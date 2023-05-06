What time is the Miami Grand Prix? Qualifying and race times

The Miami Grand Prix is the fifth race of the 2023 Formula One World Championship, and it starts today with the qualifying session. This is the 74th F1 championship, with reigning champion Max Verstappen defending his position (and currently at the top of the standings with 93 points). This event takes place over two days, not including Friday’s three practice races and the qualifying session starts this afternoon with the Miami Grand Prix officially taking place tomorrow. We’ve laid out the Miami Grand Prix time for both the qualifying and primary races below, along with some advice on how to watch the Miami Grand Prix live stream.

What time is Miami Grand Prix qualifying?

The practice sessions are over and the qualifying race is happening today. The Miami Grand Prix time for the qualifying is 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. Max Verstappen dominated this Grand Prix last year, and 2023 is shaping up to be a repeat. Team Red Bull is leading the pack as of now, with teammates Verstappen and Sergio Perez holding the top two spots in the current F1 standings, respectively.

This event takes place at the Miami International Autodrome circuit in Miami Gardens, Florida, and features a 3.36-mile track with 19 corners and an average speed of 140 miles per hour. The circuit is relatively new, having been opened in May of last year to host the 2022 Miami Grand Prix. The 2023 Miami Grand Prix will be only the second Formula One championship race to happen on this track.

What time is the Miami Grand Prix?

The official Miami Grand Prix time is tomorrow, May 7 at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT. The qualifying session determines which racers will be in the race as well as their starting positions (the best position being at the starting line, also known as the pole position). A good performance in the qualifying race earns racers favorable starting positions, and a racer earning a pole position in the trial race is an honor in itself. Current champion Max Verstappen has won 22 pole positions over the course of his career.

How to watch the Miami Grand Prix

The Miami Grand Prix is being aired for free in Austria and Luxembourg. This is great news for those in the countries, but devastating for residents traveling abroad who want to watch the action unfold live in their local language — especially when it’s free to watch at home. It’s only fitting that an Austrian currently in the United States would want to watch the race in Austrian and not English, right? This is completely safe (and legal) to do with a VPN.

Just install it, choose the location you wish to connect to, then fire up the broadcast. The free streams are ORF in Austria and RTL Zwee in Luxembourg. Unfortunately, there isn’t a free F1 live stream for residents of other countries. Elsewhere, folks will need to tune in through a local broadcast partner. The race is available on ESPN in the United States, and the best way to tune in is on ESPN through fuboTV, which offers a one-week free trial to new customers, so you can watch the Miami Grand Prix for free if it’s your first time taking the service for a spin. There are some other options available as well.

