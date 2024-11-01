Fandango teams with E! News to live stream Wicked’s Los Angeles premiere

Fandango is partnering with E! News to live stream the Los Angeles red-carpet premiere of Wicked, Universal Pictures’ highly anticipated feature film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical.

The event will be streamed from 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT to 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on November 9. The live stream will air on E! News’ digital platforms, and the video and social platforms for Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes. E! News’ Justin Sylvester and Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall, a Fandango contributor, will provide fans with live celebrity interviews, exclusive movie clips, and any last-minute updates from the red carpet. Additionally, E! News The Rundown’s Erin Lim Rhodes will be live on TikTok and Instagram with the E! CreatorCam, giving fans a front-row seat to the red carpet.

“Both Fandango and E! News provide fans with unparalleled perspectives and access to the biggest events in entertainment, and we’re excited to be working together to bring the magic of the Wicked Los Angeles red carpet premiere directly to audiences everywhere,” said Will McIntosh, president of Fandango, in a press release. “Through the live stream, we’re not just sharing what will be a magical moment in movie history, but we’re also creating a new way for fans to engage with actors from the film while offering one-click access to secure tickets for what is sure to be the biggest big-screen spectacle of the season.”

Wicked - Official Trailer

During the live stream, Fandango will offer fans instant access to purchase tickets to Wicked. Furthermore, Fandango will offer a one-of-a-kind Popular Poster Pack bundle. With the bundle, customers receive two tickets to Wicked, a limited-edition Wicked physical poster, and a digital copy on Fandango at Home when available.

Fandango recently launched the Fanclub rewards program, a new movie ticket membership program for $9.99 per month. Sign up now and receive a limited-time offer of two free movie tickets after a free seven-day trial.

Wicked opens in theaters on November 22.