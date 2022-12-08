The first preview for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has finally rocked its way online, and audiences are more excited than ever to see this movie. With the trailer featuring outstanding visuals, funny moments, a touching story, and a killer track, it looks like this will be writer/director James Gunn’s biggest film yet.

After 2022’s MCU blockbusters like Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, anticipation is high for the third and final entry in the GotG trilogy. So as the world waits in anticipation for it to fly into theaters, here’s a breakdown of everything audiences should know about this upcoming superhero blockbuster.

A past version of Gamora is still alive … but not with the Guardians

Gamora was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, but a variant of her from the year 2014 appeared in the present day to fight her adoptive father alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Endgame. Since this alternate Gamora never met Quill and the Guardians as her variant did, the film ends with her leaving Earth alone for parts unknown.

The Guardians have spent some time looking for her, but it has now been confirmed that past Gamora has become the new leader of the Ravagers. It’s unknown what Gamora’s relationship with her variant’s friends will be like in this film, but it certainly won’t be like anything seen before. It will also be interesting to see how Quill deals with reuniting with the woman who both is and isn’t the one he loves.

The High Evolutionary makes his first appearance

The High Evolutionary is the supervillain the Guardians will face next. This evil scientist is portrayed in this film by Chukwudi Iwuji, who had previously worked with Gunn by playing Clemson Murn in the HBO Max series Peacemaker. But unlike the heroes’ past alien adversaries, The High Evolutionary has comic book roots linking him back to Earth.

Born in England as Herbert Wyndham, this scientist developed an extreme obsession with evolution. He started taking creatures he considered inferior and using his technology to turn them into more “advanced” life forms. He is responsible for creating an entire race of human/animal hybrids known as the New Men, whom he rules over like an autocratic god on a copy of Earth known as Counter-Earth. The Guardians may have visited this planet in the trailer’s opening scene, so the heroes may travel to Counter-Earth to free the New Men from their tyrannical creator.

Rocket’s origins are revealed

The film’s trailer gave audiences a brief glimpse of Rocket Raccoon in a cage at a young age, meaning MCU fans may finally see how he was turned into the talking, gunslinging furball he is today. Given the High Evolutionary’s history of experimenting on living creatures, chances are that he is responsible for Rocket being genetically enhanced on the planet Halfworld.

If so, this film will undoubtedly be Rocket’s most personal journey yet, as he will come face-to-face with the man who tortured and traumatized him for the sake of evolution.

What’s up with the otter?

Audiences may have been confused by the shot of Rocket hugging an otter in the trailer, but the latter is much more important than one would think. This otter is undoubtedly the MCU’s version of Lylla, whom fans will know as Rocket’s true love in the comics. It has been confirmed that Lylla already met Rocket when the latter was arrested in his first film, and it is likely the High Evolutionary experimented on her too, so this will surely make for a loving reunion for these kindred spirits.

At this time, it’s unknown who will portray the talking otter in this film, but according to The Direct, there have been rumors that Lady Gaga will provide the voice of Lylla. If these rumors are true, this Marvel movie could be the sequel to A Star is Born that audiences didn’t know they wanted.

Adam Warlock finally arrives

As any comic book fan will argue, Adam Warlock is one of the most powerful and significant heroes in the Marvel Universe, having led the Avengers against Thanos and guarded the Infinity Stones to protect the universe. In the MCU, this immortal humanoid is created by the Sovereign leader, Ayesha, to destroy the Guardians in her quest for vengeance. But if Adam’s history is like his comic book counterpart’s, he will have left the Sovereign and been adopted by the High Evolutionary, who will give his surname and the power to manipulate souls.

Adam Warlock has been typically associated with the Soul Stone, which he sometimes wears on his head, but the MCU saw Thanos destroy the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Endgame. Nevertheless, much like with Vision, the filmmakers may take some creative liberties with Warlock’s powers, as he is still seen with a crystal embedded in his forehead. Either way, Warlock will prove himself a powerful cosmic force and a major player in the MCU. And if he is fighting on behalf of the High Revolutionary, he may be the greatest adversary the Guardians will ever face.

To see the Star-Lord, Rocket, Gamora, Drax, Groot and the gang face the music, watch Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations