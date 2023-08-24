Everything coming to Paramount+ in September 2023

They don’t call it “a mountain of entertainment” for nothing. Paramount+ has at its disposal an impressive library of past and current blockbuster movies, as well as new shows and exciting sporting events. The Viacom-owned streamer is a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment, sports, and pop culture.

The September 2023 Paramount+ programming schedule is the best yet, with the season four premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the debut of the new show Dreaming Whilst Black, the 2023 MTV Music Awards, Big Ten football, and blockbuster movies like Schindler’s List, Terminator 2, and Road to Perdition. See below for the full list of all the movies, shows, and sporting events headed to Paramount+ in September

Originals, Exclusives, Premieres

Sept. 7: Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4) premiere

Sept. 8: Dreaming Whilst Black premiere*

Sept. 12: Football Must Go On premiere

Sept. 13: MTV Video Music Awards

Sept. 17: The Gold premiere

Sept. 18: Superpower premiere

Sept. 22: Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court premiere*

Sept. 26: 72 Seconds premiere

Library Shows

Sept. 6

RENO 911! (Season 7)

The Naked Brothers Band (Seasons 1-3)

Sept. 7

NFL Slimetime (Season 3)

Sept. 13

America in Black (Season 1)

Sept. 14

Buddy Games (Season 1)**

Sept. 16

48 Hours (Season 36)**

Sept. 17

60 Minutes (Season 56)**

Sept. 19

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Seasons 1-2)

Sept. 20

Average Joe (Season 1)

Ice Airport Alaska (Seasons 2-3)

It’s Pony (Season 2)

The Surreal Life (2022) (Season 1)

Sept. 27

ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks (Season 5)

Survivor (Season 45)**

The Amazing Race (Season 35)**

Library Movies

Sept. 1

10 Cloverfield Lane

54

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Abandon*

Afflicted

American Gigolo

American History X*

American Hustle

Amores Perros

An Unfinished Life

Angel Heart

Annihilation

Arrival

Asylum

Baby Boom*

Bad News Bears

Beastly

Below

Beneath

Blazing Saddles*

Bless the Child*

Blue Chips

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2

Breakdown

Captive State*

Carriers

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’

Children of a Lesser God*

Cocktail

Curandero

Cursed

Days of Thunder

Death On the Nile (1978)

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Dragonslayer

Eddie Murphy: Raw

El Norte

Elf

Event Horizon*

Forrest Gump

Fresh

Frida

Ghost Team One

God’s Petting You*

Good Mourning*

Hamlet (2000)*

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Hard Candy*

Hecho en México

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Hugo

I Married a Monster from Outer Space

In Too Deep

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jeff, Who Lives at Home

Ladybugs*

Let’s Scare Jessica to Death

Like Water for Chocolate

Long Shot

Married to the Mob*

Memories of Me*

Mimic

Mimic 2

Mimic 3: Sentinel

Mother!

Murder on the Orient Express (1974)

Nacho Libre

Nick of Time

On the Edge*

Overlord

Perfume: The Story of a Murderer

Phantoms

Primal Fear

Prophecy

River’s Edge*

Road House*

Road to Perdition

Schindler’s List*

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

Seven Psychopaths

Sherlock Gnomes

Some Kind of Hero*

Stand and Deliver*

Stardust

Striptease*

Summer Rental

Super 8

Surviving Christmas

Teaching Mrs. Tingle*

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator Genisys

The Back-up Plan

The Best Offer*

The Big Lebowski*

The Blair Witch Project

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Brothers Grimm

The Cutting Edge*

The Devil Inside

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations*

The First Wives Club

The Hole

The Hunt for Red October*

The Last Exorcism Part II

The Last Samurai

The Longest Yard

The Loved Ones

The Mighty*

The Monster Squad

The Prophecy

The Prophecy 3: The Ascent

The Prophecy II

The Prophecy: Forsaken

The Prophecy: Uprising

The Reckoning

The Ruins

The Spiderwick Chronicles

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Three Amigos

The Virgin Suicides*

The Woman in Black

The Woods*

The Wrath of Becky*

The Yards*

Thief*

To Catch a Thief

Twisted

Up in Smoke

Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway

World Trade Center*

World War Z

World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)

Sept. 4

Mafia Mamma*

Sept. 9

Basic Instinct 2*

Sept. 14

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening

Sept. 15

The End of Sex*

Sept. 20

Cursed Friends

Pet Sematary (2019)

Sports

Sept. 2: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo

Sept. 2: CBS Sports Confidential – Big Ten Football 2023

Sept. 2: Big Ten on CBS – Ohio State @ Indiana

Sept. 2: College Football on CBS – Texas Tech @ Wyoming

Sept. 3: Big Ten on CBS – Northwestern @ Rutgers

Sept. 3: College Football on CBS – Oregon State @ San Jose State

Sept. 3: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Sept. 3: Serie A – Lazio vs Napoli

Sept. 9: NWSL Challenge Cup Final

Sept. 9: Big Ten on CBS – UNLV @ Michigan

Sept. 9: College Football on CBS – UCLA @ San Diego State

Sept. 10: NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Sept. 16: Oracle Los Angeles Sail Gran Prix

Sept. 16: PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away

Sept. 16: SEC on CBS – South Carolina @ Georgia

Sept. 16: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. OL Reign

Sept. 17: NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)

Sept. 18: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli

Sept. 19-Sept. 20: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1

Sept. 21: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1

Sept. 21: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1

Sept. 23: 2023 American Cornhole League World Championship Final

Sept. 23: SEC on CBS

Sept. 23: Big Ten on CBS – Iowa @ Penn State

Sept. 24: NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)

Sept. 24: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series

Sept. 30: We Need to Talk

Sept. 30: France Sail Grand Prix

Sept. 30: SEC on CBS

Throughout September: NWSL competition

Throughout September: Italian Serie A competition

Throughout September: Concacaf Nations League qualifiers

Throughout September: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition

Throughout September: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition

Throughout September: Scottish Professional Football League competition

Throughout September: Combate Global competition

* Title is available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Dates for library titles are subject to change.

