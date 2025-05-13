Fallout season 2 will arrive this year, and season 3 is confirmed

Just over a year ago, Fallout season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video and it quickly established itself as a hit series. Typically, a big-budget genre show like Fallout takes two years or longer to produce another season in the streaming age. But Amazon has announced that Fallout season 2 will premiere later this year, and the series has already been renewed for season 3.

Via Deadline, Amazon made the announcement during its Prime Video upfront presentation this week. The premiere window for Fallout season 2 is December 2025, roughly 20 months after the first season dropped on Prime Video.

Recommended Videos

“The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout,” said Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy in a statement. The executive producers of the series went on to thank their “brilliant cast and crew” and “our showrunners Geneva [Robertson-Dworet] and Graham [Wagner], and our partners at Bethesda,” before adding that they are “grateful to our incredible collaborators at Amazon MGM Studios and to the amazing fans as we continue our adventures in the wasteland together.”

Yellowjackets standout Ella Purnell stars in the series as Lucy MacLean, a young woman who lived in a vault for her entire life. When her father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan), was kidnapped by raiders, Lucy left the safety of Vault 33 behind and went into the wasteland to find him. Along the way, she befriended Maximus (Aaron Moten), a squire in the Brotherhood of Steel, and she went up against the Ghoul (Walton Goggins). However, the events of the season finale caused Lucy to turn on her father after she learned disturbing secrets that he kept from her. She also joined forces with the Ghoul to find her dad, who was last seen heading towards New Vegas.

Presumably Fallout season 2 will have eight episodes, just as the first season did. However, there’s no new trailer at this time.