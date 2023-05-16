In the immortal words of Boyz II Men, “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday,” and that’s never been more true for Hulu than in June 2023, when a handful of excellent movies, TV shows, and documentaries are leaving the streamer for an undetermined length of time.
But bad news can also be good news, as this serves as an excellent motivation to watch those programs you’ve always wanted to see, but never got a chance to. From a psychedelic musical starring Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman to one of the best movies of the last decade featuring sci-fi king Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford, Hulu has a lot of expiring content this month to warrant one last viewing before they go away.
June 4
Stronger | 2017
June 11
Dunkirk | 2017
June 13
Higher Power | 2018
June 14
2 Days In New York | 2012
Alan Partridge | 2013
Freakonomics | 2010
I Give It A Year | 2013
June 18
My Little Pony
June 19
Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017
June 23
The Meg | 2018
June 25
Blade Runner 2049 | 2017
June 28
Death on the Nile | 2022
Monsters and Men | 2018
June 30
The ABCs Of Death | 2012
The ABCs Of Death 2 | 2014
Adam | 2009
American Psycho | 2000
Anonymous | 2011
Armored | 2009
Baby Mama | 2008
Bad Milo! | 2013
Because Of Winn-Dixie | 2005
Bend It Like Beckham | 2003
Beverly Hills Ninja | 1997
Boys on the Side | 1995
Bridesmaids | 2011
The Brothers | 2001
CHiPS | 2017
Clash Of The Titans | 2010
Copycat | 1995
Courage Under Fire | 1996
Date Night | 2010
The Diary of a Teenage Girl | 2015
Dredd | 2012
The Fan | 1996
Father of the Bride | 1991
Father Of The Bride Part II| 1995
The Forgotten | 2004
Glee the 3D Concert Movie | 2011
Glory | 1989
Hacksaw Ridge | 2016
Haywire | 2012
High Fidelity | 2000
Hitman | 2007
Honeymoon | 2014
Horrible Bosses | 2011
I Saw The Devil | 2010
It | 2017
Jack And Diane | 2012
Joe Somebody | 2001
John Tucker Must Die | 2006
The Lady in the Van | 2016
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen | 2003
Lincoln | 2012
Made in America | 1993
Marrowbone | 2017
Mission To Mars | 2000
Moulin Rouge! | 2001
Mr. Popper’s Penguins | 2011
The Negotiator | 1998
Prom Night | 2008
Prometheus | 2011
The Proposal | 2009
Que Pena Tu Vida | 2016
Rampage | 2018
Revenge of the Nerds | 1984
Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise | 1987
Righteous Kill | 2008
Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011
Runaway Jury | 2003
Satanic | 2016
The Secret Life of Bees | 2008
Selena | 1997
Sixteen Candles | 1984
Splinter | 2008
Te Presento A Laura | 2010
Think Like a Man | 2012
Tyrel | 2018
V/H/S | 2012
V/H/S 2 | 2013
V/H/S: Viral | 2014
Vanishing On 7th Street | 2010
We Own the Night | 2007
The Wife | 2018
What to Expect When You’re Expecting | 2012
XX | 2017
