy between the CIA and the Chicago mob to assassinate Fidel Castro.

LIBRARY SHOWS

July 3

The National Parks

July 4

CBS Reports: America Unfiltered: The Voices Behind the Polls

July 10

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (Seasons 2, 4-6)

Ice Airport Alaska (Season 4)

Ridiculousness (Seasons 11-12)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 13)

The Patrick Star Show (Season 2)

July 17

Basketball Wives (Season 11)

July 18

Big Brother (Season 26)**

July 22

PD True (Season 1)

July 24

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 16)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (Seasons 14-15)

July 31

Help! I’m in a Secret Relationship (Season 2)

LIBRARY MOVIES

July 1

A Good Day to Die Hard*

A Perfect Day*

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

American History X

Apache Junction*

Big Top Pee-Wee

Biker Boyz*

Blades of Glory

Blue Chips

Boyz N’ The Hood*

Caddyshack

Catch the Bullet*

Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels Full Throttle

Charlotte’s Web

Copycat

Defiance

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star*

Die Hard*

Die Hard 2*

Die Hard with a Vengeance*

Drag Me to Hell

El Dorado

Enemy at the Gates*

Fear

Freedom Writers*

Funny Face

Gone Baby Gone*

Good Mourning*

Grease

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Hamburger Hill

Heat*

Heist*

Identity

Imagine That

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall*

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Live Free or Die Hard*

Love The Coopers*

Martha Marcy May Marlene

Miss Sloane*

My Left Foot

Necessary Roughness

New Jack City

Outlaw Posse*

Paid in Full*

Pawn Sacrifice*

Private Parts

Rounders

Rudy*

Rules of Engagement

Rushmore

RV*

Sahara

Set It Off: Director’s Cut

Sexy Beast

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition

Stephen King’s Thinner

Stop-Loss

Summer Rental

Summer School*

Sunset Boulevard

Superstar

Swingers

Terms of Endearment

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Babysitter

The East

The Love Letter

The Mechanic

The Running Man

The Saint*

The Silence of the Lambs*

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The Truman Show

The Yards

Timeline

Tom & Jerry

Top Secret!*

Total Recall

Trainspotting

Uncommon Valor

Universal Soldier*

What Men Want*

Without a Paddle

World Trade Center

Yours, Mine & Ours

Zero Dark Thirty

July 8

Anesthesia*

July 13

Arthur and the Invisibles*

July 15

Fifty Shades of Black*

The Current War*

July 24

Weiner*

July 27

Hannibal Rising*

SPORTS

7/6: WNBA – New York Liberty @ Indiana Fever*

7/6-7/7: PGA Tour – John Deere Classic (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

7/7: BIG3 Basketball*

7/7: NWSL – Seattle Reign FC vs. Utah Royals

7/13-7/14: PGA Tour – Genesis Scottish Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

7/13: PGA Tour Originals: One Shot Away*

7/13: WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks @ Dallas Wings*

7/14: BIG3 Basketball*

7/20-7/21: Formula E – 2024 Hankook London E-Prix*

7/20: PBR – Professional Bull Riders American Bucking Bull Million Dollar Futurity*

7/20: 2024 World’s Strongest Man*

7/20: Sail GP – Season 4 Grand Final San Francisco*

7/20: BIG3 Basketball*

7/20: NWSL – Angel City FC vs. América

7/21: NWSL – Washington Spirit vs. Chivas & Portland Thorns FC vs. Tijuana

7/21: Beyond Limits*

7/21: LPGA – Dana Open (Final Round Coverage)*

7/21: United Soccer League – Oakland Roots SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC*

7/26: NWSL – Chicago Red Stars vs. Chivas & San Diego Wave FC vs. América

7/27: NWSL – Orlando Pride vs. Rayadas & Kansas City Current vs. Pachuca

7/28: NWSL – Houston Dash vs. Tigres & NJ/NY Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit

7/27: 2024 World’s Strongest Man*

7/27: Course Record with Michael Breed*

7/27-7/28: PGA Tour – 3M Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)*

7/28: PBR – Professional Bull Riders Camping World Team Series Duluth*

7/28: BIG3 Basketball*

7/31: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign FC & North Carolina Courage vs. Rayadas

Throughout July: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout July: NWSL X LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup

*Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

