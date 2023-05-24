Everything coming to Paramount+ in June 2023

This June, the peak of entertainment is about to get a whole lot more … peakier? Paramount+ may have a silly tagline, but it’s not exactly false advertising. The Viacom streamer has at its disposal a vast library of past and current blockbuster movies, as well as shows and sporting events. It’s a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment, sports, and pop culture.
The June 2023 Paramount+ programming schedule offers something for everyone, with new seasons of reality shows like Queen of the Universe, new seasons of hit shows like iCarly and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and blockbuster movies like the Star Trek movies. See below for the full list of all the movies, shows, and sporting events headed to Paramount+ in June!
Originals, exclusives, and premieres
June 1 – iCarly Season 3 premiere
June 2 – Queen of the Universe Season 2 premiere
June 2 – Love ALLways premiere
June 4 – Joe Pickett Season 2 premiere
June 6 – Destination European Nights premiere
June 11 – The 76th Annual Tony Awards
June 15 – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 premiere
June 20 – FBI True Season 3 premiere
June 25 – The Gold premiere
Library titles
June 7
Butterbean’s Cafe (Season 1)
MTV Movie & TV Awards
The Challenge (Seasons 37-38)
The Challenge: Untold History (Season 1)
Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o
June 14
One Thousand Years of Slavery (Season 1)
The Color of Care
The Last Cowboy (Season 2)
June 21
Ex on the Beach (Season 5)
The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 1)
June 28
Beavis and Butt-Head Classic (episodes from seasons 2-8)
Bruce Springsteen – Wings for Wheels: The Making of Born to Run
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Live in New York City
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concert
My True Crime Story (Season 1)
Side Hustle (Season 2)
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop (Season 1)
Library movies
June 1
2 Days In The Valley
A Chorus Line
A Very Brady Sequel
A Woman Possessed
Action Point
Adventureland
All Dogs Go To Heaven 2
Another 48 Hrs.
Arrival
Bebe’s Kids
Better Luck Tomorrow
Bugsy
Clockstoppers (2002)
Commando
Commando (Director’s Cut)
Courage Under Fire
Dance Flick
Dangerous Exile
Dirty Dancing
Drillbit Taylor
EuroTrip
Fiddler On the Roof
Four Brothers
From Beyond
Gang Related
Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow
Grosse Pointe Blank
Hair (1979)
Happy Anniversary
He Who Must Die
Hoosiers
Hot Cars
Hot Pursuit (1987)
Hot Rod Gang
House of Secrets
Huk!
If Beale Street Could Talk
In & Out
Intersection
It’s a Pleasure
Jeepers Creepers 2
Jungle Heat
Just Another Girl on the I.R.T.
Lady of Vengeance
Live and Let Die
Look Who’s Talking
Lost Lagoon
Machete
Malta Story
Monster Trucks
My Cousin Vinny
National Velvet
No Escape
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
One Way Out
Pineapple Express
Rango
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
Riders to the Stars
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Run for the Sun
Say Anything
Sea Fury
Selma
Shadow of Suspicion
Shoot First
Sliver
Smoke Signals
Snatch
Something’s Gotta Give
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Star Trek II: The Wrath Of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search For Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek VIII: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition
Stomp the Yard
Switchback
Ten Days to Tulara
The Alamo
The Bounty
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course
The Four Feathers
The Gift
The Great Train Robbery (1979)
The Love Letter
The Man in the Net
The Missing Lady
The One That Got Away
The Queen
The Rabbit Trap
The Relic
The Rugrats Movie
The Scarf
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
The Secret Of Nimh
The Social Network
The Spanish Gardener
The Time Machine
The Tuxedo
The Untouchables
The Walking Target
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
The Young Doctors
Timbuktu
Too Many Crooks
Top of the World
UFO
Uncommon Valor
Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling
Woman of the Year
Wuthering Heights (2003)
You Have to Run Fast
June 5
Margaux
June 15
There’s Something Wrong with the Children
June 26
Project Almanac
June 30
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Sports
June 1: Scottish Professional Football League Playoffs Final – Leg 1
June 3: UEFA Women’s Champions League Final – Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg
June 3: NWSL – OL Reign vs. Portland Thorns FC
June 3: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – River Plate vs. Defensa y Justicia
June 3: Formula E
June 3 – 6/4: PGA Tour – the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (Third and Final Round Coverage)
June 4: Professional Bull Riding (PBR) Rodeo
June 4: Serie A Final Matchday
June 4: Scottish Professional Football League Playoffs Final – Leg 2
June 7: UEFA Europa Conference League Final – Fiorentina vs. West Ham United
June 10: We Need to Talk
June 10: UEFA Champions League Final – Manchester City vs. Inter Milan
June 10-11: PGA Tour – RBC Canadian Open (Third and Final Round Coverage)
June 11: 2023 SBD World’s Strongest Man
June 11 and June 17: Beyond Limits
June 11: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – São Paulo vs. Palmeiras
June 15: Concacaf Nations League Semifinal – USA vs. Mexico & Panama vs. Canada
June 17: WNBA – Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings
June 17: NWSL – San Diego Wave FC vs. Angel City FC
June 18: WNBA – Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty
June 18: NWSL – Racing Louisville FC vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC
June 18: Concacaf Nations League Final & Third-Place Match
June 18: Combate Global competition
June 23: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. Washington Spirit
June 24: SailGP
June 24 – 6/25: PGA Tour – Travelers Championship (Third and Final Round Coverage)
June 25: BIG3 Basketball
June 28: NWSL – Angel City FC vs. San Diego Wave FC
Throughout June: NWSL competition
Throughout June: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout June: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
