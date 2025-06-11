 Skip to main content
Apple released a haptic trailer for F1, and it’s unbelievable

By
Two race car drivers stare at each other in F1.
Apple Original Films

Imagine feeling the action of a Formula One race in the palm of your hand. Apple did just that with an exclusive haptic trailer for F1, the upcoming sports drama premiering at the end of the month.

What is a haptic trailer? The trailer puts fans in the driver’s seat with Sonny Hayes, played by Brad Pitt. While watching the F1 trailer on an iPhone, the phone will vibrate in sync with the video. For example, Sonny speeds down a straightaway during the trailer. The haptic vibrations will increase to represent the engine’s power and speed.

According to Apple, each haptic sequence aligns with the beats and rhythm of the film. This leads to an immersive and unique experience for the viewer.

Brad Pitt on the graphic for F1.
Apple

The F1 haptic trailer is available in the Apple TV app and in the App store. All iPhone users need is iOS 18.4 or later. There is nothing additional to download or activate.

Sonny Hayes (Pitt) is a once-promising driver in the 1990s whose career nearly came to an end after a tragic accident. Sonny was once dubbed “the greatest that never was” because of his potential. In the present day, Sonny still races cars, but his F1 dreams have all but disappeared. 

Sonny’s former teammate, Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), offers him the deal of a lifetime. Ruben wants Sonny to come out of retirement and race for his team, Apex Grand Prix (APXGP). Ruben needs a veteran to pair with his hotshot rookie, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). Despite having no interest in being a mentor, Sonny reluctantly agrees and returns behind the wheel for one last shot at redemption.

Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Kim Bodnia also star.

Top Gun: Maverick’s Joseph Kosinski directs F1 from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, based on a story the two cowrote.

F1 races into theaters and IMAX on June 27.

