F1 teaser trailer puts Brad Pitt in the driver’s seat

Brad Pitt gets behind the wheel and enters the world of Formula 1 in the first teaser trailer for F1, which premiered before the British Grand Prix. “Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston, and now McLaren all have us beat on the straights. Our shot is battling it in the turns,” Pitt says to open the trailer. “We need to build our car for combat.”
When Kerry Condon’s character asks if that’s safe, Pitt cheekily replies. “Who said anything about safe?”
Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a former driver who returns to Formula 1 to be a teammate and mentor to Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) on the fictional team APXGP. F1’s ensemble includes Javier Bardem, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, Shea Whigham, Samson Kayo, and Tobias Menzies.
F1 was made in partnership with Formula 1 and the F1 universe, including 10 F1 teams, F1 drivers, race promoters, and the FIA. Lewis Hamilton, seven-time F1 world champion and Sunday’s British Grand Prix winner, and his Dawn Apollo Films banner are one of the production companies on F1. The other two are Plan B Entertainment and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
Joseph Kosinski produces and directs F1. Kosinski is coming off the success of Top Gun: Maverick, the second highest-grossing film of 2022 behind Avatar: The Way of Water. Ehren Kruger, who penned the Academy Award-nominated script for Top Gun: Maverick, writes F1. Additional producers on F1 include Pitt, Chad Oman, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Jerry Bruckheimer.
F1 stems from Apple Original Films. However, it will be theatrically disturbed by Warner Bros. Pictures on June 27, 2025.