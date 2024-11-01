 Skip to main content
Fandango teams with E! News to live stream Wicked’s Los Angeles premiere

By
A green witch and a female witch stand next to each other and smile.
Universal Pictures

Fandango is partnering with E! News to live stream the Los Angeles red-carpet premiere of Wicked, Universal Pictures’ highly anticipated feature film adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical.

The event will be streamed from 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT to 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on November 9. The live stream will air on E! News’ digital platforms, and the video and social platforms for Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes. E! News’ Justin Sylvester and Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall, a Fandango contributor, will provide fans with live celebrity interviews, exclusive movie clips, and any last-minute updates from the red carpet. Additionally, E! News The Rundown’s Erin Lim Rhodes will be live on TikTok and Instagram with the E! CreatorCam, giving fans a front-row seat to the red carpet.

“Both Fandango and E! News provide fans with unparalleled perspectives and access to the biggest events in entertainment, and we’re excited to be working together to bring the magic of the Wicked Los Angeles red carpet premiere directly to audiences everywhere,” said Will McIntosh, president of Fandango, in a press release. “Through the live stream, we’re not just sharing what will be a magical moment in movie history, but we’re also creating a new way for fans to engage with actors from the film while offering one-click access to secure tickets for what is sure to be the biggest big-screen spectacle of the season.”

Wicked - Official Trailer

During the live stream, Fandango will offer fans instant access to purchase tickets to Wicked. Furthermore, Fandango will offer a one-of-a-kind Popular Poster Pack bundle. With the bundle, customers receive two tickets to Wicked, a limited-edition Wicked physical poster, and a digital copy on Fandango at Home when available.

Fandango recently launched the Fanclub rewards program, a new movie ticket membership program for $9.99 per month. Sign up now and receive a limited-time offer of two free movie tickets after a free seven-day trial.

Wicked opens in theaters on November 22.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Fandango launches new ticket membership program Fandango FanClub
A phot of an empty movie theater.

Fandango, the nation’s leading online movie ticketing service, has launched a new movie ticket membership program called Fandango FanClub.

With Fandango FanClub, consumers who purchase a ticket on Fandango will be extended an offer to unlock savings. For a monthly price of $9.99, FanClub members will receive one $10 movie ticket promo code per month. Additionally, convenience fees on all purchased tickets will be wiped. Expect early access to special bundles and offers to go live in the coming months.

Read more
The Barbarian team just dropped the creepiest teaser for their sci-fi horror Companion
A woman cries as she stares ahead.

If Barbarian is creepy, Companion feels 10 times more menacing.

On Wednesday, New Line Cinema released the teaser trailer for Companion, an upcoming sci-fi horror film from the creators of Barbarian. Companion stars Sophie Thatcher, Jack Quaid, Lukas Gage, Megan Suri, Harvey Guillén, and Rupert Friend.

Read more
John Wick returns to theaters for 10th anniversary, will feature Ballerina sneak peek
Keanu Reeves points and shoots a gun.

Yeah, we're thinking he's back. Ten years ago, Keanu Reeves uttered that iconic phrase in John Wick. This November, fans can experience that famous line in all of its glory on the big screen when John Wick returns to theaters for its 10th anniversary.

On November 3 and 6, Lionsgate and Fathom Events are teaming up to re-release John Wick in select theaters. The 10th-anniversary screenings will feature an exclusive sneak peek of Ballerina, the upcoming spinoff in the John Wick universe. Set during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Ana de Armas stars as Eve Macarro, a young dancer who studies to become an assassin with the Ruska Roma criminal organization.

Read more