Two UFC heavyweight titans will be facing off in a trilogy finale for one of the fiercest and most exciting rivalries in the world of mixed martial arts this Saturday in Las Vegas. At UFC 252, Reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic will be defending his title against the UFC’s No. 1 ranked heavyweight, Daniel Cormier; this highly anticipated showdown is a pay-per-view event, however, so you’ll need ESPN+ to watch it, but if you sign up right now you can get a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 252 PPV for a $30 discount. Here’s everything you need to know about UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3, including how you can watch it live with ESPN+.

What is UFC 252?

The main event at UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 is the finale of a trilogy that began in July 2018, where two of the top heavyweights in the world faced off at UFC 226 in Las Vegas. There, American legend Daniel Cormier (22-2) defeated Croatian fighter Stipe Miocic (19-3) via a first-round knockout to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship, a title Miocic had held and defended multiple times since 2016. A rematch was planned shortly thereafter, and the two heavyweight titans faced off again in August 2019 at UFC 241 in Anaheim, California.

That time, Miocic avenged his previous defeat, triumphing over Cormier in the fourth round via TKO to win back the UFC Heavyweight belt (Miocic was also awarded Performance of the Night). Now, at UFC 252, the UFC’s top heavyweight combatants will be settling the score for good in the finale to what has been one of the most iconic MMA rivalries in recent memory. Whoever is the victor at UFC 252 will determine, for good, which of these men is the No. 1 heavyweight fighter.

When is UFC 252?

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 is scheduled for this Saturday, August 15. The main card, which is the pay-per-view portion of the event featuring the heavyweight championship bout, is slated to air at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card fights start at 8 p.m.ET, while the early preliminary fights will air at 6 p.m.

Where is UFC 252?

UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 will be hosted in Las Vegas. This is a fitting venue for the finale, as Las Vegas was the place where Miocic and Cormier first met each other in the Octagon at UFC 226 — the first fight in their trilogy where Miocic lost his belt to Cormier via a first-round KO. The venue for UFC 252 will be the new UFC Apex arena, which officially opened last June (UFC 226 was hosted at the T-Mobile Arena in 2018 before UFC Apex was built).

Where can you watch UFC 252?

UFC 252 is a pay-per-view event, which ESPN holds exclusive broadcasting rights to. More specifically, ESPN+ is the streaming service that airs live these UFC pay-per-views, meaning you’ll need to sign up now if you want to watch UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3 online this Saturday. For new subscribers, ESPN+ currently rings in at $6 per month or a cheaper $50 per year, but this UFC 252 pay-per-view bundle deal lets you get a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 252 PPV package for just $85, saving you $30.

UFC 252 full fight card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT)

Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier

Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera

Junior dos Santos vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

John Dodson vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Prelims (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT)

Jim Miller vs. Vinc Pichel

Ashley Yoder vs. Lívia Renata Souza

Chris Daukaus vs. Parker Porter

Felice Herrig vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early Prelims (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)

Herbert Burns vs. Daniel Pineda

T.J. Brown vs. Daniel Chavez

