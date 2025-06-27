F1 review: A predictable but thrilling sports drama

F1: A predictable but thrilling sports drama Score Details “F1 races to the finish line in a blaze of glory, but it takes a road that's all too familiar.” Pros Terrific performances

Actor Brad Pitt has raced back into cinemas with his latest film, F1. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, who previously helmed Top Gun: Maverick, this sports drama follows veteran racer Sonny Hayes (Pitt) when he is called upon by his old rival (Javier Bardem) to return to Formula One racing to partner up with a young rookie, Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), in the last few races of the season.

After taking on the world of aerial combat, Kosinski brings his distinctive brand of cinematic flair to this depiction of competitive racing. Naturally, this makes for another captivating, blood-pumping blockbuster achievement. Though it seems to have left a better story in the rearview mirror, F1 makes up for it with a bevy of charismatic performances, engrossing visuals, and stirring moments.

The story runs a familiar track with mixed results

F1‘s opening scene hooks its viewer with its introduction of the laid-back Sonny and his dazzling first race. This presents enough thrills and mystery to leave audiences wanting to see more of his character and learn more about him in the coming attractions. But beyond that, F1 presents a predictable story of an aged athlete, described in the film as “the greatest who never was,” as he tries to educate a younger protégé and regain his former glory. It’s essentially Top Gun: Maverick with race cars, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Though the story of F1 is familiar, it still presents the right amount of severe character drama and lighthearted quips between Sonny, Joshua, and their teammates to make this an enjoyable summer blockbuster. Nevertheless, the script could ease up on the amount of expositional, on-the-nose dialogue, as journalists and news personalities fill the audience in on the story with heavy-handed commentary with very little subtlety.

Also, F1‘s story seems to brush past the challenges that the characters face, such as forged legal documents, Sonny’s vision problems, and his post-traumatic stress, without much difficulty or consequence. Despite its potholes, F1 features plenty of emotional and even inspiring moments that fit well in the sports film genre, particularly that fiery crash scene and Sonny’s climactic “flight” to the finish line. Overall, F1 presents a fun story with a decent amount of tension. However, the film struggles to ground itself in reality.

Traditional characters with compelling actors

In F1, Sonny Hayes is a cocky, loose-cannon racing veteran who doesn’t play by the rules, similar to Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. Meanwhile, Joshua Pearce is Sonny’s younger, equally arrogant partner, who’s desperate to prove himself and reach the top, which naturally leads to friction between the two. While this is the kind of dynamic seen between Maverick and Rooster in Top Gun: Maverick, Sonny and Joshua lack any prior history together to make their conflict more engaging.

Instead, their relationship is more of a clash of like-minded egos, and the film doesn’t spend enough time dissecting them and their backstories to make their characters feel true and unique. Likewise, Sonny and Joshua’s development feels rushed at times. Though the latter experiences the most growth in the film and follows Sonny’s example, his character presents so much more dramatic potential. Joshua talks about having to climb out from nothing to become the famed racer he is today, which could say a lot about the state of modern athletes. Instead, the film fails to expand upon his character to make him seem especially distinctive or relevant.

Likewise, Sonny is presented as a divorced husband and father coping with a gambling addiction and a traumatic racing accident, and there are some nuances to his character aching to be unlocked. However, F1 seems to speed past all that without adding anything fresh and captivating to his character. Pitt at least touts his trademark charisma in the role of Sonny, making his jerk of a character a lovable, entertaining presence in the film.

At the same time, many members of the film’s supporting cast shine just as brightly as Pitt. Idris brings the right balance of solemn intensity and cocky swagger as Joshua. Javier Bardem brings plenty of drama and humor as Sonny’s friend and struggling new boss, Ruben Cervantes. Kerry Condon, in particular, wins with her performance as Sonny’s tech director/love interest, Kate McKenna, sharing palpable chemistry with Pitt. Her character also stands out for the way she keeps her team together, arguably making her the movie’s secret weapon.

Stunning action and visuals

Like with the pilots in Top Gun: Maverick, Kosinski places viewers right in the driver’s seat with the drivers as they battle each other with their cars like the chariot riders in Ben-Hur. This film immerses its audience thanks to the thrilling, up-close camerawork of the racers and their vehicles by Oscar-winning cinematographer Claudio Miranda (who also worked on Top Gun: Maverick). The panning shots filmed atop the moving cars are among the film’s most distinctive visual achievements, giving viewers a heart-pounding view of all the excitement.

F1 keeps up the intensity with super-swift editing courtesy of Stephen Mirrione, jumping from one character to another, from inside the cars to outside on the sidelines. The movie hardly gives its audience the time to breathe with its breakneck depiction of Formula One racing, making it all the more gripping. The thrills and emotion are also elevated by an excellent soundtrack and original musical score from the ever-reliable Hans Zimmer.

Is F1 worth a watch?

For those looking for an eye-catching, heart-pounding underdog story to enjoy in theaters this summer, F1 is the right choice. Kosinski’s movie doesn’t add that much depth or innovation in terms of storytelling, but it is still a sight to behold. F1 is a cinematic roller coaster from start to finish, with the film making up for its shortcomings with compelling performances from the cast and immersive action.

F1 is now in theaters.