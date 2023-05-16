In the immortal words of Boyz II Men, “It’s so hard to say goodbye to yesterday,” and that’s never been more true for Hulu than in June 2023, when a handful of excellent movies, TV shows, and documentaries are leaving the streamer for an undetermined length of time.

But bad news can also be good news, as this serves as an excellent motivation to watch those programs you’ve always wanted to see, but never got a chance to. From a psychedelic musical starring Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman to one of the best movies of the last decade featuring sci-fi king Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford, Hulu has a lot of expiring content this month to warrant one last viewing before they go away.

June 4

Stronger | 2017

June 11

Dunkirk | 2017

June 13

Higher Power | 2018

June 14

2 Days In New York | 2012

Alan Partridge | 2013

Freakonomics | 2010

I Give It A Year | 2013

June 18

My Little Pony

June 19

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat | 2017

June 23

The Meg | 2018

June 25

Blade Runner 2049 | 2017

June 28

Death on the Nile | 2022

Monsters and Men | 2018

June 30

The ABCs Of Death | 2012

The ABCs Of Death 2 | 2014

Adam | 2009

American Psycho | 2000

Anonymous | 2011

Armored | 2009

Baby Mama | 2008

Bad Milo! | 2013

Because Of Winn-Dixie | 2005

Bend It Like Beckham | 2003

Beverly Hills Ninja | 1997

Boys on the Side | 1995

Bridesmaids | 2011

The Brothers | 2001

CHiPS | 2017

Clash Of The Titans | 2010

Copycat | 1995

Courage Under Fire | 1996

Date Night | 2010

The Diary of a Teenage Girl | 2015

Dredd | 2012

The Fan | 1996

Father of the Bride | 1991

Father Of The Bride Part II| 1995

The Forgotten | 2004

Glee the 3D Concert Movie | 2011

Glory | 1989

Hacksaw Ridge | 2016

Haywire | 2012

High Fidelity | 2000

Hitman | 2007

Honeymoon | 2014

Horrible Bosses | 2011

I Saw The Devil | 2010

It | 2017

Jack And Diane | 2012

Joe Somebody | 2001

John Tucker Must Die | 2006

The Lady in the Van | 2016

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen | 2003

Lincoln | 2012

Made in America | 1993

Marrowbone | 2017

Mission To Mars | 2000

Moulin Rouge! | 2001

Mr. Popper’s Penguins | 2011

The Negotiator | 1998

Prom Night | 2008

Prometheus | 2011

The Proposal | 2009

Que Pena Tu Vida | 2016

Rampage | 2018

Revenge of the Nerds | 1984

Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise | 1987

Righteous Kill | 2008

Rise of the Planet of the Apes | 2011

Runaway Jury | 2003

Satanic | 2016

The Secret Life of Bees | 2008

Selena | 1997

Sixteen Candles | 1984

Splinter | 2008

Te Presento A Laura | 2010

Think Like a Man | 2012

Tyrel | 2018

V/H/S | 2012

V/H/S 2 | 2013

V/H/S: Viral | 2014

Vanishing On 7th Street | 2010

We Own the Night | 2007

The Wife | 2018

What to Expect When You’re Expecting | 2012

XX | 2017

