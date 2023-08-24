Everything coming to Paramount+ in September 2023

They don’t call it “a mountain of entertainment” for nothing. Paramount+ has at its disposal an impressive library of past and current blockbuster movies, as well as new shows and exciting sporting events. The Viacom-owned streamer is a treasure trove for anyone interested in entertainment, sports, and pop culture.
The September 2023 Paramount+ programming schedule is the best yet, with the season four premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks, the debut of the new show Dreaming Whilst Black, the 2023 MTV Music Awards, Big Ten football, and blockbuster movies like Schindler’s List, Terminator 2, and Road to Perdition. See below for the full list of all the movies, shows, and sporting events headed to Paramount+ in September
Originals, Exclusives, Premieres
Sept. 7: Star Trek: Lower Decks (Season 4) premiere
Sept. 8: Dreaming Whilst Black premiere*
Sept. 12: Football Must Go On premiere
Sept. 13: MTV Video Music Awards
Sept. 17: The Gold premiere
Sept. 18: Superpower premiere
Sept. 22: Deadlocked: How America Shaped the Supreme Court premiere*
Sept. 26: 72 Seconds premiere
Library Shows
Sept. 6
RENO 911! (Season 7)
The Naked Brothers Band (Seasons 1-3)
Sept. 7
NFL Slimetime (Season 3)
Sept. 13
America in Black (Season 1)
Sept. 14
Buddy Games (Season 1)**
Sept. 16
48 Hours (Season 36)**
Sept. 17
60 Minutes (Season 56)**
Sept. 19
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) (Seasons 1-2)
Sept. 20
Average Joe (Season 1)
Ice Airport Alaska (Seasons 2-3)
It’s Pony (Season 2)
The Surreal Life (2022) (Season 1)
Sept. 27
ALVINNN!!! and The Chipmunks (Season 5)
Survivor (Season 45)**
The Amazing Race (Season 35)**
Library Movies
Sept. 1
10 Cloverfield Lane
54
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Abandon*
Afflicted
American Gigolo
American History X*
American Hustle
Amores Perros
An Unfinished Life
Angel Heart
Annihilation
Arrival
Asylum
Baby Boom*
Bad News Bears
Beastly
Below
Beneath
Blazing Saddles*
Bless the Child*
Blue Chips
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2
Breakdown
Captive State*
Carriers
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’
Children of a Lesser God*
Cocktail
Curandero
Cursed
Days of Thunder
Death On the Nile (1978)
Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights
Dragonslayer
Eddie Murphy: Raw
El Norte
Elf
Event Horizon*
Forrest Gump
Fresh
Frida
Ghost Team One
God’s Petting You*
Good Mourning*
Hamlet (2000)*
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Hard Candy*
Hecho en México
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Hugo
I Married a Monster from Outer Space
In Too Deep
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
Jeff, Who Lives at Home
Ladybugs*
Let’s Scare Jessica to Death
Like Water for Chocolate
Long Shot
Married to the Mob*
Memories of Me*
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mother!
Murder on the Orient Express (1974)
Nacho Libre
Nick of Time
On the Edge*
Overlord
Perfume: The Story of a Murderer
Phantoms
Primal Fear
Prophecy
River’s Edge*
Road House*
Road to Perdition
Schindler’s List*
Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse
Seven Psychopaths
Sherlock Gnomes
Some Kind of Hero*
Stand and Deliver*
Stardust
Striptease*
Summer Rental
Super 8
Surviving Christmas
Teaching Mrs. Tingle*
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator Genisys
The Back-up Plan
The Best Offer*
The Big Lebowski*
The Blair Witch Project
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Brothers Grimm
The Cutting Edge*
The Devil Inside
The Dictator
The Fighting Temptations*
The First Wives Club
The Hole
The Hunt for Red October*
The Last Exorcism Part II
The Last Samurai
The Longest Yard
The Loved Ones
The Mighty*
The Monster Squad
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Reckoning
The Ruins
The Spiderwick Chronicles
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Three Amigos
The Virgin Suicides*
The Woman in Black
The Woods*
The Wrath of Becky*
The Yards*
Thief*
To Catch a Thief
Twisted
Up in Smoke
Witchboard II: The Devil’s Doorway
World Trade Center*
World War Z
World War Z (Extended Domestic Cut)
Sept. 4
Mafia Mamma*
Sept. 9
Basic Instinct 2*
Sept. 14
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
Sept. 15
The End of Sex*
Sept. 20
Cursed Friends
Pet Sematary (2019)
Sports
Sept. 2: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A – Botafogo vs. Flamengo
Sept. 2: CBS Sports Confidential – Big Ten Football 2023
Sept. 2: Big Ten on CBS – Ohio State @ Indiana
Sept. 2: College Football on CBS – Texas Tech @ Wyoming
Sept. 3: Big Ten on CBS – Northwestern @ Rutgers
Sept. 3: College Football on CBS – Oregon State @ San Jose State
Sept. 3: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Inter Milan
Sept. 3: Serie A – Lazio vs Napoli
Sept. 9: NWSL Challenge Cup Final
Sept. 9: Big Ten on CBS – UNLV @ Michigan
Sept. 9: College Football on CBS – UCLA @ San Diego State
Sept. 10: NFL ON CBS Week 1 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Sept. 16: Oracle Los Angeles Sail Gran Prix
Sept. 16: PGA TOUR Originals: One Shot Away
Sept. 16: SEC on CBS – South Carolina @ Georgia
Sept. 16: NWSL – Portland Thorns FC vs. OL Reign
Sept. 17: NFL ON CBS Week 2 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Sept. 18: Serie A – AC Milan vs. Napoli
Sept. 19-Sept. 20: UEFA Champions League Group Stage Matchday 1
Sept. 21: UEFA Europa League Group Stage Matchday 1
Sept. 21: UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Matchday 1
Sept. 23: 2023 American Cornhole League World Championship Final
Sept. 23: SEC on CBS
Sept. 23: Big Ten on CBS – Iowa @ Penn State
Sept. 24: NFL ON CBS Week 3 (check local listings)
Sept. 24: Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series
Sept. 30: We Need to Talk
Sept. 30: France Sail Grand Prix
Sept. 30: SEC on CBS
Throughout September: NWSL competition
Throughout September: Italian Serie A competition
Throughout September: Concacaf Nations League qualifiers
Throughout September: Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Throughout September: Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Throughout September: Scottish Professional Football League competition
Throughout September: Combate Global competition
* Title is available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers.
**All Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
Dates for library titles are subject to change.
Editors' Recommendations
- Where to watch the 2023 TOUR Championship: live stream golf for free
- 3 movies you need to watch in September 2023
- Everything coming to Netflix in September 2023
- 3 underrated movies of 2023 you should watch
- 5 movies leaving Paramount+ in August you need to watch now