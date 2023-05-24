Everything coming to Paramount+ in June 2023

This June, the peak of entertainment is about to get a whole lot more … peakier? Paramount+ may have a silly tagline, but it’s not exactly false advertising. The Viacom streamer has at its disposal a vast library of past and current blockbuster movies, as well as shows and sporting events. It’s a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment, sports, and pop culture.

The June 2023 Paramount+ programming schedule offers something for everyone, with new seasons of reality shows like Queen of the Universe, new seasons of hit shows like iCarly and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and blockbuster movies like the Star Trek movies. See below for the full list of all the movies, shows, and sporting events headed to Paramount+ in June!

Originals, exclusives, and premieres

June 1 – iCarly Season 3 premiere

June 2 – Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere

June 2 – Love ALLways premiere

June 4 – Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere

June 6 – Destination European Nights premiere

June 11 – The 76th Annual Tony Awards

June 15 – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere

June 20 – FBI True Season 3 premiere

June 25 – The Gold premiere

Library titles

June 7

Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 1)

MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)

The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)

Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o

June 14

One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)

The Color of Care

The Last Cowboy (Season 2)

June 21

Ex on the Beach (Season 5)

The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1)

June 28

Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)

Bruce Springsteen – Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Live in New York City

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert

My True Crime Story (Season 1)

Side Hustle (Season 2)

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)

Library movies

June 1

2 Days In The Valley

A Chorus Line

A Very Brady Sequel

A Woman Possessed

Action Point

Adventureland

All Dogs Go To Heaven 2

Another 48 Hrs.

Arrival

Bebe’s Kids

Better Luck Tomorrow

Bugsy

Clockstoppers (2002)

Commando

Commando (Director’s Cut)

Courage Under Fire

Dance Flick

Dangerous Exile

Dirty Dancing

Drillbit Taylor

EuroTrip

Fiddler On the Roof

Four Brothers

From Beyond

Gang Related

Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow

Grosse Pointe Blank

Hair (1979)

Happy Anniversary

He Who Must Die

Hoosiers

Hot Cars

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Hot Rod Gang

House of Secrets

Huk!

If Beale Street Could Talk

In & Out

Intersection

It’s a Pleasure

Jeepers Creepers 2

Jungle Heat

Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.

Lady of Vengeance

Live and Let Die

Look Who’s Talking

Lost Lagoon

Machete

Malta Story

Monster Trucks

My Cousin Vinny

National Velvet

No Escape

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

One Way Out

Pineapple Express

Rango

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Riders to the Stars

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Run for the Sun

Say Anything

Sea Fury

Selma

Shadow of Suspicion

Shoot First

Sliver

Smoke Signals

Snatch

Something’s Gotta Give

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search For Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek VIII: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition

Stomp the Yard

Switchback

Ten Days to Tulara

The Alamo

The Bounty

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Four Feathers

The Gift

The Great Train Robbery (1979)

The Love Letter

The Man in the Net

The Missing Lady

The One That Got Away

The Queen

The Rabbit Trap

The Relic

The Rugrats Movie

The Scarf

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Secret Of Nimh

The Social Network

The Spanish Gardener

The Time Machine

The Tuxedo

The Untouchables

The Walking Target

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

The Young Doctors

Timbuktu

Too Many Crooks

Top of the World

UFO

Uncommon Valor

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling

Woman of the Year

Wuthering Heights (2003)

You Have to Run Fast

June 5

Margaux

June 15

There’s Something Wrong with the Children

June 26

Project Almanac

June 30

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Sports

June 1: Scottish Professional Football League Playoffs Final – Leg 1

June 3: UEFA Women’s Champions League Final – Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg

June 3: NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC

June 3: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia

June 3: Formula E

June 3 – 6/4: PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Third and Final Round Coverage)

June 4: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Rodeo

June 4: Serie A Final Matchday

June 4: Scottish Professional Football League Playoffs Final – Leg 2

June 7: UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Fiorentina vs. West Ham United

June 10: We Need to Talk

June 10: UEFA Champions League Final – Manchester City vs. Inter Milan

June 10-11: PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)

June 11: 2023 SBD World’s Strongest Man

June 11 and June 17: Beyond Limits

June 11: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Palmeiras

June 15: Concacaf Nations League Semifinal – USA vs. Mexico & Panama vs. Canada

June 17: WNBA – Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

June 17: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC

June 18: WNBA – Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty

June 18: NWSL – Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

June 18: Concacaf Nations League Final & Third-Place Match

June 18: Combate Global competition

June 23: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit

June 24: SailGP

June 24 – 6/25: PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)

June 25: BIG3 Basketball

June 28: NWSL – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC

Throughout June: NWSL competition

Throughout June: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout June: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

