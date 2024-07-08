F1 teaser trailer puts Brad Pitt in the driver’s seat

Brad Pitt gets behind the wheel and enters the world of Formula 1 in the first teaser trailer for F1, which premiered before the British Grand Prix. “Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston, and now McLaren all have us beat on the straights. Our shot is battling it in the turns,” Pitt says to open the trailer. “We need to build our car for combat.”

When Kerry Condon’s character asks if that’s safe, Pitt cheekily replies. “Who said anything about safe?”

Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes, a former driver who returns to Formula 1 to be a teammate and mentor to Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris) on the fictional team APXGP. F1’s ensemble includes Javier Bardem, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia, Shea Whigham, Samson Kayo, and Tobias Menzies.